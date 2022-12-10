ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Rhonda Divers
3d ago

Hire a skilled and thorough editor that can spot obvious errors before publication. Aspen the child wasn't arrested on a warrant, it was the father Antar.

Hannah Archibald
3d ago

This just made my day. I'm so happy she was found alive and safe. I send my condolences out to the family and as for the Editor who wrote this article. Please proofread before you submit any article's you write. Bless

Sweetie0691
3d ago

So glad she was found safe and prayers for her family. So sorry for their loss 🙏😥 Praying he gets the harshest penalty. 😈👹🔥

chathamstartribune.com

Danville police apprehend South Carolina murder suspect

A South Carolina murder suspect was apprehended Friday with the assistance of the Danville Police Department. The Danville Police Department Investigative Bureau conducted surveillance, located, identified, and arrested Antar Jeter, 46, of South Carolina on Dec. 9 at 12:40 p.m. without incident. Investigators had received intelligence from the South Carolina...
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Driver flees the scene on foot during a pursuit in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a driver from a vehicle pursuit on Sunday, Dec. 11. Deputies say they received a call about a parked vehicle at the Fas Mart at 1015 Fairystone Park Highway in Stanleytown around 9:37 p.m. They say they […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man found shot dead in Northwest Roanoke, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was found shot dead in a home in Northwest Roanoke on Monday, according to police. Authorities said they were called out to the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW around 3 p.m. to respond to a report of someone who had been shot. When...
ROANOKE, VA
iheart.com

Richland County Inmate Dead, Attorney Gets No Explanation

(Columbia, SC) -- A Richland County inmate is dead, but his attorney isn't getting any details about what happened. The Columbia-area attorney told The State his 38-year-old client, James W. Mitchell, died in at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center, but he can't get anyone on the phone to explain his cause of death.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Missing 5-year-old found 39 days after mother’s murder

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The search for a missing child in Orangeburg County ended Friday afternoon when her father was arrested for murder in Virginia. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) held a press conference Friday afternoon with updates on the viral disappearance of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter. Sheriff Leroy...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WHSV

Police respond to suspicious package at Bedford Walmart

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Customers are allowed back in the store. UPDATE: Nothing dangerous was found within the bag, but police say they believe it did contain stolen merchandise. They are checking to be sure it was from that Walmart. It is believed that he might have assembled the...
wfirnews.com

Homicide in NW Roanoke late this afternoon

(from Roanoke PD) On December 12, 2022 at approximately 3:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim inside a residence in the area with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man deceased on scene. His identity will be shared as soon as next-of-kin is properly notified.
ROANOKE, VA
People

Texas Dog Missing 7 Years Reunites with Family After Pet Is Found Abandoned in a Florida Hotel

Jazzy, who's currently 12 years old, was frightened by fireworks and ran away from her Texas home when she was five years old; it is still unclear how the dog made her way to Florida A Texas dog who had been missing for seven years was found abandoned in a Florida hotel room, barely able to walk, and is now back in the arms of her doting owner. Earlier this month, Orange County Animal Services officers received a report about a dog left behind in a hotel...
TEXAS STATE
wakg.com

Danville Police Searching For Vehicle Connected to Larcenies

Danville Police Department detectives are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in larcenies from several motor vehicles in the City of Danville. DPD is asking for community members to help identify this vehicle and its owner or possible occupants. These incidents occurred over the past two weeks between 6:00 pm to 3:00 am.
DANVILLE, VA
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
