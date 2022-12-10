ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Bring Me The News

Minnesota hockey community mourning death of 17-year-old player

The death of a 17-year-old high school student has sent a shockwave through Minnesota's hockey community. Charlie Boike, 17, died in a single-vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, near 21879 23rd ave. in St. Augusta, which is about five miles south of St. Cloud. The crash happened after Boike and the St. Cloud Crush hockey team played against Rogers Saturday night.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WDIO-TV

Lake Superior Conference girl’s basketball day held on Saturday

The Lake Superior Conference girl’s basketball day took place on Saturday, hosted by Superior high school. The event began at 11:00 a.m and concluded with the Spartans team playing Hibbing at 5:00 p.m. A total of eight Northland teams took to the court on the evening with the scored...
SUPERIOR, WI

