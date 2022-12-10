Effective: 2022-12-11 19:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 13:31:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Palo Pinto A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CST FOR SOUTHERN PARKER AND SOUTHEASTERN PALO PINTO COUNTIES At 643 AM CST, a confirmed tornado was located near Lipan, or 14 miles south of Mineral Wells, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Brock around 700 AM CST. Western Lake around 710 AM CST. Weatherford, Hudson Oaks and Annetta around 725 AM CST. Willow Park and Lake Weatherford around 730 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Brock Junction, Santo, New Salem, Dennis, Brazos, Annetta South, Annetta North, Tin Top and Bennett. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

PALO PINTO COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO