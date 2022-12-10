Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTOV 9
Officials investigating fatal crash in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead following an early morning accident along Interstate 70 in Belmont County. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol St. Clairsville Post, it happened around 5:22 a.m. when the driver of a coal truck -- 61-year-old Stephan Paboucek Sr., of Jacobsburg -- struck a guard rail and then skipped over it into a ditch near the Fairview exit.
Is a ski-masked group armed with golf clubs attacking people in West Virginia?
If you've seen rumors about a group of people roaming around downtown Morgantown and wearing ski masks while committing crimes, the Morgantown Police Department said that's not the case.
Driver killed in early morning crash on Ohio I-70
BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol St. Clairsville Post tells 7NEWS one man was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 early Monday morning. The driver of a commercial vehicle, Jacobsburg resident Stephan Paboucek Sr., 61, was traveling eastbound near milepost 200, when he veered off the right side of the […]
WTOV 9
Steubenville law enforcement leads "Cram a Cruiser" toy drive
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Steubenville Police Department teamed up for the first annual cram a cruiser event in order to benefit the urban mission and the friendship room. The two departments parked their cruisers in front of the Steubenville Walmart, where many...
WDTV
Police: Mon County man dies in head-on crash
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man died on Friday after colliding with a truck head-on, according to police. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two vehicle, head-on crash on Blue Horizon Drive under the I-79 overpass on Friday, a release from the department says. Deputies...
WTOV 9
No Injuries in Steubenville House Fire
Steubenville, Oh. — An investigation is underway into a house fire that broke out late Sunday morning on South Street in Steubenville. No one was injured. The state fire investigator is taking a look at the incident and is set to release more info at some point Monday. Stay with News9 as we find out more details.
Washington County man shot to death, coroner says
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - A man in Washington County is dead after the corner says he was shot.Police said Thomas Oliver Davis was found shot near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street in Canton Township Friday night.Washington County 911 received the call at around 7:40 p.m. Friday.Davis was pronounced dead at a local hospital.State police are investigating.
wtuz.com
Fatal Crash Reported Sunday Morning
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal crash early Sunday morning. Deputies and emergency personnel responded Sunday morning just past midnight to reports of a crash in Salem Township off River Road Southwest. Upon arrival, it was determined a utility vehicle had rolled...
WTOV 9
Browns Island explosion remembered 50 years later
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV — On Dec. 15th, 1972, 19 men lost their lives on Browns Island due to the coke plant explosion. 50 years later, their lives are being remembered here in Weirton. Robert Brandt was one of those people on browns island that day. "When it comes down...
Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
WHIZ
Cleveland Woman Arrested in Guernsey Co.
A Cleveland woman faces charges in connection to a traffic stop in Guernsey County that led to what authorities call a substantial amount of narcotics. Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden said 37-year-old Devinne Hollie was taken into custody after she was witnessed committing a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. Deputies...
Metro News
Man, student killed in dirt bike wrecks
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — A man and a teenager were killed in a crash of a dirt bikes Wednesday evening in Marshall County. The victims are identified as Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old, who was a student at John Marshall High School. The wreck occurred at just after 5:30...
New sentencing ordered for student serving life in baby’s death
The Ohio Supreme Court decided that the psychological condition that a former Ohio college student was experiencing was not explained to the court at sentencing and that she had ineffective counsel.
3 people arrested after police chase on West Virginia Interstate that started at Ohio Mall; Woman hit Sheriff Deputies vehicle
The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office said three people were arrested after a chase that started at the Ohio Valley Mall. The Sheriff’s Office said they received a call of shoplifters at Rural King when deputies arrived on the scene they said they ran a plate to a vehicle that came back stolen. Deputies say they […]
wtuz.com
911 Hangup Leads to Pursuit, Arrest
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office and multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in an early-morning pursuit following a 911 hang-up. The initial call came in past 2 p.m. for an emergency hang-up in the area of State Route 800 and Tracy Road in Mill Township.
5 from West Virginia charged with COVID fraud
A Bridgeport man is among five people from West Virginia who were indicted on Tuesday for alleged COVID-19 fraud.
Man who allegedly fired gun during bar altercation in Morgantown admits to federal charge
A man who allegedly fired a weapon during an altercation at a bar in Morgantown over the summer has admitted to federal firearm charges.
5 in W.Va. charged with federal pandemic-related fraud
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Five people in West Virginia are facing indictments on federal fraud charges related to COVID–19 aid programs. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says one case alleges false statements about the finances of and number of employees at the Lebanese Restaurant & Bakery, the Wheeling Wine Festival, the West Virginia Hockey League and the Wheeling Hockey Association in order to seek CARES Act funding in amounts of $10,000 per organization.
connect-bridgeport.com
Two-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 79 North of City Results in Death of Man from Monongalia County
FROM THE MONONGALIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT, SHERIFF PERRY PALMER. Today, Friday, Dec. 9, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle, head-on crash, on Blue Horizon Drive under the 1nterstate 79 overpass. At the scene, 68-year-old Charles Hicks, from Core, in Monongalia County, was pronounced dead by...
WTOV 9
Steubenville church, city leaders meet to discuss importance of Juneteenth
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Representatives from churches across the city of the Steubenville, along with two members of city council met Monday night at the MLK Rec Center to discuss Juneteenth events and the importance of hosting them within the city. Steubenville has conducted events the past couple years honoring...
Comments / 0