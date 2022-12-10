ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Capper presented with proceeds from Sertoma’s annual Duck Race

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of the proceeds raised from the Sertoma Clubs of Topeka’s Duck Race has been presented to the Capper Foundation, this year’s designated beneficiary. In September, Sertoma held its 27th annual Great Topeka Duck Race to raise money for local charities. Capper was...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka’s First Presbyterian Church to hold Blue Christmas service

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many of us feel Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. But for others, it can be tough. First Presbyterian Church acknowledges that with its Blue Christmas Worship Service. Pastor Sandra Stogsdill Brown visited Eye on NE Kansas to share how the service will...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Special tree honors Topeka, Shawnee Co. fallen officers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office dedicated a special Christmas tree outside the Law Enforcement Center. The tree stands at the site of their memorial to fallen officers. The memorial is removed for repairs right now . It was heavily damaged Nov. 13, when it was hit by an alleged drunk driver.
TOPEKA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

A Day of Dining in Emporia, KS

Most of my memories of Emporia, KS were my days in college visiting friends who attended Emporia State University. Back then, most of my dining was late night fast food and whatever pizza place could deliver as late as possible. I didn’t get to explore the city as much, but now that I’m older and a tiny bit wiser, I was able to change all that.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

KCSL host Toepka’s annual Red Stocking Breakfast

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Breakfast is served, with a side of VIP, all for a great cause. Kansas Children’s Service League hosted their annual Red Stocking Breakfast on Saturday morning. The event was hosted for the second time at the Pennant, located at 915 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Osage Co. kicks off Operation Christmas for Kids

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County Sheriff’s Deputies are working again this year to keep the Grinch from stealing Christmas. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Kansas National Guard and area first responders to collect toys for the holiday. But, they had to keep...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

City of Manhattan holds public forum on Aggieville projects

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The public was invited to provide input on upcoming Aggieville streetscape projects Monday night in the Commission Room at City Hall. The City of Manhattan is currently working with design consultants on plans for the next Aggieville infrastructure phases to improve streets, sidewalks, landscaping, and amenities, along with lighting and other underground utilities.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topeka residents can pick up books in the Fairlawn Plaza neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Folks can now pick up library books at Fairlawn Plaza’s new book locker from the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. Anyone can place a library book or movie on hold and have them dropped off at Fairlawn Plaza, but you must have a library card set up with them. Marie Pyko, the public library’s CEO, said that The idea was to give a community more access to books and encourage educated reading.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Downtown ice rink provides backdrop for “Frozen” showing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka provided the perfect setting to “let it go” Friday night. Evergy Plaza showed the movie “Frozen” on the big screen. It was the perfect backdrop, with people packing the CoreFirst ice rink as they watched. Other attendees bundled up in...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

One year after Hornets Pointe fire, investigation continues

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One year after the fire at Hornets Pointe in Emporia, the investigation continues into its cause. KVOE reports on Monday, Dec. 12, that one year after the Hornets Pointe apartment complex fire, the cause and origin of the fire still have not been found. Around 4:30...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

TPD unit involved in accident en-route to robbery call

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Police Dept. unit was involved in a two-vehicle accident in the 2700 block of SE California St. while responding to a robbery call shortly before 8:50 p.m. Monday night. TPD says the officer’s vehicle ended up on a guide wire near the BP gas...
TOPEKA, KS
nomadlawyer.org

Lawrence: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lawrence, Kansas

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lawrence, Kansas. Located in the heart of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas is a college town known for its friendly atmosphere and beautiful cosmopolitan streets. Its unique shopping district, restaurants and entertainment areas make this a great place to visit. A popular place to visit in...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Game Wardens ask public for help in Lyon Co. poaching cases

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens have asked the public to report any information they may have about two poaching cases out of Lyon County. KVOE reports that investigations into separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon Co. in November continue well into December. Lyon Co. Game Warden Aaron Scheve has...
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

KDOT to begin Wabaunsee Co. bridge replacement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bridge replacement project in Wabaunsee Co. will soon begin. The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will oversee a bridge replacement project on Willard Rd. in Wabaunsee Co. which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Dec. 14, weather allowing. KDOT indicated that the bridge spans...
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Inside Kansas Politics: In search of Randy Leach

TOPEKA (KSNT) — In this episode of Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Alberta Leach, who has been searching for her son, Randy Leach, for almost 35 years.  Randy Leach was 17-years-old when he never returned home after a pre-graduation party in Linwood, Kan. on April 15, 1988.  “As soon as I looked […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school is mourning the passing of one of its kindergartners due to ongoing health issues. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says in an email to families of students and staff of Jardine Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 8, that kindergartner Alice McClanahan passed away on Wednesday due to ongoing health issues.
TOPEKA, KS

