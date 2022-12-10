ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Kids got the chance to meet the Grinch at Erie Sports Center Friday night

By PAT HRITZ
 3 days ago

Local kids got the chance to meet the Grinch this evening for a fun event that benefits the community.

The Erie Sports Center and Legacy Hydroponics held their third annual “Night with the Grinch.”

Lawrence Park labor union raises $10K for toys to give back to the community

Besides meeting the Grinch and Mr. and Mrs. Claus, the kids in attendance got to watch a movie on the big screen.

The fundraiser benefits both the Veteran’s Miracle Center and the Declan Bingham Scholarship Foundation.

Erie County police departments donate to Shriners Children’s Erie

“Kids get to come, they get to watch the movie on the big screen with their pillows and their pajamas, take free pictures with the Grinch. Santa and Mrs. Claus are also here if kids don’t want pictures with the Grinch,” said Dawn Brown, Legacy Hydroponics, LLC.

Around 300 children signed up for the annual event.

