ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Kevin Durant guides Nets to tight win over Hawks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WO8aJ_0jdnNHCo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZMCbR_0jdnNHCo00

Kevin Durant scored 34 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:17 remaining, and the Brooklyn Nets made enough plays down the stretch to seal a 120-116 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night in New York.

Durant missed his first five 3-point attempts before getting a pass from Royce O’Neale and hitting a trey from the right side that put Brooklyn ahead 111-109. Durant’s clutch 3-pointer came after Trae Young sank a shot to give Atlanta a 109-108 advantage with 3:44 left.

After Durant’s 3-pointer, the Nets took a 113-109 lead when Durant found Joe Harris for a layup with 2:55 remaining. Durant then hit his second 3-pointer from the same spot as his previous trey for a 116-111 lead with 1:09 left.

Durant missed two shots in the final minute, but each time the Nets secured an offensive rebound. After two free throws by Seth Curry made it a five-point game with 10 seconds left, Atlanta’s Bogdan Bogdanovic heaved in a 33-foot 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds to go. Durant finally clinched the win by sinking two at the line with 6.1 seconds remaining.

Kyrie Irving added 33 points and 11 rebounds for the Nets, who went 6-1 on a season-high, seven-game homestand, with five of those wins coming by single digits.

T.J. Warren added 14, Curry finished with 11 and Harris had 10 for the Nets. Brooklyn shot 54.9 percent from the floor and survived committing 21 turnovers.

Young scored 33, but Atlanta lost its third game in a row and fell for the seventh time in 10 games.

Bogdanovic added a season-high 31 to finish four shy of his career high for the Hawks, who shot 49.5 percent from the field. Atlanta’s Clint Capela collected a double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds), Trent Forrest scored 11 points and AJ Griffin had 10.

Atlanta scored 62 points in the paint while playing without three starters: Dejounte Murray (ankle), John Collins (ankle) and De’Andre Hunter (hip).

After taking a six-point lead through the opening quarter thanks to Durant’s 18 points, the Nets held a 68-64 lead by halftime. They took a 96-90 edge into the fourth before Durant’s clutch shot helped them escape in the final minutes.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Los Angeles Lakers Player Files Restraining Order Against Friend

Lakers point guard Kendrick Nunn is seeking assistance from the police. According to Yahoo News, Nunn sought a restraining order against a former friend that he claims has made terrorist threats toward and attempted to extort him. He also alleges the man has threatened his family. Per the restraining order, the man in question is named Miles Harrison. Nunn is asking a judge to grant an order of protection against his friend to stay 300 yards away from himself, his partner Blen Mekonnen, and his two children. Nunn says his family needs immediate protection because of the "threats Miles has made I fear he could harm me and my family."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

New Brittney Griner concerns revealed

WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

91K+
Followers
68K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy