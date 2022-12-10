ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

WGAL

Woman arrested, charged with killing husband in 1987 in Perry County

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. — Perry County investigators announced the arrest of a woman in a 35-year-old homicide at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Daryl Vankirk said troopers arrested Judith Ann Jarvis, of Millerstown, on Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. She was taken to the Perry County Prison. Bail was denied.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Two York County schools placed on lockdown, police investigate

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two York County schools were placed on lockdown after receiving threats on Monday. According to Penn Township police, officers were called to Park Hill Elementary School at around 2 p.m. for a threatening call. The school was put on lockdown and students were transported to...
WGAL

Body found in Bethel Township, Lebanon County

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A body was found Wednesday morning in Lebanon County. The coroner was called to the scene along the 400 block of Freeport Road in Bethel Township. Jackie Wolfe owns the property where the body was discovered. "I woke up to commotion," she said. Wolfe said...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Suspect accused of being involved in triple shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police have a suspect in custody who is accused in a triple shooting that happened this weekend in Lancaster. PLEASE NOTE: The news conference has ended and this story is being updated with new information. Details of shooting. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Grandparents targeted in money grabbing scam

The grandparent scam has been around for years. An East Petersburg woman didn't fall for it but News 8 wants to tell you what happened to her so you can recognize the scam. The woman got a call from an out-of-state area code saying her grandson was in trouble and needed to be bailed out of jail.
EAST PETERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Red Lion Area School District lockdowns lifted

RED LION, Pa. — Several Red Lion Area School District schools were on lockdown on Tuesday after there were reports of a gunman in Red Lion Borough. "At approximately 12:05 PM, we were notified of a potential gunman in the Red Lion Borough. Pennsylvania State Police advised a lockdown of the Senior High, Junior High, Pleasant View Elementary School, Mazie Gable Elementary School and the Education Center. We immediately went into lockdown at each of these buildings," a statement from the district said.
RED LION, PA
WGAL

Lancaster police say shooting victims were randomly targeted

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police released new information Tuesday morning about multiple shootings that happened over the weekend. Around 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called out for two people shot in the area of the 300 block of East Liberty Street. The two people were taken to the hospital...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

One person shot in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — According to Harrisburg police, a woman was shot on Sunday night. Police say a woman was shot in the ankle on 16th Street near the intersection of Market Street at 10:45 p.m. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Plow truck, vehicle involved in crash in Lancaster County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle collided with a plow truck early Thursday morning in Lancaster County. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 400 block of South Main Street in Penn Township. "Officers arrived to find that the two vehicles collided when the vehicle struck the plow...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups Thursday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County has been cleared. PennDOT cameras showed delays in the northbound lanes at the Manada Gap Road exit. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Stay with WGAL...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Four people face drug charges after traffic stop in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police say four people are facing charges after hundreds of packets of fentanyl and other drugs were found after a traffic stop. Officers pulled over a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of New Holland Avenue. During the stop, and subsequent investigation,...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Route 23 crash cleared in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. — A crash shut down Route 23 in Lancaster County in both directions on Thursday morning as winter weather moved through the area. Route 23/Walnut Street was shut down in both directions between the Route 30 exit and Pleasure Road. It's not clear what caused the crash,...
WGAL

News 8 checks Susquehanna Valley road conditions

WGAL is checking road conditions in Lebanon, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties. Watch the video above for the latest. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download the WGAL app and get traffic alerts on your phone. REPORT: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. RADAR: See if the weather is having...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

