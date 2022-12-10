Read full article on original website
Biden administration funds study on how to train drug addicts to distribute COVID tests
The Biden administration will spend $1 million on a study of how to train drug addicts how to distribute COVID-19 rapid tests to fellow drug addicts.
White House launches data dashboard for non-fatal opioid overdoses
The White House launched a new national dashboard on Thursday to track non-fatal opioid overdoses in the U.S. to aid in combating the ongoing epidemic. The Nonfatal Opioid Overdose Dashboard tracks rates across states and territories using information from the National EMS Information System. Collected from electronic patient care records, the dashboard categorizes jurisdictions as […]
Couple dies by suicide after DEA shuts down office of their chronic pain doctor in fentanyl panic
On 1 November, agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency ordered Beverly Hills pain doctor David Bockoff to cease prescribing controlled substances like the powerful pain medication fentanyl, part of the agency’s crackdown on opioids.A week later, Danny Elliot, one of Dr Bockoff’s patients who relied on the pain medication to treat painful lifelong complications from an electrocution, was found dead by suicide along with his wife, Gretchen, the latest sign that people with chronic pain are struggling to find their place in the US health system as it battles the opioid crisis.“Found out today that the good ol’ DEA...
Discontinuing Long-Term Opioids Tied to Overdose Risk
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Discontinuing prescribed opioids in people with chronic pain is associated with increased overdose risk, according to a study published online Dec. 1 in PLOS Medicine. Mary Clare Kennedy, Ph.D., from the University of British Columbia-Okanagan in Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues used a...
DEA warns 6 out of 10 fentanyl-laced couterfeit prescription pills contain a potentially fatal dose of Fentanyl
The U.S Drug Enforcement Administration’s testing laboratory revealed more than half of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed in 2022 contained a potentially fatal dose. Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. The DEA...
Biden's Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Is Causing Intense Withdrawals. It’s Legal in Most States.
A drug called tianeptine, known colloquially as “gas station heroin,” has been banned by several states. It’s being marketed as a dietary supplement, but some users are describing it as a highly addictive opioid. Tianeptine is a tricyclic antidepressant used to treat depression in some European, Latin...
Doctors warn fentanyl becoming stronger, making reversing overdoses more challenging
Strands of fentanyl are becoming increasingly dangerous over the last year, causing doctors to warn that Narcan may not be as effective at reversing an overdose.
FDA fast-tracks review of over-the-counter opioid drug
A nasal spray for reversing opioid overdoses could become available over-the-counter as early as next March after the Food and Drug Administration gave it priority review. Why it matters: Advocacy groups, medical associations and federal agencies have said expanding the availability of naloxone is critical to addressing the addiction epidemic that killed more than 100,000 Americans last year.
More than 180,000 people overdosed on opioids and survived in the past year, new White House dashboard shows
There were about 181,806 nonfatal opioid overdoses recorded in the United States in the past year, and it's taken about 9.8 minutes on average for emergency medical services to reach someone who's overdosing, according to a data dashboard that the White House debuted Thursday.
The White House is now tracking opioid overdoses that don't kill. Why that's important.
The data dashboard on nonfatal opioid overdoses will target specific regions to help fight the epidemic, which left 81,000 dead in the US this year.
'Eat what you kill': How a fentanyl drugmaker bribed doctors, harmed patients and collected millions
Documents reveal details about the culture of greed, power and sales at fentanyl drugmaker Insys, whose executives were jailed amid the opioid crisis.
NYC launches drug checking program to spot fentanyl before people overdose
OnPoint employees and volunteers help Tammy Hogan's husband, who was overdosing, into the facility to begin mitigation efforts. The city’s program uses scanners that you’d typically find in a graduate school chemistry labs, allowing them to detect fentanyl or other dangerous substances in the drug supply. [ more › ]
Patients may be at higher risk of overdose when opioid therapy for pain is discontinued
Opioid-related overdose is now a leading cause of accidental death in the United States and Canada. A study published December 1 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Mary Clare Kennedy at University of British Columbia, Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues suggests discontinuing prescribed opioids was associated with increased overdose risk.
People with disabilities who misuse opioid drugs 73% more likely to attempt suicide, national study finds
People who take medical opioid drugs without a doctor's prescription are 37% more likely than non-users to plan suicide—and the risk is even greater for those with disabilities, who have 73% higher odds of attempting to take their own life. The findings are from a study of over 38,000...
Study: Drug Overdoses Among Pregnant & Postpartum Women Up 180% In 5 Years
Drug overdoses among pregnant and postpartum women are up more than 180 percent in the past five years. A study at Columbia University found the number of pregnancy-associated overdose deaths reached a record high in 2020, with fentanyl-involved deaths nearly doubling that year. Researchers say social, economic and healthcare disruptions...
Drug overdose deaths during pregnancy and postpartum rose sharply in recent years, study shows
More than 1,200 pregnant and postpartum women died of a drug overdose in the US in 2020, with overdoses involved in more than 1 in 6 pregnancy-associated deaths that year, according to a new study.
Finally, a much-needed glimmer of hope for the opioid crisis
Amid the torrent of bad news stories, some good news has started to emerge.
We can’t ignore the ties binding US deaths of despair and incarceration
Far from being a safe haven from overdoses, jails and prisons are adding fuel to the nation’s behavioral health crisis.
