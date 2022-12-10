ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Harper's Bazaar

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
CBS 58

Brittney Griner is back in the US and dunking again after almost 10 months detained in Russia

(CNN) -- Fresh off her elated return to the US after months in Russian custody, two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is back on a basketball court. But her reintegration into American life is far from over, as is the fight by WNBA players for equity as US professional athletes. The issue was highlighted by the 10-month detention of Griner, who'd gone to Russia to play basketball in the WNBA offseason.
TEXAS STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Former FTX CEO defrauded crypto investors, SEC alleges

NEW YORK — (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of cryptocurrency platform FTX, orchestrated a years-long fraud by diverting investors' funds to his private hedge fund and using them to make venture investments, lavish real estate purchases and large political donations, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged Tuesday in a complaint.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Sam Bankman-Fried news – live: SEC charges FTX founder as planned Congress testimony revealed

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged disgraced cryptocurrency baron Sam Bankman-Fried with defrauding FTX investors, the Associated Press reported.Tuesday’s charges were announced less than a day after Mr Bankman-Fried was arrested in The Bahamas on behalf of the US government, according to officials.Prosecutors in New York City announced Monday night that Mr Bankman-Fried, the former chief executive of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, had been arrested by local authorities on the basis of a sealed indictment from their office.The attorney general of The Bahamas confirmed that in a letter, saying it was expecting a US extradition request and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

