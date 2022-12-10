ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Tails & Paws Holiday Festival ‘amps’ up annual animal fundraiser

By Katherine Simpson
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cAupo_0jdnBDok00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) –The first annual Tails & Paws Holiday drive couldn’t have come at a better time for the 300 animals at Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter.

Shelter Director Tammy Davis says the shelter is full, especially for this time of year.

“It’s been a very tough year, we’ve actually seen an increase in the number of animals that have come into the shelter, especially dogs,” Davis said, “A lot of the animals that have come in have been injured, we’ve had several hit by car animals come in, we’ve had some neglect and some abuse cases.”

Local non-profit hosts market to help families in need get children presents

Currently, the shelter houses about 120 dogs and over 200 cats.

Matching this year’s bigger needs, Davis and News Channel 11’s Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds reworked their typical winter fundraiser and supply drive into a full-on festival.

On top of horseback rides, musical performances and photos with Santa, the event capped off with a 5k race. Some of the 80 runners even brought pets along.

Like 5k participant Jen Bingham who brought her rescue dog, Sophie

Jen Larsen, owner of Mulberry Mobile Nursery, was happy to be a part of the fundraiser.

Veterans Voices: Johnson City woman begs Congress to grant veteran status to her 99-year-old mother

“Being able to support downtown Johnson City and the Washington County Animal Shelter. Those are two things I love. This is my hometown and how can you not love dogs in little Christmas outfits, which is kind of the best thing ever,” said Larsen.

Volunteer event organizer Adrienne Poole told me she’s happy with the turnout and hopes to make the festival an annual occurrence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

VOTE: Best Steak in the Tri-Cities

This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-driven segment of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Nominees are written in, and winners are chosen by popular vote. (WJHL) – We’re one step closer to crowning the best steak in the Tri-Cities, but we need your help to do so. After hundreds of nominations, these finalists […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City ‘Shop with a Cop’ hosts largest year yet

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police in the Tri-Cities treated kids to a big shopping spree for annual Shop with a Cop events. Officers stormed the Walmart on Browns Mill Road in Johnson City for the big night. JCPD Major Brian Rice said this year is the largest event yet due to the greater need […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton Christmas Parade demonstrates community spirit

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Christmas Parade had a great night on Saturday, with 80 units marching and rolling down Elk Avenue with crowds of people enjoying the sights and the sounds. Children also enjoyed the piles of candy handed out by the marchers. It was a mild evening and...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

LIST: Tri-Cities weekend events for Dec. 10-11

(WJHL) — You know what Friday means: it’s almost the weekend! That means we have two days to catch up on chores and homework, spend time with friends and family, and maybe even relax a little. That’s why News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire family can enjoy. Saturday, Dec. 10 Jonesborough […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Local student singers honored in national ensemble

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) –  Two students from Elizabethton High School (EHS) have been honored as some of the best singers in the nation. EHS students Emmaline Grubbs and Gabriel Short were named to the National Association for Music Education’s All-National Honor Choir and sang in the 2022 All-National Honor Ensembles last month near Washington, D.C.. […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Johnson City

I am sure you are finding for the pretty hospital sorted list in the Johnson City area? You’ll know in this post a sorted list of the pretty hospital in the Johnson City area. Also, a directional link from your house, with Website Link details, Support Line, direction, approximate...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Press Christmas Box helps newly single father of three with Christmas

One local father is going to be able to spend much needed time with his three kids this Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army Angel Tree and Johnson City Press Christmas Box. Johnson City Salvation Army Captain Benny Carringer said the dad had everything going for him – his family was together and he had gotten a new job just in time to be able to save up to buy Christmas gifts for his children.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
cardinalnews.org

Pitch contest winners announced in Bristol; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Five companies have been named winners of the Southwest Virginia Regional Bristol Casino Pitch Contest sponsored by Virginia Community Capital and the Hard Rock Casino Bristol. The five winners received $10,000...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Kingsport Salvation Army participating in National Red Kettle Challenge

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Salvation Army signed up for the National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge. Kingsport Salvation Army Captain Rebekah Abram stopped by First at Four Thursday to talk about the campaign. Nationally, the goal is to raise more than $1.5 million between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, December 9. The […]
KINGSPORT, TN
erwinrecord.net

Fire Pizza food truck serves up great pies

If there is one thing that can bring people together, it’s pizza. Who can resist gooey melted cheese that pulls from the slice? It’s a food that has a nearly endless amount of customization. It can be served with the classics like pepperoni, or it can be mixed up with items like sausage, mushroom and peppers. More adventurous tasters will argue for pineapple and ham, and there are other fantastical combinations that are becoming increasingly popular — apple butter and bacon, anyone?
Kingsport Times-News

Disabled grandmother relies on kindness of others

KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Kimberly Dougherty says she’s “one of the most grateful grandmas you’re ever going to meet.”. Over the past two years, Dougherty has watched God work through the generosity of others — helping her to navigate challenge after challenge when she unexpectedly gained custody of five of her grandchildren.
KINGSPORT, TN
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Jonesborough

If you are searching for the hospital completed list in the Jonesborough range, you have entered the accurate location. In this blog article, I’ll share a list of top hospital , that are situated in the Jonesborough. You will get a Web Address details, Contact Number, directions, approximate regular...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

No additional offers to develop in Tri-Cities Airport Aerospace Park

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Political leaders at the TRI Legislation Day Friday asked questions about the development of the Aerospace Park. After experiencing some setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport is hopeful that this meeting with area political figures will help get them involved and offer them a space to ask questions. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

EMS asking people to help 'Fill the Box'

Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services are asking the public for one thing: Come fill the box. Sullivan County EMS will be holding its annual “Fill the Box” campaign Monday at the Walmart on Ft. Henry Drive.
Johnson City Press

2022 KOSBE awards recognize Tri-Cities businesses

Local business owners gathered in downtown Kingsport to celebrate the successes and stories of the businesses in the Tri-Cities for the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Enterprise awards. The KOSBE awards have been around for over 20 years, with the first award being given in 1994 to Auto...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy