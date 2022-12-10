ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

UNL Report Says Recession Nebraska’s Most Likely Scenario

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has released a three-year forecast, and it reveals the state’s economy is expected to shrink in 2023 before returning to growth in 2024 and 2025. The study was conducted by UNL’s Bureau of Business Research and the Nebraska Business Forecast Council. Dr. Eric Thompson...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney nurse loses license

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
KEARNEY, NE
Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition receives $25,000 grant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition is receiving a $25,000 grant from a local insurance company. The grant from Healthy Blue Nebraska will help the nonprofit in its mission to prevent suicide across the state. The nonprofit was founded by Dave Miers, director of behavioral...
NEBRASKA STATE
Registered nurse’s license revoked for patient abuse, unprofessional conduct

LINCOLN — The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. In one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a patient’s mouth and nose bloody after physically...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska hospitals face ‘stark’ situation as cases climb

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska doctors are calling for the public to take steps to slow the spread of the triple-threat viruses: COVID-19, RSV, and influenza. Hospitals began seeing cases of RSV back in early October, around three months before it normally peaks. This caused concern for many hospitals,...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska State Patrol conducts alcohol inspections in region

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Logan, Thomas, Hooker, Grant, Buffalo, and Kearney Counties last week. According to a press release from NSP, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties during the evening hours of...
NEBRASKA STATE
Truck Stopped In Iowa After Traveling 4 States With Unique Setup [PHOTO]

When you have places to be and limited space, it can mean it’s time to get creative, which is exactly what one truck tried to do. Last week, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two trailers. While there was a lot of debate in the comments over the legality of this system, Iowa DOT came in and said that it was in fact legal “so long as it is structurally sound.”
IOWA STATE
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports inmate death

MCCOOK, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported the death of a 47-year-old inmate on Sunday. According to officials, 47-year-old Robert Weindorff died on Saturday at the Community Hospital in McCook. He was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp. Weindorff started his sentence Feb. 2, 2022. He was...
MCCOOK, NE
State Officials Celebrate Opening of Lincoln South Beltway

(KFOR NEWS December 12, 2022) The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), with Governor Pete Ricketts and other invited guests, will host an event on December 14th to celebrate the opening of Lincoln South Beltway to all traffic. Hawkins Construction Company has completed major construction on the mainline of the Lincoln South Beltway, one of the largest projects NDOT has undertaken.
LINCOLN, NE
Kansas River conservation group responds to Keystone oil spill

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KSNT) – The Friends of the Kaw issued a statement on Friday in response to the recent leak of the Keystone pipeline on the Kansas-Nebraska border. The Friends of the Kaw describes themselves as a grassroots conservation group focused on protecting the Kansas River and advocating for the rehabilitation of its water quality […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities

KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
KEARNEY, NE
Driver’s blood alcohol level was four times legal limit, Nebraska troopers say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Company holiday parties are a time to let your hair down, but the Nebraska State Patrol is reminding Nebraskans to have a plan to get home safely. During a weekend traffic stop, a driver blew a .339 blood alcohol content, more than four times the legal limit, the Nebraska State Patrol said on Facebook.
LINCOLN, NE

