FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
papreplive.com
Norristown falls to Neshaminy
WEST NORRITON >> Norristown had a pair of opportunities in the final 10 seconds to change the outcome of Monday night’s 58-56 loss to Neshaminy at Norristown Area High School. A layup attempt to tie the game with five second left was blocked and the rebound went out of...
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Dec. 12): Boyertown boys basketball improves to 4-0 ahead of PAC play
Highlights: Zack Ward and Jake Kapp both scored 19 points apiece to lead Boyertown to another 90-point outing over Faith Christian. Ward shot 8-of-13 from the field with five rebounds and four steals while Kapp grabbed eight boards. Dylan Klass scored 16 points while Richard Black added 11 points with six rebounds and a pair of steals. The Bears improved to 4-0 entering Pioneer Athletic Conference play.
papreplive.com
Fall All-Ches-Mont Girls Soccer team announced
The following is the fall All-Ches-Mont League Girls Soccer team as compiled by league coaches. National Division MVP; All-Southeastern Pa.; All-State — Madison Shumate, Downingtown East. Second Division MVP; All-Southeastern Pa. — MaryKate Walker, Avon Grove. First Team. Madelyn Grigalonis, Jr., Bishop Shanahan; Sr., Melissa Eaglehoue, Sr., Bishop...
papreplive.com
Mercury All-Area: Phoenixville freshman Kayley Roberts turns in fabulous first year with PIAA runner-up finish, state team title
Many high school freshmen would be intimidated playing with and against the best golfers in the state. But not Kayley Roberts, who approached the PIAA Class 3A Girls Individual Championship Tournament the way she does any other … with the intent to win it and have some fun at the same time.
papreplive.com
Mercury All-Area: Commitment pays off for Spring-Ford senior Jaden Minter in PAC championship season
Jaden Minter could have easily gotten discouraged and quit when he started playing golf with friends who were much better at the game than he was. But that only encouraged him to get better … and his rapid rise through the ranks began. He started out on the Spring-Ford...
papreplive.com
Fall All-Ches-Mont Boys Cross Country team announced
The following is the fall All-Ches-Mont League Boys Cross Country team as compiled by league coaches. Aryan Abbaraju, Unionville; Connor Britton, Avon Grove; Simeon Shappell Smith, West Chester Henderson; Lucca DiMario, Unionville; Nick Steinfeldt, Downingtown East; David Whitford, Downingtown West; Richard Planck, Downingtown West; Ryan Pepperman, Great Valley; Gavin Hefferan, West Chester East; Josh Miller, Coatesville.
glensidelocal.com
Cheltenham, Jenkintown, Upper Moreland PDs participate in MontCo police exam
Cheltenham, Jenkintown, and Upper Moreland Police Departments will be participating in the Montgomery County Consortium of Communities’ written examination for Police Officer. A total of 19 departments in the county are participating. Two options are available for test-taskers: Thursday, January 5 at 6:30pm at Spring-Ford Area High School, 350...
4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close. The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
Newtown Native, Council Rock North Grad Currently Playing as a Right Guard for Georgia State
A Bucks County football player has gone on to play for a major college team, and his position has garnered him international attention. Staff writers for Georgia State Sports wrote about the local player. Pat Bartlett, a Newtown native and graduate of Council Rock High School North, is being recognized...
fox29.com
4 Catholic churches will close in Philadelphia, suburbs early next year, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA - The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced Sunday that several of its churches will officially shut their doors in the new year. Four churches serving Philadelphia, Chester and Montgomery counties were listed:. Holy Trinity Church in Old City. The Saint Peter Claver Church building in South Philadelphia. Sacred Heart Church...
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Philadelphia
Philadelphia might bring the Eagles football team to mind, but it is among the best places for families. Here are 5 areas in Philly to consider living in.
phillyvoice.com
MetLife Stadium sells awful cheesesteaks
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.j. — While you could say a lot of things about me, one thing no one would question is my lack of Philadelphia bonafide credentials. I value my civic pride highly. That certainly extends to when, on the rare occasion, I leave the city limits. Attending the...
insideradio.com
A Mike Missanelli – Angelo Cataldi Reunion On Philly’s WIP-FM.
Veteran Philly sports talker Mike Missanelli returned to the “SportsRadio 94” WIP-FM airwaves for the first time since 2006 Thursday morning, joining morning man Angelo Cataldi to reminisce about their time together at the station. The sports radio journeymen also talked about Missanelli's time working with legendary Philly sports personality Howard Eskin and their lengthy careers.
AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley
Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Delaware County PA
Located on Middletown Road in Media, Pennsylvania, La Porta Ristorante serves Italian food. During the week, this restaurant is a hot spot for lunch and dinner. Besides great food, this eatery offers an aperitif bar and a cigar room. You can even order takeout from this establishment. The menu is full of interesting Italian dishes. You can choose from several kinds of pasta, a Certified Angus Filet, and a whole bronzino filleted table side. The restaurant is also a good choice if you want a special occasion, with a private dining room accommodating up to 65 people. The bar is well stocked, and you can also have your favorite cocktail or glass of wine at the aperitif bar. The prices are very reasonable, and you can get a lot of food for your money.
glensidelocal.com
Fort Washington’s Germantown Academy advertising open positions
Germantown Academy, a K-12 prep school in Fort Washington, is looking to hire a qualified Middle School English teacher. Other positions are available as well. For the English teacher’s job description and a link to apply, you can click here. For the full list of job openings, you can...
3 statues at Chester County church vandalized
A priest from Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Downingtown notified parishioners of the incident during Sunday's service.
Six Middle Schools in Delco Rank Among Top 100 Highest-Scoring Schools on Eighth-Grade PSSAs
Six middle schools in Delaware County rank among the state’s Top 100 highest-scoring schools on the eighth-grade PSSA (Pennsylvania System of School Assessment) exams, writes Ethan Lott for The Philadelphia Business Journal. The PSSAs are taken by students in grades three through eight. The Pittsburgh Business Times used the...
iheart.com
Can you still safely visit the Liberty Bell.
RecentIy I was just 20 miles outside Kiladelphia. Thats what they are calling it now. I had no idea the danger that might be lurking if I had ventured just a few miles from my Toney surroundings. If one chose to see the high-flying Philadelphia Eagles, do you need a...
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Montgomery County PA
- Whether you're visiting Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for a day trip or a weekend, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Some of the best dining options in the area include El Limon, Radice, and Bridgets Steakhouse. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, you can try the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd or the Caruso brick oven Trattoria in Souderton.
