WGAL
Woman arrested, charged with killing husband in 1987 in Perry County
NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. — Perry County investigators announced the arrest of a woman in a 35-year-old homicide at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Daryl Vankirk said troopers arrested Judith Ann Jarvis, of Millerstown, on Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. She was taken to the Perry County Prison. Bail was denied.
WGAL
Boyfriend, girlfriend accused of breaking into home in Lancaster Township
LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say a boyfriend and girlfriend broke into a home last week in Lancaster Township, Lancaster County. Josean Maldonado, 22, and Nyaijha Lanae Jones, 19, are accused of breaking into a home on the 300 block of Dickens Drive on the morning of Dec. 8.
WGAL
Suspect arrested in connection with Columbia, Lancaster County, shooting, police say
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a double shooting that left one person dead last month in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Borough Police Department and the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced the arrest on Wednesday for the shooting that happened on Nov. 30 in the 200 block of North Second Street in Columbia.
WGAL
Police: Harrisburg man taken into custody for Aug. 2022 homicide
A Harrisburg man has been taken into custody by Harrisburg police after being accused of killing a man in August. The Harrisburg Bureau of Police responded to the 100 block of Evergreen Street on Aug. 4 for a report of a deceased person. Officers found a dead adult male victim...
WGAL
Two York County schools placed on lockdown, police investigate
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two York County schools were placed on lockdown after receiving threats on Monday. According to Penn Township police, officers were called to Park Hill Elementary School at around 2 p.m. for a threatening call. The school was put on lockdown and students were transported to...
WGAL
Police in Lancaster County ask for help identifying Turkey Hill robber
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are asking for the public's help identifying the person who robbed a Turkey Hill. Manheim Township police said it happened around 10 p.m. Monday at the store in the 800 block of New Holland Avenue. Police released surveillance photos, as well...
WGAL
Body found in Bethel Township, Lebanon County
BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A body was found Wednesday morning in Lebanon County. The coroner was called to the scene along the 400 block of Freeport Road in Bethel Township. Jackie Wolfe owns the property where the body was discovered. "I woke up to commotion," she said. Wolfe said...
WGAL
Suspect accused of being involved in triple shooting in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police have a suspect in custody who is accused in a triple shooting that happened this weekend in Lancaster. PLEASE NOTE: The news conference has ended and this story is being updated with new information. Details of shooting. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers...
WGAL
Grandparents targeted in money grabbing scam
The grandparent scam has been around for years. An East Petersburg woman didn't fall for it but News 8 wants to tell you what happened to her so you can recognize the scam. The woman got a call from an out-of-state area code saying her grandson was in trouble and needed to be bailed out of jail.
WGAL
Red Lion Area School District lockdowns lifted
RED LION, Pa. — Several Red Lion Area School District schools were on lockdown on Tuesday after there were reports of a gunman in Red Lion Borough. "At approximately 12:05 PM, we were notified of a potential gunman in the Red Lion Borough. Pennsylvania State Police advised a lockdown of the Senior High, Junior High, Pleasant View Elementary School, Mazie Gable Elementary School and the Education Center. We immediately went into lockdown at each of these buildings," a statement from the district said.
WGAL
Lancaster police say shooting victims were randomly targeted
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police released new information Tuesday morning about multiple shootings that happened over the weekend. Around 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called out for two people shot in the area of the 300 block of East Liberty Street. The two people were taken to the hospital...
WGAL
Perry County DA says new evidence has led police to rule a 1987 death a homicide
NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. — Murder charges were announced Tuesday in a death that happened 35 years ago in Perry County. UPDATE: Police have arrested and charged Judith Jarvis in the 1987 death of her husband, Carl Jarvis. She has been taken to the Cumberland County Prison. Bail was denied.
WGAL
Armed robbers hold up Speedway in Cumberland County, pistol-whip clerk
NORTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County say they're looking for three people who robbed a convenience store and pistol-whipped the clerk. North Middleton Township police said the robbers went into the Speedway in the 700 block of North Hanover Street around 5:30 a.m. Sunday and locked the doors.
WGAL
One person shot in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — According to Harrisburg police, a woman was shot on Sunday night. Police say a woman was shot in the ankle on 16th Street near the intersection of Market Street at 10:45 p.m. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
WGAL
Plow truck, vehicle involved in crash in Lancaster County
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle collided with a plow truck early Thursday morning in Lancaster County. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 400 block of South Main Street in Penn Township. "Officers arrived to find that the two vehicles collided when the vehicle struck the plow...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups Thursday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County has been cleared. PennDOT cameras showed delays in the northbound lanes at the Manada Gap Road exit. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Stay with WGAL...
WGAL
Four people face drug charges after traffic stop in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police say four people are facing charges after hundreds of packets of fentanyl and other drugs were found after a traffic stop. Officers pulled over a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of New Holland Avenue. During the stop, and subsequent investigation,...
WGAL
One person dead, two others wounded after shooting in Wyomissing, Berks County
WYOMISSING, Pa. — A gunman shot two people before killing himself on Thursday morning at a medical facility in Wyomissing, Berks County, according to police. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. at a facility on the 1100 block of Reed Avenue. Police said the shooter targeted a woman with...
WGAL
Route 23 crash cleared in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A crash shut down Route 23 in Lancaster County in both directions on Thursday morning as winter weather moved through the area. Route 23/Walnut Street was shut down in both directions between the Route 30 exit and Pleasure Road. It's not clear what caused the crash,...
WGAL
News 8 checks Susquehanna Valley road conditions
WGAL is checking road conditions in Lebanon, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties. Watch the video above for the latest. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download the WGAL app and get traffic alerts on your phone. REPORT: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. RADAR: See if the weather is having...
