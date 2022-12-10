Read full article on original website
Triangle company offsets holiday food insecurity for 50 Durham school students, families
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In the spirit of giving back and of the holiday season, a Triangle-based company donated 50 bags of food to a Durham school on Monday. Agents and staff of West & Woodall Real Estate got together to help the students and families of Lakeview School in Durham who might experience food insecurity over the holiday break.
Family complained to Raleigh landlord for years about rat-infested home
Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years.
Triangle police increase patrol efforts during holiday season as crime typically spikes
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s often described as the “merriest and most wonderful time” of the year. However, police are warning shoppers to also be aware this holiday season. “Every holiday season you see it,” said Faolan Brooks, a Garner police officer. The Garner Police...
Knightdale couple use outdoor holiday decorations to raise donations for charitable causes
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — A family in Knightdale goes all out every year for Christmas. And as the lights and inflatables have become an attraction, they have turned their effort into giving back. At 306 Banner Blue Court and online, Chris and Sara Boyd use the attention to their holiday...
2022 Cary Christmas Parade
Keep an eye out for the WRAL float in the Cary Christmas Parade on Dec. 10, 2022. Photographer: Richard AdkinsWeb Editor: Jessica PatrickPosted 6:55 p.m. Today — Updated 9:15 p.m. Today.
'Dear Santa.' Raleigh USPS employee, Shaw Band Dir. featured in docuseries about Operation Santa
'Dear Santa' will air on ABC11 on Christmas Eve.
Thousands gather to show support for pickup truck driver, victim in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade incident
Raleigh police said Landen Glass was driving the truck that was carrying the float just before 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit and died.
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC Residents
Walking outside at night can be a daunting experience, especially in Cary, NC, where the streets may not always be well-lit (looking at you, Tryon). As we enter the winter months and the amount of daylight decreases, it is important to take some simple precautions while going on your daily walk. Here are some tips for staying safe when walking in the dark in Cary:
CBS 17 sits down with Fuquay-Varina teacher who took gun away from student
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN)–A local middle school teacher is receiving an outpouring of “thank yous” after taking a gun away from her 6th grad student. Fuquay-Varina Middle School went into Code Red lockdown Thursday morning after Wake County School District officials said a student fired a gun inside a classroom Thursday.
Cary neighborhood urges residents to stay aware after black bear sighting
A neighborhood in Cary is urging residents to look out for black bears.
3-month-old dies in Harnett County, mother charged with murder
A mother has been charged with first-degree murder after an infant was found outside a Harnett County home with serious injuries.
Spoiled chicken and ice cream: Moore County small businesses recovering after power grid attack
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The lights are back on and kids are back in the classrooms. It’s back to business for Moore County. Last Saturday, gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations, sending more than 40,000 people into the dark. Power was out for most of those people, from...
Wake County Animal Center lowers pet adoption fee for holidays
The Wake County Animal Center will kick off a weeklong adoption special to give pets a furever home for the holiday.
Raleigh Chick-fil-A workers help extinguish car fire
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car caught on fire at a new Chick-fil-A in Raleigh Saturday evening and employees helped extinguish the flames. A car caught on fire shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A located on Six Forks and Wake Forest roads, an employee confirmed to CBS 17.
ABC11 launches interactive Neighborhood Crime and Safety Tracker, here's how to check your area
The Neighborhood Crime Tracker gives viewers the chance to explore what crimes are on the rise in their specific community.
List of restaurants and grocery stores offering dine-in and to-go Christmas meals
Many Triangle restaurants and grocery stores are offering special menus for dine-in and entire to-go meals for Christmas this year. Make your reservations now or pre-order soon for pick-up by Christmas Eve. This list will continue to grow as we get closer to Christmas. These meals and offers are only...
Train hits abandoned car in Wilson County
An abandoned was struck by a train in Wilson County, according to state troopers.
Woman-owned Raleigh gift shop has a charitable mission
It's been more than a year since Erica Heilmann sold her house in Cary and moved to downtown Raleigh to open an eclectic gift shop with a special mission. It's been more than a year since Erica Heilmann sold her house in Cary and moved to downtown Raleigh to open an eclectic gift shop with a special mission.
More details emerge against Harnett County mother charged in death of 3-month-old baby
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – A Harnett County neighborhood turned into a crime scene Sunday night after a 3-month-old baby was found outside a Dunn home and then pronounced dead, according to police. Naomi Khan, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her baby. She had her...
Rats, mold and electrical hazards: Renter says home in Raleigh has had problems for nearly three years
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rats, mold and electrical hazards are just three of several violations that city inspectors found at a rental property in Raleigh. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. The only reason Wilson...
