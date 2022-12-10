ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Shooting stars: Comets win back to back state titles, 32-28 over Dunham

By Jack Culotta, Jr., Ed Daniels, Richie Mills
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BKtTr_0jdnE2RT00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The St. Charles Catholic (SCC) Comets rallied from 11 points down to defeat Dunham, 32-28, for the Division III Select championship Friday night at the Caesar’s Superdome.

2nd Half Highlights:

Ayden Authement scored the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Authement was named SCC’s Most Outstanding Player in the game.

The senior quarterback completed 13 of 18 passes for 182 yards and one touchdown through the air. Authement rushed 17 times for 57 yards and one score on the ground.

SCC tailback Davon Sturgis led the rushing attack with 14 carries for 97 yards and the first Comet touchdown, which tied the game, 7-7, with 4:23 left in the opening quarter.

Dunham led, 28-17, heading into the final quarter thanks to a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jackson House to Jake Rizzo that came late in the third quarter. House, who threw for two scores and ran for one, found Jac Comeaux on a 62-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

At the 10:36 mark in the fourth, Authement connected with Jackson Monica to cut the Tigers’ lead to three points.

Trailing 28-25, the Comets special teams came through in a huge way, recovering the onside kick to give Authement and his offense the ball with no reason to rush.

The Comets completed three first downs that included a 4th-and-1 conversion on a drive capped off by Authement’s 3-yard, game-winning run.

The win gives St Charles its second consecutive Division III football championship.

Highlights from Friday night’s LHSAA Football State Championships will be featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

1st Half Highlights:

