klkntv.com
CVS, Walgreens to pay Nebraska $41 million for roles in opioid crisis
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The State of Nebraska will receive millions in a settlement with CVS and Walgreens regarding the opioid crisis. The companies will pay out a total of $10.7 billion for their roles in the opioid crisis. Nebraska is set to receive $41 million from that fund.
News Channel Nebraska
Several southeast Nebraska counties included in USDA Upland Wildlife Habitat project
BEATRICE - More acreage and better habitat are on the way for several upland wildlife species in southeast Nebraska. Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency Executive Director John Berge is announcing the opening of applications for a special Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) initiative designed to increase habitat for upland wildlife. 69...
klin.com
UNL Report Says Recession Nebraska’s Most Likely Scenario
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has released a three-year forecast, and it reveals the state’s economy is expected to shrink in 2023 before returning to growth in 2024 and 2025. The study was conducted by UNL’s Bureau of Business Research and the Nebraska Business Forecast Council. Dr. Eric Thompson...
knopnews2.com
Kearney nurse loses license
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition receives $25,000 grant
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition is receiving a $25,000 grant from a local insurance company. The grant from Healthy Blue Nebraska will help the nonprofit in its mission to prevent suicide across the state. The nonprofit was founded by Dave Miers, director of behavioral...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Researcher says data on contaminants linked to chicken barn litter was misinterpreted
LINCOLN — The researcher whose report on contamination of eastern Nebraska streams associated with litter removed from huge chicken barns that supply poultry to Costco says his findings were misinterpreted by supporters of the barns. Matt Sutton, a Des Moines-based geologist, said three years of research provided an indication...
Nebraska secretary of state to discuss accuracy of vote count
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, who is facing a legal challenge over a recount in a tight Lincoln legislative race, has scheduled a press conference Monday to discuss the 2022 general election.
nebraskaexaminer.com
Registered nurse’s license revoked for patient abuse, unprofessional conduct
LINCOLN — The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. In one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a patient’s mouth and nose bloody after physically...
klkntv.com
Nebraska hospitals face ‘stark’ situation as cases climb
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska doctors are calling for the public to take steps to slow the spread of the triple-threat viruses: COVID-19, RSV, and influenza. Hospitals began seeing cases of RSV back in early October, around three months before it normally peaks. This caused concern for many hospitals,...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska State Patrol conducts alcohol inspections in region
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Logan, Thomas, Hooker, Grant, Buffalo, and Kearney Counties last week. According to a press release from NSP, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties during the evening hours of...
Truck Stopped In Iowa After Traveling 4 States With Unique Setup [PHOTO]
When you have places to be and limited space, it can mean it’s time to get creative, which is exactly what one truck tried to do. Last week, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two trailers. While there was a lot of debate in the comments over the legality of this system, Iowa DOT came in and said that it was in fact legal “so long as it is structurally sound.”
KETV.com
Oil spill near Nebraska-Kansas border shuts down Keystone pipeline
STEELE CITY, Neb. — The Keystone pipeline system was shut down after a leak was found near the Nebraska-Kansas border. TC Energy confirmed a release of oil into a creek just south of Steele City, Nebraska. The company said alarms triggered and pressure dropped in the system Wednesday night.
A respiratory 'tripledemic' flooding Nebraska hospitals
Nebraska Hospital Association said hospitals across the state are facing a crisis with RSV, COVID-19 and influenza cases circulating. Hospital leaders are citing staffing and bed space as issues.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize over 20 pounds of meth in vehicle near North Platte
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers seized several pounds of meth from the back of a Michigan man’s vehicle on Wednesday. Around 2:30 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Toyota Camry for speeding on Interstate 80 near Maxwell, which is east of North Platte. The trooper became suspicious...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports inmate death
MCCOOK, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported the death of a 47-year-old inmate on Sunday. According to officials, 47-year-old Robert Weindorff died on Saturday at the Community Hospital in McCook. He was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp. Weindorff started his sentence Feb. 2, 2022. He was...
kfornow.com
State Officials Celebrate Opening of Lincoln South Beltway
(KFOR NEWS December 12, 2022) The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), with Governor Pete Ricketts and other invited guests, will host an event on December 14th to celebrate the opening of Lincoln South Beltway to all traffic. Hawkins Construction Company has completed major construction on the mainline of the Lincoln South Beltway, one of the largest projects NDOT has undertaken.
Kansas River conservation group responds to Keystone oil spill
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KSNT) – The Friends of the Kaw issued a statement on Friday in response to the recent leak of the Keystone pipeline on the Kansas-Nebraska border. The Friends of the Kaw describes themselves as a grassroots conservation group focused on protecting the Kansas River and advocating for the rehabilitation of its water quality […]
NebraskaTV
RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities
KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
klkntv.com
Driver’s blood alcohol level was four times legal limit, Nebraska troopers say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Company holiday parties are a time to let your hair down, but the Nebraska State Patrol is reminding Nebraskans to have a plan to get home safely. During a weekend traffic stop, a driver blew a .339 blood alcohol content, more than four times the legal limit, the Nebraska State Patrol said on Facebook.
Election recount called for the Colorado House District 43 race
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office received and accepted the required funds for a permissive recount of the Colorado House District 43 race in Douglas County between Robert “Bob” Marshall and Kurt Huffman on December 7. Douglas County has been notified to begin preparations to proceed with...
