Real Estate & Other Stuff – Home Ownership Benefits and MV Realty’s Unethical Business Practices – December 9, 2022

By Precious Cheng
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 3 days ago

Hosts: Phil Nordella, Taylor Williams-Moniz

Topic: Home Ownership Benefits and MV’s Unethical Business Practices

Today on Real Estate & Other Stuff, Phil and Taylor discuss a variety of topics such as the 9 most common benefits of home ownership and the latest news in real estate.

Phil and Taylor start the show by discussing the 9 most common reasons to own a home as opposed to renting. Not only does it help build home equity, but this encourages forced savings that will be valuable in the long run (Phil).

Afterwards, they discuss about a recent issue about a woman who moved into a mobile home and ended up being fined for living there since it’s not allowed. In most states, people are only allowed to park their mobile homes on the streets but aren’t allowed live in them unless it’s in a trailer park. She then goes on to say that it is taking away her freedom of speech. Taylor shares her thoughts on this issue saying it is strange how the woman is saying that this is regarding her freedom of speech because it’s more of a zoning issue.

Later on, Phil and Taylor discuss how NYC is having airbnb owners register, provide a diagram, evacuation route, and escape plan in order to have their listing.

Then, they dive into some shocking news about Florida, which is the 1st state, to sue MV Realty for unethical and deceptive business practices. MV Realty violated an unfair trade practices act and are currently under investigation. They are misleading homeowners into giving them money upfront when they sign a contract that will be effective for 40 years stating that if they decide to sell their homes, they have to have MV Realty represent them and MV Reality will at least take 3% or more of what it sells for. Additionally, they are on over millions of DO NOT CALL registries and have left over 6 million unwanted calls. Both Phil and Taylor agree that this is an incredibly questionable and shady business practice.

Listen to the entire episode here as Phil and Taylor discuss all of the latest news in real estate and other stuff!

