Local music featured in Christmas movie
Friend of the “Live in the D” and local artist Lilly Macphee came by for a visit and musical performance. MacPhee, who describes her style to host Tati Amare as “singer/songwriter mixed with an alternative sound,” says her music is influenced by “The Cranberries.”. MacPhee...
Get in the holiday spirit with Detroit’s Mosaic Youth Theatre’s 12 plays of Christmas
DETROIT – Get into the holiday spirit with Detroit’s Mosaic Youth Theatre’s 12 plays of Christmas. Between two weekends, the youth program is sharing 12 original stories that reflect the spirit of Christmas. To learn more, watch the video player above.
You can own the Queen of Soul’s Detroit Golf Club home for less than $1M
DETROIT – The late Queen of Soul’s Detroit Golf Club home is selling for a little less than $1 million. One of Aretha Franklin’s past homes is located on Hamilton Road near 7 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue. The home was built in 1927 and consists of...
Tasty Tuesday: K-Block’s Fire Pit BBQ
WASHINGTON, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re slowing things down with the slow-smoked, Memphis-style pit barbecue at K-Block’s Fire Pit BBQ in Macomb County. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. K-Block’s Fire Pit BBQ is located at...
Detroit woman fatally shot 2 days after her 50th birthday, family says
DETROIT – A 50-year-old woman was found dead in her Detroit home on Saturday after reportedly being shot three times. Latrina Gilchrist was fatally shot in her home at the Palmer Park Apartment Building. Her children, Dynasty and Wydell, are still taking it all in. “I’m just very frustrated....
4-year-old D’Wan Sims was reported missing from Wonderland Mall in Livonia 28 years ago
LIVONIA, Mich. – It has been 28 years since D’Wan Sims, 4, was reported missing from the Wonderland Mall in Livonia. His mother, Dwanna Harris, told police he disappeared while shopping with her. That was on Dec. 11, 1994. “The focus is finding D’Wan, he’s 4 years old,...
Watch Live in the D on Local 4
DETROIT – Watch Live in the D weekdays from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on WDIV Local 4. Bookmark this page to watch livestreams of the show on ClickOnDetroit, download the LITD app (iOS | Google Play) and sign up for the Live in the D newsletter to stay in touch with the show.
Rosanne Cash returns to Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater for fundraiser show
ANN ARBOR – Multi-Grammy winner Rosanne Cash will headline a benefit concert to combat hunger at the Michigan Theater on Saturday, May 13. Presented by Acoustic Routes Concerts and The Ark, the annual fundraiser benefits The Breakfast at St. Andrew’s daily meal program. Volunteers at the breakfast program...
Kendra Scott to open jewelry storefront at Somerset Collection in Troy this weekend
TROY, Mich. – A new storefront is opening at the Somerset Collection in Troy, and fans of Kendra Scott’s jewelry should get excited. A 1,200-square-foot store will display Scott’s current jewelry collections and offer her Color Bar brand. This will be the third retail location in Michigan.
Here are 4 places to meet Santa in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – A lot of children (and adults) dream of meeting Santa around this time of year and now they can. The jolly man in red will make appearances around Tree Town throughout December as the Christmas holiday gets closer. Here are 4 places to meet Santa:. Briarwood...
Morning 4: D’Wan Sims missing for 28 years after disappearing from Livonia mall at 4 years old -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4-year-old D’Wan Sims was reported missing from Wonderland Mall in Livonia 28 years ago. It has been 28 years since D’Wan Sims, 4, was...
Pine Knob Music Theatre ranked as No. 1 amphitheater in the world
CLARKSTON, Mich. – Pine Knob Music Theatre has been ranked as the No. 1 amphitheater in the world, according to Pollstar. 313 Presents announced the ranking and stated that Pine Knob Music Theatre finished No. 1 in 2022 for the category Top 100 Amphitheaters in the World after reporting the venue had $36.9 million in overall gross ticket sales.
Roofing company steps in to help veteran in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – A disabled veteran ended up in a fight with a roofing company that went nowhere, and he watched as his damaged roof deteriorated and leaked when it rained. When another roofing company found out, they decided they had to get involved. In subdivisions all over...
Here are 4 foodie gifts only found around Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – It’s officially gift-giving season and Ann Arbor’s many small businesses have unique gifts for everyone, including the foodie in your life. Whether you’re participating in a White Elephant exchange or putting presents under a tree, it can be tricky finding the right gift.
Un-bear-ably cute: Toledo Zoo’s new twin polar bear cubs are related to Detroit Zoo polar bears
TOLEDO – The Toledo Zoo announced the arrival of two new zoo residents, twin polar bear cubs, who happen to be half-siblings of two polar bears at the Detroit Zoo. According to an Instagram post from the Toledo Zoo, this is the first time since 2012 that the zoo has welcomed twin polar bear cubs.
Morning 4: Detroit gang leader facing life sentence -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit gang leader facing life sentence after being convicted of racketeering and murder. A 38-year-old Detroit gang leader is facing a mandatory life sentence after...
Detroit Fire crews battle apartment fire on city’s west side
DETROIT – Crews from the Detroit Fire Department on Monday battled an apartment fire on the city’s west side. The incident occurred on Monica Street near Davison Freeway in Detroit. Local 4 was told that the fire was contained to one unit, and that no one was hurt.
Berkley thrift store hosts multiple programs to raise money for those in need
BERKLEY, Mich. – A thrift store in Berkley is raising money to help those in need. “Everything is pristine, and we have a lot of items with tags on them,” said Sandy Matz, showing off one designer item after the next. ”This is an Escada dress, which typically costs anywhere from $1,500-2,000, and it would sell here for $30,” says the former president of the Michigan chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women.
Audience member shouted racial slur during Detroit Symphony Orchestra performance
DETROIT – An audience member reportedly shouted a racial slur during a performance of “A Charlie Brown Christmas: Cyrus Chestnut & Friends” at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra on Friday night. According to a Facebook post made by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO), an audience member shouted a...
Tigers to upgrade LED lighting system at Comerica Park, installing 472 new light fixtures
DETROIT – If you’ve been squinting to see the ball fly through the air at Comerica Park, help is on the way. The Detroit Tigers announced a big upgrade to the LED lighting system at the ballpark for the 2023 season, bringing a brighter viewing experience, with less glare and using less energy, including 472 new light fixtures.
