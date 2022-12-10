ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman reflects on time in office

By Desirae Gostlin
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2knn4U_0jdnFlmA00

(WKBN) — After 30 years in office at the federal level, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman gave his final address on the Senate floor Thursday.

On Friday, Portman reflected on his time in office.

Familiar GM union voice to help lead Ultium workers

“I’ve gotten the honor of a lifetime. ‘Represent your neighbors’ — I mean, what’s better than that?” Portman said. “[Ohio] has been a great state to represent. It’s a real diverse state. We’ve got a lot of different points of view.”

Portman said leaving office is bittersweet, but he’s excited to spend more time with family.

“I look forward to getting involved with our children, and their children, and family stuff more,” he said. “Part of it is the ability to be home and to be there and be present.”

He plans to spend more time at his family restaurant in southern Ohio.

“It’s a historic place. It’s the oldest business in Ohio,” Portman said. “It’s just a really, really fun, fun business.”

For future congressional members, Portman said he hopes Republicans and Democrats can work together on tackling the opioid epidemic and developing better immigration policies.

“It’s also just wrong for our country not to have a sovereign border and have a legal and regulated way for people to come into our country,” he said.

Republican J.D. Vance will take Portman’s seat in the Senate after his election victory .

“I’m looking forward to continuing to work with him, to give him whatever advice I have. We’ve had good conversations. I’m going to see him at his swearing in,” Portman said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 12

Abe Blinkin
2d ago

Did anyone ask the guy responsible for the 2008 meltdown along with W, how much wealth he accumulated while in government? AMF

Reply
5
Sassypants
2d ago

NO ONE IN OHIO STOOD UP FOR WHAT IS RIGHT IN THE ATTEMPTED DIMISE OF OUR GOVERNMENT..JAN 6TH.. OHIO POLITICANS ARE A DISGRACE TO THIS COUNTRY!! And The Republican party is still working for trump.. Trying HARD to dictate OHIANS... STOP STOMPING OUR CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS!!!

Reply(2)
6
Related
Roger Marsh

Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object

I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MORAINE, OH
scenicstates.com

8 Killer Gem Mining Spots in Ohio for Enthusiasts

There is nothing like gem mining in Ohio to get a great souvenir out of a fun activity. Gem enthusiasts love to go gem mining in Ohio for the great variety of stones and crystals that can be found. But gem mining is also a great activity for complete beginners...
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Behind-the-scenes hunt builds for McCarthy Speaker alternative

Searches for a Speaker alternative to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) are slowly building momentum as he faces opposition that threatens to sink his bid. On one side, McCarthy’s fiercest detractors are teasing that there are people interested in being a viable GOP consensus substitute for the current minority leader. On the other, members […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WKBN

WKBN

58K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy