Police investigating shots fired at Meadowdale High School

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Police are investigating after the report of multiple shots fired during a fight at Meadowdale High School on Friday night.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of Whitestone Court in Dayton around 9:48 p.m.

No further information is known at this time. 2 NEWS is on the scene.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.