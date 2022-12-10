Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
World Cup 2022: news and buildup to Argentina v Croatia semi-final – live
The first semi-final is almost upon us. Join Gregg Bakowski for all the latest news from Qatar
Brittney Griner is back in the US and dunking again after almost 10 months detained in Russia
(CNN) -- Fresh off her elated return to the US after months in Russian custody, two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is back on a basketball court. But her reintegration into American life is far from over, as is the fight by WNBA players for equity as US professional athletes. The issue was highlighted by the 10-month detention of Griner, who'd gone to Russia to play basketball in the WNBA offseason.
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
Former FTX CEO defrauded crypto investors, SEC alleges
NEW YORK — (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of cryptocurrency platform FTX, orchestrated a years-long fraud by diverting investors' funds to his private hedge fund and using them to make venture investments, lavish real estate purchases and large political donations, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged Tuesday in a complaint.
Sam Bankman-Fried news – live: SEC charges FTX founder as planned Congress testimony revealed
The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged disgraced cryptocurrency baron Sam Bankman-Fried with defrauding FTX investors, the Associated Press reported.Tuesday’s charges were announced less than a day after Mr Bankman-Fried was arrested in The Bahamas on behalf of the US government, according to officials.Prosecutors in New York City announced Monday night that Mr Bankman-Fried, the former chief executive of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, had been arrested by local authorities on the basis of a sealed indictment from their office.The attorney general of The Bahamas confirmed that in a letter, saying it was expecting a US extradition request and...
US scientists reach long-awaited nuclear fusion breakthrough, source says
(CNN) -- For the first time ever, US scientists at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California successfully produced a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net energy gain, a source familiar with the project confirmed to CNN. The US Department of Energy is expected...
