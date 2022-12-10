Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota hockey community mourning death of 17-year-old player
The death of a 17-year-old high school student has sent a shockwave through Minnesota's hockey community. Charlie Boike, 17, died in a single-vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, near 21879 23rd ave. in St. Augusta, which is about five miles south of St. Cloud. The crash happened after Boike and the St. Cloud Crush hockey team played against Rogers Saturday night.
WDIO-TV
Lake Superior Conference girl’s basketball day held on Saturday
The Lake Superior Conference girl’s basketball day took place on Saturday, hosted by Superior high school. The event began at 11:00 a.m and concluded with the Spartans team playing Hibbing at 5:00 p.m. A total of eight Northland teams took to the court on the evening with the scored...
WDIO-TV
Marine collects 1,000th point in Barnum girls basketball win, Cromwell-Wright stays perfect
On Monday the Barnum Bombers girl’s basketball team played host to Cherry who were hunting for their first win. Barnum’s Allie Marine scored her 1,000 career point in the Bombers 66-36 victory becoming the 19th player in school history to reach that milestone. Cromwell-Wright was looking to protect...
