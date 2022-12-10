ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC New York

NYC COVID Rates Hit Highest Levels in Months: What to Know About Mask Advisory

Notice a few more face masks than usual on your Monday commute? At the office? Unsure?. Monday marks the first weekday since New York City health officials "strongly" advised people mask up in public indoor settings as well as crowded outdoor ones regardless of vaccination status amid compounding infection threats of COVID, RSV and flu with the worst of the dreaded winter viral threat still looming after the holidays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC officials urge mask use as flu, COVID-19 and RSV spread

NEW YORK - New York City health officials are urging residents to wear masks indoors and in crowded settings due to the rise in RSV, flu, and COVID-19 cases."The holiday season is about togetherness and there is a way to gather safely – even as respiratory viruses in our city are unusually high," said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. "It starts with protecting yourself. Vaccination and boosters are critical but so are common sense precautions like masking when indoors or among crowds and staying home if you don't feel well. Also, get tested before getting together, and get treated quickly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

What is a tripledemic? Here’s what you need to know and how to prevent its spread

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’ve been watching the news, you’ve undoubtedly heard medical experts expressing concerns about a potential tripledemic. Tripledemic is a newly coined term used to describe coinciding surges in three major respiratory illnesses — coronavirus (COVID-19), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu — which have the potential to overwhelm the country’s hospital system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

New York City Health Department issues mask advisory

NEW YORK - New York City health officials are "strongly" recommending people wear a mask in public indoor settings. The advisory comes as COVID-19 and flu cases rise and flu hospitalizations have reached their highest levels for this time of year in more than a decade. There are concerns that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Tridemic prompts health officials to issue health advisory

Due to the high number of COVID, flu and RSV cases in New York City, health officials have issued a tridemic health advisory. Tridemic prompts health officials to issue health …. Due to the high number of COVID, flu and RSV cases in New York City, health officials have issued...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

‘Very concerned’: Bronx borough president on RSV surge, tridemic

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss top issues facing the borough, including the ongoing tridemic of COVID-19, flu, and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus. The phenomenon, also referred to as a tripledemic, has packed hospitals across the city as spikes of all three ailments […]
BRONX, NY
Washington Examiner

NYC health officials issue advisory recommending public wear masks indoors

The commissioner of health and mental hygiene for New York City has issued an advisory recommending the public wear high-quality face masks indoors or in crowded outdoor areas, regardless of vaccination status. City officials say the advisory has been issued due to "unusually high concurrent spikes" of seasonal illnesses and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Nurses Give Poor Prognosis to Adams Psych Plan, Citing Staff Shortages

At Montefiore Medical Center in The Bronx, the psychiatric unit is “usually at capacity,” according to a resident doctor. At Interfaith Medical Center in northeast Brooklyn, where the electronic medical records system has been offline for more than two weeks, the psychiatric unit is “almost full” of patients on a daily basis, according to a nurse.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

What’s the most snow NYC has ever gotten in 1 storm?

NEW YORK (PIX11) – You don’t have to look back far in the record books to find the biggest snowstorm in New York City’s history. It dumped more snow in one storm than the city typically gets all winter. The all-time snowfall record in New York City was set on Jan. 22-23 in 2016. Central […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

Under New Election Rules, 20% of Households Could Determine Fate of NYCHA Developments

The heads of household in 25,000 NYCHA apartments will soon have an opportunity to vote on how to best raise capital and complete repairs in their individual complexes, choosing from one of three funding models. For those elections to be considered valid, at least 20 percent of heads of household named on leases must cast a ballot, new rules state, though NYCHA says it will “strive to achieve turnout far greater.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

