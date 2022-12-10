Read full article on original website
Interstate closures anticipated for Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Dot says they are anticipating closures due to the strong winter storm that is predicted. The DOT says the closures expected mid-morning on Tuesday would be for the portions of I-9- in western and central South Dakota. Closures on portions of I-29 north of Brookings are expected midday on Tuesday.
Potential for street flooding as next round of storms brings moisture
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The latest storm system is bringing much needed moisture to the area. But that could pose a problem for Sioux Falls and other communities around southeastern South Dakota, as much of the snow already on the ground could help cause street flooding. Sioux...
Call center available to answer snow and transit-related questions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you wake up wondering how you’ll navigate your day with the snow piling in, there is a call center that can help answer your questions. From requesting your street to be plowed to knowing what weather control moves city planners are...
Icy roads cause semis to jackknife on I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported multiple jackknifed semis on I-29 near the Wilmot exit Monday. None of the semis are blocking the roadway at this time. Authorities urge caution as the roadways continue to get icy. The South Dakota Highway Patrol wrote...
Winter storm causing power outages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
Updated forecast ahead of incoming winter storm system
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As another round of mixed precipitation makes its way into the region, here is the latest update on what to expect. Areas north and east of the Sioux Falls Metro should expect significant icing from freezing rain ahead of the falling snow. The National...
Complicated Forecast Has Potential For Tough Travel
Sioux Falls, SD (KICD)– It appears as though Mother Nature is winding up for another big punch of winter weather over the next several days with this round looking to be more complicated that the snow system last week. Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted...
How to prepare for this week’s rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our above-freezing temperatures are helping melt some of the snow that fell last week. And with rain in the forecast for this week, neighborhoods across KELOLAND could get plenty soggy and slushy and filled with standing water. To help you prepare for next week’s...
Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a car rolled on I-29 in the northbound median. The accident happened at mile marker 91. Authorities have not said whether or not anyone sustained injuries. This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
Wild cards that could make big impact on the weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– This major storm system is grabbing a lot of attention in the forecast. As usual, there is a number of complicated factors worth noting. First on my list, lightning and thunder. Take a look at our Futurecast lightning timeline starting tonight. You can see the yellow bands indicating where there’s enough instability to support a strike or two lightning. When that happens, snow, sleet, or freezing rain rates go up locally in a hurry. Don’t be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder.
Major winter storm to strike KELOLAND this week
Winter storm headlines continue to expand in KELOLAND. New today are the counties in northeast SD and SW MN. We expect a large amount of mixed precipitation with this storm north and east of Sioux Falls, so icing may become a problem starting Monday night into Tuesday. Folks west of the James Valley have a very high chance of heavy snow, with high chances of over 1 foot in portions of KELOLAND yet to be determined.
Frankie Says ‘Be Prepared for Massive Winter Storm in South Dakota’
Another big snowstorm is heading our way. According to the National Weather Service, we'll see drizzle and freezing drizzle Monday (December 12) afternoon and night. Your Tuesday (December 13) morning commute could be a little dicey. On Tuesday, expect rain, snow, freezing rain, and wind. That's the official forecast. That...
What to do with trees already heavy with snow as we prepare for more weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As we prepare for the next round of winter weather, you might be wondering what to do with your evergreen trees if they are heavy with snow and ice from last week. Daemon Coughlin, from Oakridge Nursery and Landscaping in Brandon, recommends leaving the trees alone. He says trying to remove the weight often creates more damage then what you’re protecting them from. The trees are already stressed from the cold and being weighted down, messing with them could break more branches. Coughlin reminds trees in the mountains can have feet of snow dumped on them and manage to spring back with a thaw.
Sioux Falls shooting; Major winter storm on the way; Crash victims identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police in Sioux Falls are investigating an early morning shooting in the western part of the city. A Sioux Falls man...
Threat of heavy rain and major snowfall next week
We are gearing up for a very busy week of weather here in KELOLAND. As of Saturday evening, here are the latest Winter Storm Watches for next week. The watches highlight the chances of heavy snow starting Monday, but increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the watches include the Rapid City areas and also Pierre. Aberdeen is not included yet, and neither is Sioux Falls. Folks in northeast KELOLAND should not be surprised to see winter weather headlines to be added to your neck of the woods. Sioux Falls and the southeast…stay tuned as well.
Xcel prepares for upcoming snow and freezing rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Xcel Energy has increased staffing and shared tips for combating the severe weather predicted to hit the Midwest this week. As snow, freezing rain, and wind are predicted for the region, Xcel Energy is staging employees who will work to get the lights back on if customers lose power.
Another major system to impact KELO listening area next week; flooding possible
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — While details are still being determined, it looks like a major winter storm will impact the northern plains next week. Tim Masters at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says to expect a variety of precipitation. There are several ways to avoid flooding...
Pipestone and Feeding SD team up to pack boxes for mobile food distributions
Potential for street flooding as next round of storms brings moisture. The next round of storms could cause headaches for area communities, as much of the snow already on the ground could help cause street flooding. Latest developments from Washington, D.C. Updated: 3 hours ago. White House Correspondent Jon Decker...
When will see more snow and lightning?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the winter precip arrived in Sioux Falls it started as freezing rain and sleet. Then eventually switched to snow in Sioux Falls Thursday evening, and it was more than what people bargained for. KELOLAND Weather online resources. Anytime lightning is present when it...
