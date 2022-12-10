ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Police investigating shots fired at Meadowdale High School

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QItKP_0jdnM8S900

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Police are investigating after the report of multiple shots fired during a fight at Meadowdale High School on Friday night.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of Whitestone Court in Dayton around 9:48 p.m.

No further information is known at this time. 2 NEWS is on the scene.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Man dead following crash in Dayton; investigation underway

DAYTON — A man is dead following a crash in Dayton Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Shoup Mill Road around 9:45 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department. According to the spokesperson, a passerby observed a vehicle off the roadway to the...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton firefighters respond to fire in apartment complex

DAYTON — Dayton firefighters respond to a fire in an apartment complex Sunday evening, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Firefighters were dispatched to the Sycamore Square Apartments on 81 Patterson Village Drive near Patterson Road around 7:10 p.m. Video from the scene shows Dayton Police officers also on...
DAYTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO FATAL WEEKEND SHOOTING

(Richmond, IN)--The search continued Monday morning for whoever shot and killed a Richmond woman early Saturday morning. That’s when police were sent to a home in the 100 block of Randolph Street. There, they found 42-year-old Brandy Fox dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators have not said whether or not they believe the shooting is the result of a domestic incident or released any information about a potential suspect.
RICHMOND, IN
WDTN

Crash in Washington Twp. sends 2 to local hospitals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A morning crash in Washington Township sent two people to local hospitals. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch say police were called to respond at 11:24 a.m. to a two vehicle crash in the area of the 300 block of West Spring Valley Pike on Sunday. Authorities say that two people were transported […]
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WDTN

WDTN

38K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy