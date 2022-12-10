ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prospect, OR

77-year-old saved after spending 2 days stranded on snowy Oregon road

By FOX Weather
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZMcMC_0jdnBPAE00

A 77-year-old man was rescued after spending two days in his pickup truck stuck in a snowbank along a remote Oregon forest road this week.

The man was driving in the southern Oregon Cascades about 10 miles from the town of Prospect when he attempted to turn around in a large snowbank, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Instead, his truck became stuck, and hours stranded in the snow soon became days.

He was reported missing early Thursday morning, and rescue crews sent a Snowcat into the woods just before 2 a.m. looking to find him. He was located about six hours later still in his truck “in good spirits with a mild case of hypothermia,” the sheriff’s office said.

He told rescuers he spent two nights in the truck without a functioning heater.

Another family stuck in snow in Oregon Cascades rescued

It was at least the second rescue in the Cascades this week from someone stuck in the snow.

Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1is5sY_0jdnBPAE00
The man's truck became stuck after he tried to turn around in a large snowbank.
Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QLsSy_0jdnBPAE00
The 77-year-old man spent two nights in the truck without a working heater.
Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nY64P_0jdnBPAE00
Rescuers sent a Snowcat into the woods Thursday just before 2 a.m.
Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office

On Sunday, a family of five became stuck in several feet of snow along a forest service road in Oregon’s Marion County while searching for a Christmas tree, according to the county sheriff’s office.

Search and rescue crews freed the family and brought them safely down the mountain.

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
107K+
Followers
67K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy