ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Preparations underway for Last Minute Toy Store in Nashville

By Emily Luxen
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sdKRS_0jdnNJyG00

It's a Nashville Christmas tradition, and the Last Minute Toy Store is gearing up to provide toys for 6,000 kids in need across Davidson County this year.

Decorations are going up at the warehouse at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Service Center on Harding Place. In just a matter of days empty shelves will be filled with new toys for kids ranging from newborns to age 18. Officials said each donation goes a long way in ensuring every child in Nashville will have a Merry Christmas.

"Here in Nashville, I think we are a loving, caring city and people come together," said Dale Robble, president of the Last Minute Toy Store. "We give them hope, and show them the true meaning of Christmas."

For 29 years, the Last Minute Toy Store has helped families in need across Davidson County who weren't able to receive assistance or missed the deadlines for other Christmas charities and organizations. Registration is currently full.

For the first time since the pandemic, parents will be able to shop for free gifts for their children in person. For the last two years, families registered online and provided a wish list of gifts. Volunteers shopped for the items and families could pick them up during a touchless drive-thru event.

Now another drive-thru line will open where the public is invited to drop off new, unwrapped gifts for kids of all ages. Donations can be made at the facility at 5117 Harding Place from Dec. 10 to 19. It will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on Sundays when it will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Donations can also be dropped off at any DCSO location throughout the city.

The Last Minute Toy Store will be open for parents to come and shop for their kids from Friday, Dec 16 until Monday, Dec. 19th.

For more information on donating or volunteering visit https://www.lastminutetoystore.com/

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcoasttraveller.com

Aquarium Restaurant in Nashville

An extensive seafood and steak restaurant, Aquarium Restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, is decorated with a huge fish tank filled with tropical sea creatures. Guests can watch sharks and stingrays swim beneath the surface. It is a great place to celebrate a special event or get a birthday treat. The restaurant...
NASHVILLE, TN
rejournals.com

Matthews closes $8.41 million sale of retail shopping center in Nashville

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™ completed the all-cash $8.41 million sale of a recently developed 10,656-square-foot retail shopping center at 6700 Charlotte Pike in Nashville. Senior Associate Hutt Cooke and Vice President Clay Smith represented the seller in the transaction. The seller, a partnership of five individual investors, was...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

'Last-Minute Toy Store' operating in East Nashville

The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Last-Minute Toy Store to help residents during the holidays. ‘Last-Minute Toy Store’ operating in East Nashville. The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Last-Minute Toy Store to help residents during the holidays. 37th annual Gander Memorial Ceremony held in Fort...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Child dies suddenly from meningitis

A family is in mourning after their child's sudden meningitis death. A family is in mourning after their child's sudden meningitis death. SEC charges former FTX CEO with defrauding crypto …. SEC charges former FTX CEO with defrauding crypto investors. TBI truck stolen from Murfreesboro home. TBI truck stolen from...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy