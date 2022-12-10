ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A blooming new business: two, young entrepreneurs open Floral Room in Ohio City

By Jessi Schultz
Two young entrepreneurs are planting roots in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood with their new flower and rental shop, Floral Room.

26-year-old Zoriana Potopnyk moved to northeast Ohio 5 years ago.

“I dreamed about my own flower shop in Ukraine but my family moved to the United States,” she said. “I tried to do something here but it was so hard.”

They moved to Parma where she met 24-year-old Zoriana Chepil.

“It’s a pretty big Ukrainian community here so it wasn’t hard to find each other,” said Chepil.

Potopnyk began pursuing her passion as a florist. She asked for help from Chepil.

“I saw she is very talented and I told her about my dream and we started working out of my garage,” said Potopnyk.

For the last few years, the two have worked together growing their floral business from the ground up.

“We sell it first for our family members and friends. As I said, the Ukrainian community is pretty big here, so it wasn’t hard to find people who need flowers,” said Chepil.

All the while, they shared their unique designs on Instagram. The two are known for their boxed bouquets of colorful arrangements with macaron cookies inside. Potopnyk said it is more of a European take on flowers that they’re excited to bring to Northeast Ohio.

“We make them like a brand,” she said.

The demand for their unique creations grew and the idea that they could open a shop of their own began to bloom.

“We started looking for a place where we can do something we have been dreaming about,” said Chepil.

The dream became a reality when they found a spot at 2138 W. 25th Street. They opened ‘Floral Room’ in November.

“We already met a lot of business here around here,” said Chepil. “We have a lot of friends here.”

They said they’re excited to bring their passion to the Cleveland public.

“We want to share our flowers with our community here so people know what we have inside,” she said. “Everybody loves flowers.”

The Floral Room is open 6 days a week. To learn more click here.

