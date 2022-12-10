Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Two men wanted in theft at GTO Airboats in Ocala
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are wanted in connection with a theft that occurred at GTO Airboats in Ocala. According to MCSO, the two male suspects (pictured below) went to GTO Airboats located at 4600 W Highway 326 in Ocala. While inside the store, the sheriff’s office stated that the two men began acting suspiciously.
suncoastnews.com
Hernando Police Briefs
A man is in custody after trying and failing to escape from sheriff’s deputies by climbing a tree. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a man riding a bicycle in the area of Navy Drive and Twin Dolphin Drive in Brooksville at 10:48 p.m. on Dec. 1.
WCJB
‘I will never hear someone call me mom again’: GPD and ASO investigating three shootings over the weekend, 1 ended fatally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over the weekend, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies and Gainesville Police officers responded to multiple incidents of gunfire. On Friday evening, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies received a call involving an 18-year-old shot and killed in The Crossings at Santa Fe Apartments. “That was my only...
Citrus County Chronicle
Domestic dispute leads to stabbing; arrest
A domestic argument last week turned violent leaving one Citrus County man facing an aggravated battery charge using a deadly weapon and another man with a knife wound to his side. The Citrus Country Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Glenn Munger, 34, after a deputy went to his home Dec. 5...
Tarpon Springs man ships himself 18 pounds of meth, gets 10 years in prison
A Tarpon Springs man was sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison Monday after trying to mail himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Pasco County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead in Pasco County. According to the Highway Patrol, a 46-year-old Port Richey woman was riding her bicycle on the sidewalk along Little Road and went into the intersection of Little Road and Flint Street, where she was […]
suncoastnews.com
Four charged in Highpoint community drug bust
Four residents of a house in the Highpoint community in Brooksville are in custody on a variety of drug and other charges after the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant.
FBI conducting ‘court-authorized’ activity at home in Tarpon Springs
There is a large FBI presence at a home in Tarpon Springs Monday morning.
WCJB
Alachua Police release identity of victim in deadly apartment complex shooting
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Alachua Police Department officers are releasing the identity of one of the victims of a deadly drug deal gone wrong at an apartment complex. Officers say on Friday around 6:30 p.m., reports of a shooting were made at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. When officers arrived, they found Jaquan Janario Robinson, 22, of Fort White suffering a gunshot wound to the side.
Woman’s body found by fishermen off Egmont Key; FBI investigating
The Federal Bureau of Investigations is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose body was found floating off the coast of Pinellas County on Saturday morning.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested on DUI charge after drinking wine at lunch
A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking wine at lunch. Cathie Ann Oldham, 71, of the Village of Hawkins, was driving a tan 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser at about 4 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Frazier Way and Josephine Court not far from her home on Goodman Court when a 911 caller reported an “intoxicated subject in a vehicle,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The caller said the vehicle was driving in a reckless manner, struck a curb and almost hit a golf cart.
Divers recover body in St. Petersburg retention pond
Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a body that was discovered in a retention pond Monday near the intersection of I-275 and Gandy Boulevard.
Deputies arrest driver after deadly hit-and-run on Gulf Blvd.
Pinellas County deputies arrested the suspect allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 46-year-old pedestrian in Treasure Island Tuesday evening.
Deputies arrest man who allegedly shot car because he 'felt disrespected'
Deputies arrested a man who is accused of firing shots in an apartment complex on Saturday evening, according to a press release.
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroom
TAMPA, Fla. - Police in Tampa, Florida, have arrested a 15-year-old teen after they posted a photo of themselves posing with a gun inside the bathroom at Gibbs High School. The student, who remains unnamed due to their age, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon on school property.
WCJB
Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
FHP searches for driver involved in Pasco County hit-and-run
The suspect fled the scene of the crash before stopping at a gas station, where he was captured on security cameras with the truck.
WATCH: RV engulfed in flames at Pasco County mobile home park
Pasco County firefighters battled a destructive RV fire in the Winter Quarters Mobile Home Park.
Argument between minors leads to 1 stabbed in Largo Central Park
One minor stabbed another on Sunday after an argument in Largo Central Park, according to the Largo Police Department.
cbs12.com
DOJ: Florida man sentenced to over 10 years for shipping himself over 18 pounds of meth
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison after he attempted to ship himself over 18 pounds of meth. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Monday, 40-year-old Jason Ryan Hardy was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months or conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
