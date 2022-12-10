Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Capper presented with proceeds from Sertoma’s annual Duck Race
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of the proceeds raised from the Sertoma Clubs of Topeka’s Duck Race has been presented to the Capper Foundation, this year’s designated beneficiary. In September, Sertoma held its 27th annual Great Topeka Duck Race to raise money for local charities. Capper was...
WIBW
Topeka’s First Presbyterian Church to hold Blue Christmas service
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many of us feel Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. But for others, it can be tough. First Presbyterian Church acknowledges that with its Blue Christmas Worship Service. Pastor Sandra Stogsdill Brown visited Eye on NE Kansas to share how the service will...
WIBW
Special tree honors Topeka, Shawnee Co. fallen officers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office dedicated a special Christmas tree outside the Law Enforcement Center. The tree stands at the site of their memorial to fallen officers. The memorial is removed for repairs right now . It was heavily damaged Nov. 13, when it was hit by an alleged drunk driver.
wichitabyeb.com
A Day of Dining in Emporia, KS
Most of my memories of Emporia, KS were my days in college visiting friends who attended Emporia State University. Back then, most of my dining was late night fast food and whatever pizza place could deliver as late as possible. I didn’t get to explore the city as much, but now that I’m older and a tiny bit wiser, I was able to change all that.
WIBW
KCSL host Toepka’s annual Red Stocking Breakfast
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Breakfast is served, with a side of VIP, all for a great cause. Kansas Children’s Service League hosted their annual Red Stocking Breakfast on Saturday morning. The event was hosted for the second time at the Pennant, located at 915 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka.
WIBW
Osage Co. kicks off Operation Christmas for Kids
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County Sheriff’s Deputies are working again this year to keep the Grinch from stealing Christmas. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Kansas National Guard and area first responders to collect toys for the holiday. But, they had to keep...
WIBW
City of Manhattan holds public forum on Aggieville projects
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The public was invited to provide input on upcoming Aggieville streetscape projects Monday night in the Commission Room at City Hall. The City of Manhattan is currently working with design consultants on plans for the next Aggieville infrastructure phases to improve streets, sidewalks, landscaping, and amenities, along with lighting and other underground utilities.
WIBW
Topeka residents can pick up books in the Fairlawn Plaza neighborhood
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Folks can now pick up library books at Fairlawn Plaza’s new book locker from the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. Anyone can place a library book or movie on hold and have them dropped off at Fairlawn Plaza, but you must have a library card set up with them. Marie Pyko, the public library’s CEO, said that The idea was to give a community more access to books and encourage educated reading.
WIBW
Zoo Lights create perfect backdrop for Stormont Vail wedding proposal
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Zoo’s Zoo Lights created the perfect backdrop for a Stormont Vail employee’s wedding proposal. Stormont Vail Health says that Jeff Johnson posed the perfect evening with the perfect backdrop at its Glow Wild Event to work some magic of his own. In front...
WIBW
Downtown ice rink provides backdrop for “Frozen” showing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka provided the perfect setting to “let it go” Friday night. Evergy Plaza showed the movie “Frozen” on the big screen. It was the perfect backdrop, with people packing the CoreFirst ice rink as they watched. Other attendees bundled up in...
KSNT
Lewis Toyota shows off the 2023 Toyota Sequoia
TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Mike Surey and Brett Eichkorn with Lewis Toyota give us look at the new 2023 Toyota Sequoia. For more information you can click here.
WIBW
One year after Hornets Pointe fire, investigation continues
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One year after the fire at Hornets Pointe in Emporia, the investigation continues into its cause. KVOE reports on Monday, Dec. 12, that one year after the Hornets Pointe apartment complex fire, the cause and origin of the fire still have not been found. Around 4:30...
WIBW
TPD unit involved in accident en-route to robbery call
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Police Dept. unit was involved in a two-vehicle accident in the 2700 block of SE California St. while responding to a robbery call shortly before 8:50 p.m. Monday night. TPD says the officer’s vehicle ended up on a guide wire near the BP gas...
nomadlawyer.org
Lawrence: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lawrence, Kansas
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lawrence, Kansas. Located in the heart of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas is a college town known for its friendly atmosphere and beautiful cosmopolitan streets. Its unique shopping district, restaurants and entertainment areas make this a great place to visit. A popular place to visit in...
WIBW
USD-113 approves public hearing to discuss closing Wetmore Academic Center
The Capper Foundation received the gift. One person jumps out of window to escape house fire in Tecumseh. Fire Battalion Chief Ken Balsmeier said flames were coming from the two-story home when they arrived and a person was seen jumping from the second floor to escape.
Valley Center students disciplined, some reports ‘exaggerated, inaccurate,’ principals say
The principals said some “exaggerated and/or inaccurate’” reports of actions by Valley Center students at a basketball game against Topeka High School led to “responses from both communities that have become inflamed and disappointing.”
WIBW
Game Wardens ask public for help in Lyon Co. poaching cases
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens have asked the public to report any information they may have about two poaching cases out of Lyon County. KVOE reports that investigations into separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon Co. in November continue well into December. Lyon Co. Game Warden Aaron Scheve has...
WIBW
KDOT to begin Wabaunsee Co. bridge replacement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bridge replacement project in Wabaunsee Co. will soon begin. The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will oversee a bridge replacement project on Willard Rd. in Wabaunsee Co. which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Dec. 14, weather allowing. KDOT indicated that the bridge spans...
Inside Kansas Politics: In search of Randy Leach
TOPEKA (KSNT) — In this episode of Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Alberta Leach, who has been searching for her son, Randy Leach, for almost 35 years. Randy Leach was 17-years-old when he never returned home after a pre-graduation party in Linwood, Kan. on April 15, 1988. “As soon as I looked […]
WIBW
Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school is mourning the passing of one of its kindergartners due to ongoing health issues. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says in an email to families of students and staff of Jardine Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 8, that kindergartner Alice McClanahan passed away on Wednesday due to ongoing health issues.
Comments / 0