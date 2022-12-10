Let me start by saying that the main focus of this discussion will be on Tuesday. That is when we will find a very good chance for severe storms. Tonight and Monday will be rather dreary with temperatures near normal. Clouds will hang on for the most part but the sun might peek out occasionally on Monday. High pressure will have moved well to the east of the area by Monday night and a good southeasterly flow will return to the ArkLaTex. When all is said and done our atmosphere will be abundantly moist as we head into the early hours of Tuesday. A huge upper-level trough of low pressure well to our west will continue to contribute to the instability of our atmosphere at all levels. Add to this mix a sharp cold front moving through the Ozarks and North Texas. By early to mid-morning Tuesday, the cold front will be barreling into SE Oklahoma and NE Texas where there will be ongoing strong to possibly severe storms.

