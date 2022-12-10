ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Weekly Grand’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Weekly Grand” game were:

05-12-14-22-27

(five, twelve, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven)

