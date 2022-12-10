Read full article on original website
Janet Jackson, Ludacris announce Memphis concert
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pop icon Janet Jackson is coming to Memphis next year. The six-time Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is returning to the stage for the first time in four years in the highly anticipated Together Again Tour. Grammy Award-winning rapper, Ludacris, will be joining Jackson as a […]
Producer Boo Mitchell among Black artists set to be honored at Memphis ball
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In celebration of four decades of service to Greater Memphis, The Memphis Black Arts Alliance (MBAA) is hosting the largest event in its history, The Memphis Black Arts Legacy Honors & Ball. The ball will honor African American artists from Memphis who have made an outstanding...
The Break Presents – Finesse2tymes
Time is fluid, possessing both the ability to be a tool that either helps or hurts. For Finesse2tymes, the Memphis rapper whose pointed and intricate rap flows made him a standout artist in a packed scene, time explains it all. Making music since the 2010s, Finesse2tymes already had local traction in Memphis, coming up alongside acts like Blac Youngsta and Moneybagg Yo and being part of a crew with them called Memphis Greatest Underrated. The group even released an EP of the same name in 2019. While on the rise, Finesse had a local signature song, "Goin' Straight In," that same year. The stream-of-consciousness track centers on women, fly fashion and getting money.
Janet Jackson to bring 'Together Again' world tour to Memphis in April 2023, with special guest Ludacris
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grammy-winning icon Janet Jackson is coming to Memphis, and she’s bringing another Grammy winner – Ludacris – as a special guest. Jackson’s ninth concert tour, Together Again, will make a stop at FedExForum in downtown Memphis in Saturday, April 29, 2023. The new tour celebrates Jackson’s 50 years in entertainment, as well as the 25th anniversary of The Velvet Rope and 30th anniversary of janet.
Memphis rapper sentenced to 6 years after bragging about COVID fraud in music video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A rapper from Memphis who bragged about getting rich by scamming a COVID relief program in a music video will spend the next six years behind bars, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District of California announced. 33-year-old Fontrell Antonio Baines, known as Nuke Bizzle, was sentenced Thursday to six years in […]
Memphis taco shop named one of the best in the country
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis taco shop is getting national attention. Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos was recently listed in Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America. This is not the shop’s first major accolade. The restaurant opened its doors in 2015 and has been receiving national recognition for its authentic Mexican cuisine ever since, according […]
Teen shot outside Kirby High, mom wants answers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been nearly two weeks since a Memphis teen was shot near Kirby High School. While two suspects are already in custody, police said that’s not the end of the story. WREG caught up with the victim’s mother, Asia Partee, who said her son is lucky to be alive. “He could have lost his […]
Family, friends hope missing University of Memphis student found soon
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen this man?. Barshay Wilson is a University of Memphis student. He vanished late last week the night before graduation. The Memphis Police department issued this city watch alert over the weekend. He’s described as 6 foot, 240 pounds with black braids. He...
City of Memphis wants Alicia Franklin lawsuit dismissed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys for the City of Memphis are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alicia Franklin. Franklin sued the City of Memphis saying if Memphis police had not failed to properly investigate her case, Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher would still be alive. Both of...
Friends remember MLGW worker killed in the line of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about the MLGW employee who tragically died on December 9. MLGW officials identified him as Michael Stewart, a longtime employee with the company. He was on assignment in southeast Memphis. Stewart spent more than 20 years working with MLGW. Friends and family say his legacy far exceeds his resume. The […]
Memphis mother missing since November, family asking for help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are still searching for a mother who has been missing for nearly a month. 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit with lettering on the front and a grey and yellow hat. She’s 5 foot 7 and about 140 pounds.
One critical after South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting in South Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of South Wellington at 3:13 p.m. The male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. WREG is […]
The rumors are true: Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louisiana-based chicken fingers fast food chain Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis in the near future, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC24 Friday. The chain, famous on social media for its dipping sauce, has more than 600 locations nationwide, including two in Tennessee and one on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
Shooting in North Memphis leaves one critical
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in North Memphis Monday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Nicholas Street just before 7 p.m. Police say the male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. The known male suspect fled the scene.
One shot in Southwest Memphis, suspect on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Leacrest Cove just before 4 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the suspect took off in a gold Maxima.
Over 1,000 people arrested as surge in Memphis car thefts continues
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 1,000 people have been arrested in Memphis this year for stealing cars. That’s according to Mayor Jim Strickland, who talked about it Monday on Good Morning Memphis. These car thefts are mainly committed by juveniles. “On Thanksgiving Day, I woke up to start...
New law in TN will provide more training for security guards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
MPD investigates crime scene in Westwood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crime scene in Westwood. MPD has several streets surrounding Cimmaron Drive blocked off with crime scene tape. Action News 5 has a crew there gathering information.
Three predictions for Memphis-Alabama
Three predictions for fourth-ranked Alabama in its matchup with Memphis Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum (8 p.m. CT/ESPN2). Crimson Tide reserves have outscored those of its opponents in eight of its nine games this season. The lone exception: South Dakota State, who held a 9-8 advantage in a game that saw Alabama starters Noah Clowney (22), Mark Sears (19) and Brandon Miller (16) combine to score 57 points in a 78-65 win over the Jackrabbits on Dec. 3.
Memphis 311 issues? Here’s how the system is changing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve ever had an issue with your trash pickup, a pothole, or overgrown weeds, you are probably familiar with Memphis 311. Standing outside her Cordova home with ivy growing up the front facade, Jessica Gaston looked over to the walkway leading down the left side toward the backyard. She pointed toward […]
