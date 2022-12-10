Read full article on original website
WBKO
Warren County man sentenced for murder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County man has been sentenced after he was convicted of a murder back in 2020. The Warren Commonwealth’s Attorney confirms Shannon Eugene Ward was sentenced to 35 years in jail for murder, and five years more for wanton endangerment, making his total sentence 40 years in jail.
WBKO
Franklin Police investigating death of Auburn woman
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin Police Department is investigating the death of an Auburn woman who was found in a hotel. Felecia Martin Peacock, 50, was found unconscious in her hotel room on Sunday around 8 a.m. The Franklin Police Department, and later, Simpson County Coroner’s Office responded to...
k105.com
Dense fog causes Grayson Co. juvenile to miss stop sign, travel down embankment
Dense fog caused a Grayson County juvenile to drive down an embankment at the intersection of the William Thomason Byway and Brandenburg Road. Friday night at approximately 11:00, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton, Grayson County Deputy Justin Cockerel, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash and found the female juvenile, driving a Toyota Camry, had traveled through the stop sign as she drove north on the bypass, crossed Brandenburg Road and traveled down an embankment.
wnky.com
Road in Barren County closed due to tree removal
GLASGOW, Ky. – Bristletown Road in Barren County is closed until further notice for a tree removal project. The road, located between Bristletown Hills and R.C. Woods Road, will have some trees cut down at this location, according to a release. For this reason, the road is closed to...
WBKO
Warren Co. man remembers brother who died in last year’s tornado
ROCKFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - Cory Scott was perhaps one of the first victims of the December 2021 tornadoes in Warren County as he lost his life at his Rockfield home. ”This is actually kind of one of my happier places to come remember Cory because to me, this was the last place that I had memories with him was his house,” said Cole Scott, Cory’s brother.
WBKO
Hardin County Little Caesars raises money for Ky. National Guardsman paralyzed in crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Michalak family, owners of the Little Caesar’s in Radcliff, said they hope every order placed at their Fundraiser will help serve a man who has spent his life giving to others. Major John Rock is a Kentucky National Guardsman of nearly two decades and...
1 killed in crash on I-24 in Davidson County
One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 24 early Monday morning.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Name released in fatal Warren County vehicle crash
ROCKFIELD, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim in a fatal crash Friday. Curtis Ashby, 30, of Logan County was pronounced dead following this morning’s wreck. Around 4:02 a.m. on Dec. 9, Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded for an...
One dead following early morning crash in Warren County
One person lost their life Friday morning after a crash in Warren County left a vehicle on its side and pushed against a tree.
wkdzradio.com
Elkton Man Seriously Injured In Todd County Crash
An Elkton man was seriously injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Todd County Saturday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. David Hutcheson says Lakisha Miller of Clarksville was turning onto Greenville Road from Blue Gray Park Road when her vehicle collided with a truck driven by Robert Campbell that was on Greenville Road.
WSMV
Deadly crash closes I-24 in Rutherford County
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Morning commuters heading into Davidson County were in for a long ride Monday morning as the interstate was shut down for a deadly crash investigation in Rutherford County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Two vehicles were involved in a crash on I-24 West at...
q95fm.net
Several DUI And Felony Arrests Made
Two Kentucky State Troopers made multiple DUI and felony arrests. White Plains, Ky: On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Troopers from Post 2 Madisonville conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg and Hopkins County line. During the checkpoint, Maurice Summers (51) of Graham, Kentucky was arrested for DUI and Drug Trafficking. Maurice Summers was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail being charged with DUI, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), and multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
WBKO
One year after the tornadoes, Logan County is healing but still bears the scars
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - After the deadly tornado outbreak cut a path through the state last December, many communities left in its wake are still rebuilding in the aftermath. On the morning of Dec. 11, 2021, an EF-2 tornado touched down in Chandler’s Chapel area of Logan County.
WKRN
Man shot in the head in ‘domestic-related incident’; teenager arrested
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager has been taken into custody following a domestic shooting in Clarksville. It happened at a home on Cinderella Lane around 9:40 a.m. Monday. Police were originally called to the scene for the reports of a shooting. Once there, officers found a 21-year-old man...
WBKO
Juvenile charged after school threat investigation in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department says they charged a juvenile after they were accused of making a threat against Glasgow Independent Schools. Police responded to a complaint of a school threat after they were made aware of the allegations on social media. Police say a juvenile had...
14news.com
KSP: 2 arrested following chase in Muhlenberg Co.
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after a police chase in Muhlenberg County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police say troopers tried to stop 41-year-old Aubrey Gunn in Central City because there were no plates on his car. KSP officials say he wouldn’t stop, and the pursuit went...
House cleaner accused of stealing $100K worth of jewelry from multiple Middle TN homes arrested
A 28-year-old woman is accused of stealing expensive jewelry from multiple clients in cities that include Franklin, Brentwood, Nashville, and Spring Hill.
WBKO
VIDEO: Remembering the Bowling Green & KY tornadoes one year later
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One year ago, the so-called Bowling Green Bubble was no more. South-central Kentucky experienced a deadly and devastating night that we will never forget. WBKO News was live on the air on December 10th and into the early morning of December 11th. Our building was...
smokeybarn.com
VIDEO: Vehicles Nearly Stacked In Springfield Rollover Crash
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A three-vehicle rollover crash in Springfield left two vehicles nearly stacked on Memorial Blvd Sunday morning. The crash occurred on Memorial Blvd at Black Patch Rd just a block up from Payne Chevrolet, the first call coming into 911 at 10:19 am. LOCATION OF CRASH.
WBKO
Emmett Till protesters back in BG; talk aftermath of rally
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Protesters from out of state were back in Bowling Green, just over a week after the Justice for Emmett Till Rally. The protest gained attention after a threat was made against protestors, and one demonstrator was arrested on an out-of-state warrant. The group expressed discontent...
