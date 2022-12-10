ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley Township, NJ

Monmouth County man charged in Franklin bank robbery

FRANKLIN (Somerset) – A 36-year-old Monmouth County man has been charged with robbing a Route 27 bank this summer, and three of his family members have been charged with hindering authorities. Michael Gaboff, of Millstone Township, has been charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery at the Chase...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
88-year-old NJ Nun Dies in Garden State Parkway Crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 AM, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Police in Barnegat searching for hit-and-run driver

BARNEGAT, NJ – Police in Barnegat are asking the public to assist in locating a white female driver wanted for striking a parked car and fleeing the area in Whispering Hills on Wednesday. According to police, at around 5 pm, a silver 2004-2006 Nissan Altima, operated by a white female driver, struck a parked vehicle in the area of 264 Hawthorn Lane. “The vehicle then left the area and drove away in an unknown direction. The Nissan Altima sustained damage to the driver’s side front bumper and front end,” the department said in a statement today. “A piece of the The post Police in Barnegat searching for hit-and-run driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Monmouth County Sheriff says catch-and-release of repeat offenders is main cause of rising car thefts

Since New Jersey's bail reform laws were tweaked five years ago, many local government and law enforcement officials at the Jersey Shore along with some state lawmakers have expressed genuine concern with it in that it has led to a rise in crime particularly among repeat offenders due to what became 'catch-and-release' policies imposed on law enforcement and correctional facilities.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Route 9 Overnight Closures Start Tonight as Paving Project Advances in Lakewood and Toms River

Route 9 in both directions between Cox Cro Road and Church Road in Toms River is scheduled to be closed and detoured beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, Monday, December 12 until 5 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, December 13, and continuing Monday through Friday nights for approximately three months. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. each day. The closures are necessary for water main relocation. The following detours will be in place overnight:
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Black bear spotted in Berkeley Township

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Berkeley Township are advising residents of multiple sightings of a black bear within the township. The Berkeley Township Police Department said there is no cause for alarm as it is natural for bears to be spotted in the wild in New Jersey. “There have been some black bear sightings in Berkeley Township. Although it seems unusual it does occur from time to time,” the department said Sunday. “Black bears are native to New Jersey. They are most prevalent in the northern part of the state but do occasionally make their way to our area.” The post Black bear spotted in Berkeley Township appeared first on Shore News Network.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
West Windsor

WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–West Windsor Police actively investigating a Harassment and Bias Intimidation incident that happened yesterday around 1:00 p.m. yesterday, December 10, 2022, on Princeton-Hightstown Road/South Mill Road. West Windsor Police Department Communications Center detailed Patrol Officer Pollini & Traffic Officer Brown to investigate a Harassment and Bias...
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Two men headed by boat from NJ to Florida missing: Coast Guard

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Two men headed by boat from New Jersey to Florida have been reported missing, Coast Guard officials said Sunday. Joe DiTommasso, 76, and Kevin Hyde, 64, left New Jersey from Cape Bay, authorities said. They were headed toward Marathon, Florida. Their boat, Atrevida II, was last seen in Oregon Inlet, NC […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
DWI in NJ For Not Driving

DWI in NJ for not driving.Photo by(@seanfboggs/iStock) Don’t drive drunk, but in this situation, it seems like the case had a strange outcome. Who knew that waiting in your car for a ride home would be considered driving under the influence?
WAYNE, NJ
