ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Local music featured in Christmas movie

Friend of the “Live in the D” and local artist Lilly Macphee came by for a visit and musical performance. MacPhee, who describes her style to host Tati Amare as “singer/songwriter mixed with an alternative sound,” says her music is influenced by “The Cranberries.”. MacPhee...
HOLLY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: K-Block’s Fire Pit BBQ

WASHINGTON, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re slowing things down with the slow-smoked, Memphis-style pit barbecue at K-Block’s Fire Pit BBQ in Macomb County. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. K-Block’s Fire Pit BBQ is located at...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit woman fatally shot 2 days after her 50th birthday, family says

DETROIT – A 50-year-old woman was found dead in her Detroit home on Saturday after reportedly being shot three times. Latrina Gilchrist was fatally shot in her home at the Palmer Park Apartment Building. Her children, Dynasty and Wydell, are still taking it all in. “I’m just very frustrated....
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Watch Live in the D on Local 4

DETROIT – Watch Live in the D weekdays from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on WDIV Local 4. Bookmark this page to watch livestreams of the show on ClickOnDetroit, download the LITD app (iOS | Google Play) and sign up for the Live in the D newsletter to stay in touch with the show.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rosanne Cash returns to Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater for fundraiser show

ANN ARBOR – Multi-Grammy winner Rosanne Cash will headline a benefit concert to combat hunger at the Michigan Theater on Saturday, May 13. Presented by Acoustic Routes Concerts and The Ark, the annual fundraiser benefits The Breakfast at St. Andrew’s daily meal program. Volunteers at the breakfast program...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here are 4 places to meet Santa in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – A lot of children (and adults) dream of meeting Santa around this time of year and now they can. The jolly man in red will make appearances around Tree Town throughout December as the Christmas holiday gets closer. Here are 4 places to meet Santa:. Briarwood...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pine Knob Music Theatre ranked as No. 1 amphitheater in the world

CLARKSTON, Mich. – Pine Knob Music Theatre has been ranked as the No. 1 amphitheater in the world, according to Pollstar. 313 Presents announced the ranking and stated that Pine Knob Music Theatre finished No. 1 in 2022 for the category Top 100 Amphitheaters in the World after reporting the venue had $36.9 million in overall gross ticket sales.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Roofing company steps in to help veteran in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – A disabled veteran ended up in a fight with a roofing company that went nowhere, and he watched as his damaged roof deteriorated and leaked when it rained. When another roofing company found out, they decided they had to get involved. In subdivisions all over...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here are 4 foodie gifts only found around Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – It’s officially gift-giving season and Ann Arbor’s many small businesses have unique gifts for everyone, including the foodie in your life. Whether you’re participating in a White Elephant exchange or putting presents under a tree, it can be tricky finding the right gift.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning 4: Detroit gang leader facing life sentence -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit gang leader facing life sentence after being convicted of racketeering and murder. A 38-year-old Detroit gang leader is facing a mandatory life sentence after...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Fire crews battle apartment fire on city’s west side

DETROIT – Crews from the Detroit Fire Department on Monday battled an apartment fire on the city’s west side. The incident occurred on Monica Street near Davison Freeway in Detroit. Local 4 was told that the fire was contained to one unit, and that no one was hurt.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Berkley thrift store hosts multiple programs to raise money for those in need

BERKLEY, Mich. – A thrift store in Berkley is raising money to help those in need. “Everything is pristine, and we have a lot of items with tags on them,” said Sandy Matz, showing off one designer item after the next. ”This is an Escada dress, which typically costs anywhere from $1,500-2,000, and it would sell here for $30,” says the former president of the Michigan chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women.
BERKLEY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy