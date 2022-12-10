Tails & Paws Holiday Festival ‘amps’ up annual animal fundraiser

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) –The first annual Tails & Paws Holiday drive couldn’t have come at a better time for the 300 animals at Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter.

Shelter Director Tammy Davis says the shelter is full, especially for this time of year.

“It’s been a very tough year, we’ve actually seen an increase in the number of animals that have come into the shelter, especially dogs,” Davis said, “A lot of the animals that have come in have been injured, we’ve had several hit by car animals come in, we’ve had some neglect and some abuse cases.”

Currently, the shelter houses about 120 dogs and over 200 cats.

Matching this year’s bigger needs, Davis and News Channel 11’s Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds reworked their typical winter fundraiser and supply drive into a full-on festival.

On top of horseback rides, musical performances and photos with Santa, the event capped off with a 5k race. Some of the 80 runners even brought pets along.

Like 5k participant Jen Bingham who brought her rescue dog, Sophie

Jen Larsen, owner of Mulberry Mobile Nursery, was happy to be a part of the fundraiser.

“Being able to support downtown Johnson City and the Washington County Animal Shelter. Those are two things I love. This is my hometown and how can you not love dogs in little Christmas outfits, which is kind of the best thing ever,” said Larsen.

Volunteer event organizer Adrienne Poole told me she’s happy with the turnout and hopes to make the festival an annual occurrence.

