Jazzy, who's currently 12 years old, was frightened by fireworks and ran away from her Texas home when she was five years old; it is still unclear how the dog made her way to Florida A Texas dog who had been missing for seven years was found abandoned in a Florida hotel room, barely able to walk, and is now back in the arms of her doting owner. Earlier this month, Orange County Animal Services officers received a report about a dog left behind in a hotel...

TEXAS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO