WBKO

Warren County man sentenced for murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County man has been sentenced after he was convicted of a murder back in 2020. The Warren Commonwealth’s Attorney confirms Shannon Eugene Ward was sentenced to 35 years in jail for murder, and five years more for wanton endangerment, making his total sentence 40 years in jail.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Franklin Police investigating death of Auburn woman

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin Police Department is investigating the death of an Auburn woman who was found in a hotel. Felecia Martin Peacock, 50, was found unconscious in her hotel room on Sunday around 8 a.m. The Franklin Police Department, and later, Simpson County Coroner’s Office responded to...
FRANKLIN, KY
k105.com

Dense fog causes Grayson Co. juvenile to miss stop sign, travel down embankment

Dense fog caused a Grayson County juvenile to drive down an embankment at the intersection of the William Thomason Byway and Brandenburg Road. Friday night at approximately 11:00, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton, Grayson County Deputy Justin Cockerel, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash and found the female juvenile, driving a Toyota Camry, had traveled through the stop sign as she drove north on the bypass, crossed Brandenburg Road and traveled down an embankment.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Road in Barren County closed due to tree removal

GLASGOW, Ky. – Bristletown Road in Barren County is closed until further notice for a tree removal project. The road, located between Bristletown Hills and R.C. Woods Road, will have some trees cut down at this location, according to a release. For this reason, the road is closed to...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Warren Co. man remembers brother who died in last year’s tornado

ROCKFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - Cory Scott was perhaps one of the first victims of the December 2021 tornadoes in Warren County as he lost his life at his Rockfield home. ”This is actually kind of one of my happier places to come remember Cory because to me, this was the last place that I had memories with him was his house,” said Cole Scott, Cory’s brother.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: Name released in fatal Warren County vehicle crash

ROCKFIELD, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim in a fatal crash Friday. Curtis Ashby, 30, of Logan County was pronounced dead following this morning’s wreck. Around 4:02 a.m. on Dec. 9, Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded for an...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Elkton Man Seriously Injured In Todd County Crash

An Elkton man was seriously injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Todd County Saturday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. David Hutcheson says Lakisha Miller of Clarksville was turning onto Greenville Road from Blue Gray Park Road when her vehicle collided with a truck driven by Robert Campbell that was on Greenville Road.
TODD COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Deadly crash closes I-24 in Rutherford County

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Morning commuters heading into Davidson County were in for a long ride Monday morning as the interstate was shut down for a deadly crash investigation in Rutherford County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Two vehicles were involved in a crash on I-24 West at...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
q95fm.net

Several DUI And Felony Arrests Made

Two Kentucky State Troopers made multiple DUI and felony arrests. White Plains, Ky: On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Troopers from Post 2 Madisonville conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg and Hopkins County line. During the checkpoint, Maurice Summers (51) of Graham, Kentucky was arrested for DUI and Drug Trafficking. Maurice Summers was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail being charged with DUI, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), and multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
WHITE PLAINS, KY
WBKO

Juvenile charged after school threat investigation in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department says they charged a juvenile after they were accused of making a threat against Glasgow Independent Schools. Police responded to a complaint of a school threat after they were made aware of the allegations on social media. Police say a juvenile had...
GLASGOW, KY
14news.com

KSP: 2 arrested following chase in Muhlenberg Co.

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after a police chase in Muhlenberg County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police say troopers tried to stop 41-year-old Aubrey Gunn in Central City because there were no plates on his car. KSP officials say he wouldn’t stop, and the pursuit went...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
smokeybarn.com

VIDEO: Vehicles Nearly Stacked In Springfield Rollover Crash

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A three-vehicle rollover crash in Springfield left two vehicles nearly stacked on Memorial Blvd Sunday morning. The crash occurred on Memorial Blvd at Black Patch Rd just a block up from Payne Chevrolet, the first call coming into 911 at 10:19 am. LOCATION OF CRASH.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WBKO

Emmett Till protesters back in BG; talk aftermath of rally

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Protesters from out of state were back in Bowling Green, just over a week after the Justice for Emmett Till Rally. The protest gained attention after a threat was made against protestors, and one demonstrator was arrested on an out-of-state warrant. The group expressed discontent...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

