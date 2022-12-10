Read full article on original website
worthless dems
3d ago
the new norm in Columbus thanks to zero consequences for your criminal actions, brought to you by your democratic ran city
17
Jimbo
3d ago
Doesn't anyone think of a car alarm anymore? The deductible you would be out from one break in would have paid for an alarm. Columbus Car Audio on Morse Rd did 4 of my cars in the past 25 years. I would trust them over anyone.
3
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus detectives searching for red sedan involved in I-70 shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a red sedan that was involved in a shooting last week on I-70. Columbus police said the red four-door sedan in the newly released dashcam video was involved in the shooting of another motorist who had two young children and an adult passenger in the car.
Video shows moments before I-70 road-rage shooting in Columbus
The victim of a road-rage-induced shooting on Interstate 70 tried to escape his alleged attacker minutes before a bullet became lodged in his windshield, a newly-released dashcam video showed.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Weekend shooting in Chillicothe park has community on edge
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting at a local park in Chillicothe. According to reports, officers were dispatched the area of Poland Park and South Hickory Street Sunday evening shortly after 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who stated...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Second person robbed at gunpoint in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In what became a weekend of violence in Chillicothe, police investigate a second robbery at gunpoint. It happened early Sunday morning shortly before 1:30 a.m. According to reports, officers responded to South Watt Street after a caller stated that a man robbed him at gunpoint. The...
Man shot during fight in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the Mount Vernon section of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 5:51 p.m. At the hospital, officers interviewed the 31-year-old man, who said he was in the area of […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe woman pleads guilty in deadly shooting
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman has pled guilty to the death of 30-year-old Ethan Sams. Morgan Baxter was indicted in January, charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and failure to report a crime. It took nearly a year, for prosecutors to bring charges against Baxter. According to police, Ethan...
Woman shot in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg in south Columbus Sunday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Lockbourne Road and State Route 104 at approximately 6:09 p.m. Officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. At the hospital, police […]
16-year-old critical after being shot in Central Hilltop home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy is seriously injured after being shot at a home in the Central Hilltop neighborhood early Saturday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were sent to the 300 block of South Warren Avenue on reports of a shooting just after 4 a.m.
YAHOO!
Murder trial of Columbus man accused of shooting bystander in fight ends in hung jury
A jury could not reach a verdict Monday in the murder trial of a man Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack's office has accused of fatally shooting a bystander in a 2020 dispute outside a Downtown nightclub. Anthony Humphrey Jr., 21, is charged in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with aggravated...
Woman in serious condition after shooting at carryout store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in serious condition after being shot Friday evening outside of a store, according to Columbus police. Police say officers responded to Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital after calls that a woman walked into the hospital at around 7 p.m. after being shot. Officers found a 41-year-old woman who […]
Thieves steal central Ohio Santa’s ‘sleigh’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A local Santa Claus is adding names to his naughty list after his car was stolen in broad daylight. The theft was reported at a Cabela’s parking lot near Polaris Saturday evening, where the man was inside working as Santa Claus. During the holidays, he and his wife, who asked to […]
NBC4 Columbus
One critical after central Hilltop shooting
One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. The Spectrum Dec. 11, 2022. The...
16-year-old boy injured after gunfire hits central Hilltop house
A previous report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is in critical condition but expected to survive after a shooting overnight Saturday in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. According to CPD, officers were sent to the 300 block of South Warren […]
‘Outdated’ science gets 20-year-old Columbus murder conviction thrown out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who has already spent roughly two decades in prison will now get a retrial after his conviction was thrown out, according to the Ohio Innocence Project. Arrested and charged in February 2002, a Franklin County judge last week overturned Alan J. Butts’ 2003 murder conviction for the death of […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Morrow Sheriff investigating deaths of two horses
MOUNT GILEAD—On Dec. 1 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still...
Man, woman dead following 2 separate crashes in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed Thursday in two separate vehicle crashes on opposite ends of Columbus. In the first incident, the Columbus Division of Police said Mark Grooms was walking westbound in the middle of the lane on East Broad Street when the driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling in the same direction failed to see him.
cwcolumbus.com
91 deadly crashes by Oct. 3 in Franklin County, 52% involved lack of seatbelts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County has had over 90 fatal car accidents this year, according to the Franklin County Safe Communities Program. According to Franklin County Safe Communities Program, 45% of those crashes involved drugs or alcohol, 52% involved lack of seatbelts, and 26% involved a bicyclist or pedestrian.
sciotopost.com
Columbus – I-70 Shut Down After Person Shot While Driving
Columbus – Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the interstate in Downtown Columbus. Accoridng to police, around 12:48 pm on Friday a person was shot while traveling on 70 East around the Livingston Ave area. The driver after being shot exited the freeway and called for help.
Deputy rescues man trapped in his car that drove into a Hilliard pond
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy rescued a man who was trapped in his car that was in a pond Thursday afternoon. According to a social media post, Patrol Deputy Erik Thacker responded to a 911 call for help on a car that was in a pond along Alton Darby Creek […]
14-year-old dead, 19-year-old injured in Perry County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old girl is dead and a 19-year-old woman is injured after a single-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 3:56 p.m. on Township Road 128. The 19-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet Blazer with the girl as a passenger when she lost control of the vehicle.
