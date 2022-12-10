Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
New Photos of Subway Slasher SuspectBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Related
NY health experts recommend masks: What you need to know
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Monday was the first workday since New York City officials issued a health advisory urging residents to return to wearing high-quality masks indoors to help combat the spread of the “tripledemic” diseases – coronavirus (COVID-19), RSV, and influenza. The Centers for Disease...
NYC Officials Want People To Mask Up Again As COVID, The Flu & R.S.V. Infections Explode
With COVID, the Flu and R.S.V. infections rising in the tristate, NY health officials want people to wear masks again. The post NYC Officials Want People To Mask Up Again As COVID, The Flu & R.S.V. Infections Explode appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
The Jewish Press
NYC Health Dept. Warns: Mask Up Indoors; Tripledemic Has Arrived
The New York City Health Department is urging New Yorkers to use “high quality masks” when indoors and in crowds outdoors due to a rise in the number of cases of COVID-19, RSV and influenza, described nationwide as a “tripledemic.”. The country has seen rising levels of...
NBC New York
NYC COVID Rates Hit Highest Levels in Months: What to Know About Mask Advisory
Notice a few more face masks than usual on your Monday commute? At the office? Unsure?. Monday marks the first weekday since New York City health officials "strongly" advised people mask up in public indoor settings as well as crowded outdoor ones regardless of vaccination status amid compounding infection threats of COVID, RSV and flu with the worst of the dreaded winter viral threat still looming after the holidays.
NYC officials urge mask use as flu, COVID-19 and RSV spread
NEW YORK - New York City health officials are urging residents to wear masks indoors and in crowded settings due to the rise in RSV, flu, and COVID-19 cases."The holiday season is about togetherness and there is a way to gather safely – even as respiratory viruses in our city are unusually high," said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. "It starts with protecting yourself. Vaccination and boosters are critical but so are common sense precautions like masking when indoors or among crowds and staying home if you don't feel well. Also, get tested before getting together, and get treated quickly...
How to tell the difference between flu, COVID-19 and RSV symptoms amid looming tripledemic
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As local and national health officials warn of a potential tripledemic, with three major respiratory illnesses surging at the the same time, being able to differentiate between the viruses is crucial to making sure you get the proper care. Recent nationwide surges in three respiratory illnesses...
What is a tripledemic? Here’s what you need to know and how to prevent its spread
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’ve been watching the news, you’ve undoubtedly heard medical experts expressing concerns about a potential tripledemic. Tripledemic is a newly coined term used to describe coinciding surges in three major respiratory illnesses — coronavirus (COVID-19), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu — which have the potential to overwhelm the country’s hospital system.
fox5ny.com
New York City Health Department issues mask advisory
NEW YORK - New York City health officials are "strongly" recommending people wear a mask in public indoor settings. The advisory comes as COVID-19 and flu cases rise and flu hospitalizations have reached their highest levels for this time of year in more than a decade. There are concerns that...
pix11.com
Tridemic prompts health officials to issue health advisory
Due to the high number of COVID, flu and RSV cases in New York City, health officials have issued a tridemic health advisory. Tridemic prompts health officials to issue health …. Due to the high number of COVID, flu and RSV cases in New York City, health officials have issued...
‘Very concerned’: Bronx borough president on RSV surge, tridemic
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss top issues facing the borough, including the ongoing tridemic of COVID-19, flu, and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus. The phenomenon, also referred to as a tripledemic, has packed hospitals across the city as spikes of all three ailments […]
Washington Examiner
NYC health officials issue advisory recommending public wear masks indoors
The commissioner of health and mental hygiene for New York City has issued an advisory recommending the public wear high-quality face masks indoors or in crowded outdoor areas, regardless of vaccination status. City officials say the advisory has been issued due to "unusually high concurrent spikes" of seasonal illnesses and...
theeastcountygazette.com
Influenza Cases in New York City Increase by 100% in One Week as the Flu Season Hits Early
New data shows that the number of confirmed cases of influenza in New York City recently skyrocketed, increasing by more than 100% in just one week. According to the city’s influenza surveillance report, there were around 11,500 newly diagnosed cases of influenza in the town for the week ending November 26.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Nurses Give Poor Prognosis to Adams Psych Plan, Citing Staff Shortages
At Montefiore Medical Center in The Bronx, the psychiatric unit is “usually at capacity,” according to a resident doctor. At Interfaith Medical Center in northeast Brooklyn, where the electronic medical records system has been offline for more than two weeks, the psychiatric unit is “almost full” of patients on a daily basis, according to a nurse.
Murphy doesn’t ‘foresee any mandates’ in N.J. over COVID as NYC urges people to wear masks
Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday he doesn’t have plans to reinstate any coronavirus restrictions in New Jersey as the number of cases continue to rise in the state and New York City health officials say people there should wear masks indoors again. Murphy dropped the state’s mask mandate in...
State Comptroller reports poverty rates in New York above national average
The New York State Comptroller's Office released a report on Saturday stating that poverty rates in New York have surpassed the national average.
NYC civil service exams open for December: Here are the salaries for each job
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for December, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Dec. 1. Exam applications currently open include: associate correctional counselor (NYC H+H); carpenter; carpenter (NYC H+H); child protective specialist;...
What’s the most snow NYC has ever gotten in 1 storm?
NEW YORK (PIX11) – You don’t have to look back far in the record books to find the biggest snowstorm in New York City’s history. It dumped more snow in one storm than the city typically gets all winter. The all-time snowfall record in New York City was set on Jan. 22-23 in 2016. Central […]
Under New Election Rules, 20% of Households Could Determine Fate of NYCHA Developments
The heads of household in 25,000 NYCHA apartments will soon have an opportunity to vote on how to best raise capital and complete repairs in their individual complexes, choosing from one of three funding models. For those elections to be considered valid, at least 20 percent of heads of household named on leases must cast a ballot, new rules state, though NYCHA says it will “strive to achieve turnout far greater.”
Department of Social Services, AT&T gift free laptops to children in New York City shelters
Mayor Eric Adams described the initiative as a plan to help students reach academic success, regardless of their background.
4 people shot outside NYCHA Mott Haven Houses in the Bronx, police say
A fourth victim, a 53-year-old apparently homeless man, walked himself into Lincoln Hospital. Police said he was shot four times.
Comments / 0