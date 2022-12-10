ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

WRAL

2022 Cary Christmas Parade

Keep an eye out for the WRAL float in the Cary Christmas Parade on Dec. 10, 2022. Photographer: Richard AdkinsWeb Editor: Jessica PatrickPosted 6:55 p.m. Today — Updated 9:15 p.m. Today.
CARY, NC
James Tuliano

Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC Residents

Walking outside at night can be a daunting experience, especially in Cary, NC, where the streets may not always be well-lit (looking at you, Tryon). As we enter the winter months and the amount of daylight decreases, it is important to take some simple precautions while going on your daily walk. Here are some tips for staying safe when walking in the dark in Cary:
CARY, NC
cbs17

CBS 17 sits down with Fuquay-Varina teacher who took gun away from student

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN)–A local middle school teacher is receiving an outpouring of “thank yous” after taking a gun away from her 6th grad student. Fuquay-Varina Middle School went into Code Red lockdown Thursday morning after Wake County School District officials said a student fired a gun inside a classroom Thursday.
cbs17

Raleigh Chick-fil-A workers help extinguish car fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car caught on fire at a new Chick-fil-A in Raleigh Saturday evening and employees helped extinguish the flames. A car caught on fire shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A located on Six Forks and Wake Forest roads, an employee confirmed to CBS 17.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Woman-owned Raleigh gift shop has a charitable mission

It's been more than a year since Erica Heilmann sold her house in Cary and moved to downtown Raleigh to open an eclectic gift shop with a special mission.
RALEIGH, NC

