Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meat printing facility coming to North CarolinaThe Modern TimesWilson, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Related
'He was just looking at me': Teacher shares the moments that led to her disarming Fuquay-Varina Middle School student who fired gun in school
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — It's a teacher's worst fear: a student shooting a gun, inside a classroom. But for Lynn Guilliams, a language arts teacher at Fuquay-Varina middle, that fear became reality last week. Guilliams lives in Johnston County, but makes the hour long commute to Fuquay-Varina Middle School every...
WRAL
Rocky Mount crash claims life of mother, child
Netanya Richardson and her 3-year-old son died in a crash in which another driver was charged with DWI. Netanya Richardson and her 3-year-old son died in a crash in which another driver was charged with DWI.
3-month-old dies in Harnett County, mother charged with murder
A mother has been charged with first-degree murder after an infant was found outside a Harnett County home with serious injuries.
Daughter accused of killing her 75-year-old mother makes first court appearance in Orange County
The 51-year-old woman shot her 75-year-old mother in the head, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
75-year-old dies from being shot in the head by her daughter, Orange County deputies say
After being shot Sunday morning, Cheryl Garner Medlin died from her injuries several hours later in the hospital.
Wake County school bus shortage leaves some parents scrambling to get students to school
CARY, N.C. — Some students wait and wait for their bus only to realize the bus isn’t coming; This has played over and over again and parents and students are frustrated. Lately, Luis Perez’s seven-passenger SUV has had every seat filled with students who need a ride to school.
Woman charged with shooting 75-year-old mother, kicking deputy in Orange County
A woman was charged Sunday in the shooting of her 75-year-old mother in eastern Orange County. Around midnight, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Spruce Pine Trail, where an argument and shooting was reported. Cheryl Medlin, 75, was taken to Duke Hospital with...
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting identified, juvenile in critical condition
At 11:27 p.m., Fayetteville police were sent to Independence Place Drive on reports of shots being fired.
cbs17
Apex church spreads holiday cheer, making sure hundreds of Wake County kids have toys for Christmas
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – A local church in the Triangle is hoping to create some magic and cheer this Christmas for hundreds of families. On Friday, United Church in Apex opened its doors to invite families to an annual Christmas Store. Executive Pastor Erin Currin said it’s a 21-year tradition for the church.
Cary neighborhood urges residents to stay aware after black bear sighting
A neighborhood in Cary is urging residents to look out for black bears.
Fort Bragg soldier who died after being hit by driver identified
Spc. John Michael DeLeon leaves behind a wife and two children, Ft. Bragg said.
Thousands gather to show support for pickup truck driver, victim in deadly North Carolina Christmas Parade incident
Raleigh police said Landen Glass was driving the truck that was carrying the float just before 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit and died.
One-time American Idol foes, Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard will perform together in Cary, concert will benefit Kay Yow fund
CARY, N.C. — Twenty years ago, Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard were competitors on "American Idol." Next spring, they bring their joint tour to Cary, and the show will benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Organizers on Monday announced the April 29, 2023, show at Booth Amphitheatre, part of...
Zebulon police officer shot at community park; woman in custody after pursuit into Johnston Co.
Emergency crews responded to a call of an "officer down" just after 10 p.m. at Zebulon Community Park on Arendell Avenue.
'This is a man that cannot be allowed to drive:' Suspect in cyclist's death being sued for role in crash on I-540
DURHAM, N.C. — For the second time in a week, a Wake Forest man appeared in court for his role in a crash. Blake Nichols Grady, 33, has more than 40 convictions and multiple DWIs. He was charged last week with DWI and driving without of license in connection...
cbs17
WATCH: CBS 17 celebrates Meteorologist Bill Reh, retiring after 4 decades on- air
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17’s own Meteorologist Bill Reh is retiring at the end of this week. Bill Reh has been forecasting the weather for nearly 40 years, and CBS 17 will be celebrating Bill all this week during our morning shows. Make sure to tune in...
WRAL
Family complained to Raleigh landlord for years about rat-infested home
Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years.
North Raleigh community uses social media to lead police to alleged stalker
RALEIGH, N.C. — Neighbors on high alert in a North Raleigh community banded together to get an alleged stalker off the streets. Monday, Raleigh police arrested 42-year-old Ufuk Kiser for stalking in the Valley Estates neighborhood. "It’s really creepy," a victim told WRAL News. "My heart’s racing remembering it."...
cbs17
Man shoots hotel housekeeper after knock on room door in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon was arrested soon after he shot a housekeeper working in a Fayetteville hotel late Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported just after 11:05 a.m. in the 3000 block of Bordeaux Park Drive, which is the location of a Red Roof Inn & Suites, Fayetteville police said in a news release.
Slain Wake County Deputy Byrd was shot 4 times with 3 in the head, autopsy states
Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was shot and killed shortly after 11 p.m. on August 11.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0