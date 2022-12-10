North Reading High School investigating after racist graffiti was found in bathroom

NORTH READING, Mass. — School administrators are investigating a hateful incident at North Reading High School after racist graffiti was found in one of the student bathrooms on Thursday.

“I am deeply disturbed by this incident and want to reiterate that there is no place in our school community for racial epithets or hurtful and derogatory remarks directed at any student or groups of students,” said Principal Anthony Loprete.

Principal Loprete sent a letter home to the parents addressing the graffiti saying the school has always taken these incidents seriously and will not allow this to be “unacknowledged and unchallenged.”

Loprete says counselors are being made available for any kids who need it.

Superintendent Patrick Daly addressed the incident with North Reading Public Schools on Friday and said “we are always working as a community to learn more and prevent further instances such as this”

Students and families are encouraged to report any instances to school administrators so that they are able to respond promptly and investigate.

So far the school district hasn’t said whether they’ve figured out who was responsible but are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

