The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged disgraced cryptocurrency baron Sam Bankman-Fried with defrauding FTX investors, the Associated Press reported.Tuesday’s charges were announced less than a day after Mr Bankman-Fried was arrested in The Bahamas on behalf of the US government, according to officials.Prosecutors in New York City announced Monday night that Mr Bankman-Fried, the former chief executive of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, had been arrested by local authorities on the basis of a sealed indictment from their office.The attorney general of The Bahamas confirmed that in a letter, saying it was expecting a US extradition request and...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO