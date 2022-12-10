ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Levies Massive Fine on Vikings Rival

The NFL is taking a stand, evidently peeved and finished with nefarious in-game shenanigans that hinder the outcome of a game. The league doled out a whopping $550,000 in fines to various personalities from the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, including defender Cameron Jordan, defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, head coach Dennis Allen, and the Saints, as an organization.
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Big Problem in DET Was Quite Simple

The Detroit Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings for the second time in their last 11 tries on Sunday, winning the NFC North bout 34-23. The Vikings intense-game luck ran out, as the franchise has tended to find pathways to triumph in gritty games. But Sunday at Detroit was a different animal. Minnesota’s typical 2022 mojo didn’t bubble to the surface. Such is life.
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player

The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Seafood Grocer at Kicker

Through 13 weeks of 2022, the Minnesota Vikings rank 28th in field goal percentage and 32nd in extra point conversion percentage. Kicker Greg Joseph produced a perfect Week 13 performance versus the New York Jets last weekend, a refreshing output as the Vikings kicking game until that afternoon was woeful.
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on a divisional rival in the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff between Kansas City and Denver is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T. this afternoon. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, appears to be ready for kickoff. The daughter of...
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes' Play Sunday

Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze. If you thought you'd seen it all from the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, think again. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback had one of his craziest plays yet on Sunday afternoon. Mahomes connected for one of the craziest touchdowns in recent NFL memory on Sunday afternoon. "PATRICK...
Detroit Sports Nation

What has T.J. Hockenson done since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings?

When the Detroit Lions selected tight end T.J. Hockenson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, I was extremely disappointed. I was not disappointed because I thought Hockenson was a bad player, but because I felt that spending top 10 draft capital on a tight end was a poor investment. At the time, I projected that Hockenson would eventually play in the Pro Bowl, but that still would not make it the correct pick. Apparently, Lions GM Brad Holmes puts a similar value on tight ends as I do as he recently traded Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. Since being traded to the Vikings, Hockenson has been nothing to call home about.
The Spun

Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear

Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today

A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game

Jets quarterback Mike White took an absolute beating in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. So much so that he reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after the game. White was forced to leave the field twice after taking some brutal hits. But to his credit, he fought his way back and put New York in position to score on a pair of drives at the end.
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

Terry Bradshaw has been very open about his health struggles over the last year. The legendary NFL quarterback has battled cancer and has been working his way back. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback, has struggled a bit on the air. Unfortunately, some fans have been unhappy with Bradshaw's performance...
Athlon Sports

Dallas Cowboys Suffered 'Huge' Injury Blow On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys' Week 14 matchup with the Houston Texans was grueling in more ways than one.  Not only were the Cowboys pushed to the limit by the lowly Texans, but they've lost a crucial part of their offensive line.  Terence Steele, the third-year tackle out of Texas Tech, suffered a ...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread released

Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions have now won five of their last six games, and they are 6-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions have kept their 2022 NFL Playoff hopes alive, though, chances are they are going to have to win out to get in. Up next for the Lions is a road matchup against the New York Jets. The Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread has now been released.
Detroit Sports Nation

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson impressed with Detroit Lions defense

On Sunday, a familiar face was in the house as former Detroit Linos TE T.J. Hockenson returned to Ford Field for the first time since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Back on November 1, the Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings in exchange for some extra draft capital. Prior to getting traded, Hockenson was part of a Lions team that had what was quite possibly the worst defense in NFL history. But, the Lions’ defense has been playing much better as of late, and Hockenson notices.
