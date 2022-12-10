ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prominent U.S. soccer journalist dies while covering World Cup

By Kierra Frazier
 3 days ago
Grant Wahl, who was 48, previously worked for Sports Illustrated and Fox Sports. He was covering the marquee soccer tournament for his own website. | FIFA via AP

Updated: 12/11/2022 09:08 AM EST

Prominent American soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who wrote about being denied entry into a U.S. World Cup game last month for wearing a rainbow shirt, collapsed and died at a Qatar stadium Friday.

Wahl, who was 49, previously worked for Sports Illustrated and Fox Sports. He was covering the marquee soccer tournament for his own website.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement, "We were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Grant Wahl and send our condolences to his family, with whom we have been in close communication. We are engaged with senior Qatari officials to see to it that his family’s wishes are fulfilled as expeditiously as possible."

"I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl 's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight. I'm in complete shock," Céline Gounder, Grant Wahl's wife, said on Twitter.

Gounder, an infectious diseases expert, served as an adviser to President Biden on the Covid pandemic.

"Grant Wahl was an inspiration to many. Our thoughts are with his wife Dr. Céline Gounder and all those who loved him," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Twitter Saturday . "State Department officials are in touch with Grant’s family and with senior officials in the government of Qatar to ensure his family gets the support they need."

Wahl wrote on Monday that he visited a hospital in Qatar after his body "finally broke down" after three weeks of little sleep, high stress and a heavy workload.

“What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort," Wahl wrote. "I didn’t have Covid (I test regularly here), but I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I’m already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno.”

U.S. media seated near him said Wahl fell back in his seat in a section of Lusail Stadium reserved for journalists during extra time of the Netherlands-Argentina quarter final, and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance.

Wahl was initially denied entry to a stadium last month before a game between the U.S. and Wales. He said he was detained for 30 minutes for wearing a shirt that had a soccer ball surrounded by a rainbow, though he was eventually let in.

The Qatari government has cracked down on LGBTQ news coverage recently as it prepared to host the 2022 World Cup.

The U.S. Soccer team posted on Twitter stating that "Grant's belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all."

"The entire U.S. Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl," the U.S. Soccer team said in the statement. "Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists; teams, players, coaches and the many personalities that make soccer unlike any sport."

Wahl's brother, Eric, said his brother "collapsed at the stadium." He wrote on Instagram that he believes foul play was involved and his family has been in touch with U.S. authorities.

"I'm gay. I'm the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup," Eric Wahl said in the post. "My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats."


CORRECTION: An earlier version of this report misstated Grant Wahl’s age. He was 49.

Comments / 0

POLITICO

Bipartisan duo propose plan for TPP reentry

— First in Morning Trade: A bipartisan pair of trade policy experts have crafted a plan for U.S. reentry into the Trans-Pacific Partnership that they believe could help overcome the “toxic” opposition to rejoining the pact. — Three days of Africa-related events begin Tuesday, culminating in a summit...
