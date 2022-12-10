Read full article on original website
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersBrick, NJ
YAHOO!
Monmouth County man charged in Franklin bank robbery
FRANKLIN (Somerset) – A 36-year-old Monmouth County man has been charged with robbing a Route 27 bank this summer, and three of his family members have been charged with hindering authorities. Michael Gaboff, of Millstone Township, has been charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery at the Chase...
88-year-old NJ Nun Dies in Garden State Parkway Crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 AM, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
Prosecutor: NJ bank robber busted, parents and brother helped him hide
A 36-year-old Monmouth County man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery this summer, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced on Monday, while his family has been busted for helping him hideout. Michael Gaboff, of Millstone, was accused of entering a Chase bank along Route 27 in Franklin...
Police in Barnegat searching for hit-and-run driver
BARNEGAT, NJ – Police in Barnegat are asking the public to assist in locating a white female driver wanted for striking a parked car and fleeing the area in Whispering Hills on Wednesday. According to police, at around 5 pm, a silver 2004-2006 Nissan Altima, operated by a white female driver, struck a parked vehicle in the area of 264 Hawthorn Lane. “The vehicle then left the area and drove away in an unknown direction. The Nissan Altima sustained damage to the driver’s side front bumper and front end,” the department said in a statement today. “A piece of the The post Police in Barnegat searching for hit-and-run driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
Officials need help with unsolved October homicide in Neptune Township, NJ
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Officials are still looking for the person or persons responsible for the death of a 26-year-old township man in October. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is seeking the public's help in the homicide investigation. At approximately 10:48 p.m. on Oct. 6, Neptune Township police responded to...
wrnjradio.com
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer on I-80 in Morris County
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – One person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Morris County on Sunday, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The multi-vehicle crash was reported at 2:18 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at milepost 42.3 in Parsippany-Troy Hills,...
Insane – Driver with Xmas tree on his roof flies into rage in West Windsor, NJ
A man with a Christmas tree strapped to the roof of his car flipped off and cursed out a young driver in West Windsor, according to police. On Saturday afternoon, a woman was teaching her daughter how to drive on South Mill Road when a man driving a blue or green Subaru Forrester came up behind them at an intersection.
thelakewoodscoop.com
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Watch As Accident Knocks Out Power In Lakewood’s Industrial Park
Today’s accident and Lakewood’s Industrial Park which knocked out power for thousands of school students and business owners, was caught on surveillance video and obtained. The video shows a truck getting caught in a low-hanging wire and snapping the utility pole, causing a small transformer explosion. As earlier...
Monmouth County Sheriff says catch-and-release of repeat offenders is main cause of rising car thefts
Since New Jersey's bail reform laws were tweaked five years ago, many local government and law enforcement officials at the Jersey Shore along with some state lawmakers have expressed genuine concern with it in that it has led to a rise in crime particularly among repeat offenders due to what became 'catch-and-release' policies imposed on law enforcement and correctional facilities.
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: Man Attempts to Break into Home in Lakewood, Triggers Alarm
A man can be seen attempting to break into a Lakewood home early Friday morning, setting off the alarm and then walking off – but not before attempting to burglarize the vehicles in the driveway. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Route 9 Overnight Closures Start Tonight as Paving Project Advances in Lakewood and Toms River
Route 9 in both directions between Cox Cro Road and Church Road in Toms River is scheduled to be closed and detoured beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, Monday, December 12 until 5 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, December 13, and continuing Monday through Friday nights for approximately three months. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. each day. The closures are necessary for water main relocation. The following detours will be in place overnight:
thelakewoodscoop.com
Two Injured, One Seriously, in Accident on County Line Road in Lakewood [VIDEO]
Two people were injured in an accident on County Line Road in Lakewood this evening. The accident happened at approximately 10:00 PM at the intersection of County Line Road and Laurelwood Avenue. Both Hatzolah and EMS transported patients to the hospital. At least one injury was serious.
Black bear spotted in Berkeley Township
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Berkeley Township are advising residents of multiple sightings of a black bear within the township. The Berkeley Township Police Department said there is no cause for alarm as it is natural for bears to be spotted in the wild in New Jersey. “There have been some black bear sightings in Berkeley Township. Although it seems unusual it does occur from time to time,” the department said Sunday. “Black bears are native to New Jersey. They are most prevalent in the northern part of the state but do occasionally make their way to our area.” The post Black bear spotted in Berkeley Township appeared first on Shore News Network.
West Windsor
WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–West Windsor Police actively investigating a Harassment and Bias Intimidation incident that happened yesterday around 1:00 p.m. yesterday, December 10, 2022, on Princeton-Hightstown Road/South Mill Road. West Windsor Police Department Communications Center detailed Patrol Officer Pollini & Traffic Officer Brown to investigate a Harassment and Bias...
NJ man, teen arrested after tackling woman in park, stealing purse, cellphone
A New Jersey man and teenage boy were arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting and robbing a woman at park, authorities said.
Ambulance driver and passenger suffer minor injuries in crash on Route 1 in West Windsor
The driver of a Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-New Brunswick ambulance lost control of the ambulance on Route 1 North, which left the road and struck two road signs and two utility poles, according to the West Windsor Police Department. The crash occurred at 1:38 p.m. Dec. 9, police said.
fox29.com
South Jersey Christmas tree farm selling $20 trees as owner battles incurable disease
MULLICA TWP, N.J. - A South Jersey Christmas tree farm is selling its trees at a discount this holiday season as its owner battles an incurable disease. Lanza's Farm in Mullica Township is run by Richard Lanza, a third generation tree farmer. For years, Richard has helped his customers choose from a variety of tree that cover the 20 acre property.
Two men headed by boat from NJ to Florida missing: Coast Guard
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Two men headed by boat from New Jersey to Florida have been reported missing, Coast Guard officials said Sunday. Joe DiTommasso, 76, and Kevin Hyde, 64, left New Jersey from Cape Bay, authorities said. They were headed toward Marathon, Florida. Their boat, Atrevida II, was last seen in Oregon Inlet, NC […]
DWI in NJ For Not Driving
DWI in NJ for not driving.Photo by(@seanfboggs/iStock) Don’t drive drunk, but in this situation, it seems like the case had a strange outcome. Who knew that waiting in your car for a ride home would be considered driving under the influence?
Neptune NJ Woman Charged With Stealing $146K From Former Employer
December 7, 2022 FREEHOLD – A local woman has been criminally charged with stealing more than $146,000 from her former…
