Commanders WR Jahan Dotson could be a valuable addition to fantasy rosters down the stretch

By Bryan Manning
 3 days ago
Five weeks remain in the 2022 NFL season, but the fantasy football season is winding down. The fantasy playoffs often begin in Week 15, and players constantly scour the waiver wire for possible late-season additions.

In Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson, fantasy footballers may have their man.

The first-round pick from Penn State started the season on fire. In Washington’s first three games, Dotson played no less than 87% of the Commanders’ offensive snaps. In those three games, Dotson caught nine passes for 109 yards and three touchdowns. Most importantly, Dotson received 18 targets during those three games.

Unfortunately, Dotson was injured in a Week 4 loss at Dallas. He would still catch three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown in the game, but a hamstring injury would keep him sidelined until Week 10.

During his time away, quarterback Carson Wentz fractured a finger on his throwing hand in Week 6 and was replaced in the lineup by Taylor Heinicke. Heinicke has won five of his seven starts and remains Washington’s starting quarterback.

As for Dotson, he returned in the Week 10 upset of the Eagles. The Commanders eased him back into the lineup, as he participated in only 41% of the offensive snaps. Those snaps increased in the next two weeks [66% in Week 11 and 61% in Week 12] in mostly run-heavy game plans. In those two games, Dotson received just three targets.

However, in the Week 13 tie against the New York Giants, Dotson played 79% of Washington’s offensive snaps, caught five passes for 54 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Heinicke, who didn’t have a lot of practice time with Dotson, appears to be growing comfortable with the rookie wideout. While the Commanders are off in Week 14, they get the Giants in a rematch in Week 15.

Dotson actually played in more snaps than Curtis Samuel in Week 13 and received only three fewer targets than No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

There’s no guarantee that Dotson will receive the same number of targets moving forward, but if you need a wide receiver for the fantasy playoffs and Dotson is available — pick him up.

