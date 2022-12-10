Police investigating shots fired at Meadowdale High School
DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Police are investigating after the report of multiple shots fired during a fight at Meadowdale High School on Friday night.
Officers responded to the 3800 block of Whitestone Court in Dayton around 9:48 p.m.
No further information is known at this time. 2 NEWS is on the scene.
