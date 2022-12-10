Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Comanche, Erath by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 06:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Comanche; Erath The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Erath County in north central Texas Northwestern Comanche County in central Texas * Until 700 AM CST. * At 608 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near May, or 18 miles northwest of Comanche, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near De Leon and Gorman around 640 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Comyn, Rucker, Beattie, Sipe Springs, Duster, Bunyan, Highland and Downing. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Eastland, Erath by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 05:35:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 06:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Eastland; Erath The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Erath County in north central Texas East central Eastland County in north central Texas * Until 615 AM CST. * At 534 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Gorman, or 10 miles southeast of Eastland, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Huckabay around 610 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Hannibal, Thurber and Kokomo. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 363 and 368. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Palo Pinto, Parker by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 05:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 06:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Palo Pinto; Parker The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Parker County in north central Texas Northern Palo Pinto County in north central Texas * Until 615 AM CST. * At 530 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Palo Pinto, or 19 miles west of Mineral Wells, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Palo Pinto around 540 AM CST. Mineral Wells, Cool and Lake Mineral Wells around 605 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Adell, Peaster, Whitt, Advance, Authon, Garner, Salesville, Peadenville, Millsap and Lone Camp. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Palo Pinto by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 19:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 13:31:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Palo Pinto A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CST FOR SOUTHERN PARKER AND SOUTHEASTERN PALO PINTO COUNTIES At 643 AM CST, a confirmed tornado was located near Lipan, or 14 miles south of Mineral Wells, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Brock around 700 AM CST. Western Lake around 710 AM CST. Weatherford, Hudson Oaks and Annetta around 725 AM CST. Willow Park and Lake Weatherford around 730 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Brock Junction, Santo, New Salem, Dennis, Brazos, Annetta South, Annetta North, Tin Top and Bennett. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Brown by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 06:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 06:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Brown The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Brown County in west central Texas * Until 645 AM CST. * At 604 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Byrds, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near May around 615 AM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
