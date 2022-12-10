Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
Firefighters knock down garage fire along Caves Highway
CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — On Friday, Illinois Valley Fire District says multiple agencies responded to a call about a fully involved garage fire along Caves Highway. According to officials, the crews got a fast knockdown and were able to contain the fire before it spread to other structures. The...
Klamath Falls News
Klamath Falls man arrested for motel room armed robbery
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - At approximately 2:00 PM on December 9, 2022, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Motel 6 on South 6th Street in Klamath Falls on a report of an individual entering a hotel room and threatened guests with a firearm. Deputies arriving on the scene...
KDRV
Pedestrian struck by car and killed near Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A woman is dead after being run over by a car at the intersection of Highway 39 and Fargo St. in Klamath County, according to Oregon State Police. OSP says that 22 year old Christina Mueller was driving a GMC Sierra and traveling eastbound when she struck the pedestrian, 53 year old Jerri Vaughn of Klamath Falls. Vaughn was wearing a green jacket and jeans.
KTVL
Shop fire destroys motorhome, all other items inside
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a motorhome fire early Friday morning on Applegate Road. According to Rural Metro Fire, the motorhome was inside a newly constructed shop, and the fire had already spread to other vehicles. Firefighters worked to contain the fire from damaging...
KTVL
Medford Police will expand community activism, help more homeless
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department (MPD) is expanding its livability team to better help the community thanks to new grant funding. The United States Department of Justice is giving out grants to police departments that fit the Community Oriented Police Service (COPS) program. Medford Police Department was one of five to obtain the grant in Oregon.
Fatal vehicle vs pedestrian accident at 6th and Fargo
On Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:28 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision at the intersection of Hwy 39 and Fargo St, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a white GMC Sierra, operated by Christina Mueller (22), of Klamath Falls, was traveling...
KTVL
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in bad weather
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) says a person died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in Klamath County. According to police, 53-year-old Jerri Vaughn of Klamath Falls was walking on the roadway at the intersection of Highway 39 and Fargo Street. Vaughn was wearing a green jacket and jeans and was not in a crosswalk when they were hit.
kqennewsradio.com
DCSO CHARGES MAN WITH SECOND-DEGREE ASSAULT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged assault on December 6th. A DCSO report said a caller advised that the previous day she was trying to leave a residence in the 1000 block of Lone Rock Road near Glide. The victim said the 34-year old was actively following her when she tripped on blackberry bushes and fell to the ground. The caller claimed the suspect hit her on the left temple of her head with a large tactical flashlight. She said it caused her to black out.
theashlandchronicle.com
Uproot Meats: One More Charade
It has been six months since I last posted news about Uproot Meats which set up operations four years ago on a denuded slope south of Ashland, promising ethically raised and slaughtered pigs and chicken to consumers across the valley. The reality has been disastrous, with unethical practices and behaviors, shameful by any standards and a threat to the entire community.
KDRV
Man charged for death from brawl at the Wonder Bur Lounge & Cafe
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Grants Pass police say today they arrested a 40-year-old off-duty bartender for the death of a bar patron. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says its detectives Friday arrested Todd Heckers for manslaughter and assault charges for the death of a 75-year-old man. GPPD says on December...
KTVL
Police ask for help identifying theft, harassment suspect
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Central Point Police Department is looking for help identifying the woman in the photos. Police say she is wanted in connection to a theft and harassment case at a local business. If you recognize the suspect, call 541-664-5578 and reference case number 22-8658.
KTVL
Formerly homeless woman credits Rogue Retreat with her success as organization changes
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — A formerly homeless woman is speaking out in support of Rogue Retreat and credits the organization with changing her life. Ashley Mollin was homeless for four years with a young child. She says thanks to Rogue Retreat, she was able to get clean and get back on her feet.
KDRV
Southern Oregon Subaru and Southern Oregon Humane Society team up to find pets new homes
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Southern Oregon Subaru and the Southern Oregon Human Society (SO Humane Society) host their annual 11th pet adoption event. The event took place in the dealership's Service Facility. About 52 dogs were put up for adoption. Executive Director of the SO Humane Society, Karen Evans said the...
KTVL
75-year-old man dies after fight with off-duty bartender
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says a 75-year-old man died after a fight at the Wonder Bur Lounge & Cafe earlier this month. According to police, an off-duty bartender had been in a fight with three other men, ages 75, 75, and 63 on Dec. 1.
KDRV
Two local businesses robbed, suspect identified
MEDFORD, ORE. - A male has been identified after robbing local Medford businesses. Medford police received a report of two separate robberies that took place at two local businesses. The suspect was identified as 23-year-old James Austin Buchanan. Medford police identified the suspect by reviewing the surveillance footage captured during...
Snow And Ice Removal Information From City of Klamath Falls
Our Streets Division is committed to making snow and ice control the number one priority during winter months. Snow removal and snow hauling utilizes the largest portion of available man-hours. When weather permits, street crew continue to repair streets, handle drainage issues, repair equipment and perform day-to-day repairs necessary for roadway safety.
KTVL
Medical advisors recommend masking to slow the spread of viruses
MEDFORD, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and other medical health professionals recommend Oregonians wear masks to help slow the spread of viruses. “We learned that mandates for some people tend to push them away which is not what we want we want people to be able to hear what’s going on,” said Leona O’Keefe, Medical Director for Jackson County Public Health.
KTVL
Rock slide shuts down State Route 96 in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CALIF. — A rock slide in Siskiyou County has left a key highway shut down near Happy Camp. Caltrans District 2 says State Route 96, about 16.5 miles west of Happy Camp, is shut down due to an active rock slide. There's currently no estimated time of...
77-year-old man saved after spending 2 days stranded in snow along remote Oregon forest road
A 77-year-old man was rescued after spending two days in his pickup truck stuck in a snowbank along a remote Oregon forest road this week.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR PREVIOUS CASE
A Sutherlin woman was jailed for a previous case, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. 33-year old Kimberlee Russell was contacted in the 500 block of South State Street. She was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit a Class A felony, and for first-degree theft.
Comments / 1