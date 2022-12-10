Read full article on original website
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Warriors: Boston Punked by Defending Champs in NBA Finals Rematch
Saturday night in San Francisco, the Warriors had the Celtics on their heels throughout the game. Between Golden State's free-flowing offense and Boston's bigs playing in deep drops to defend the pick-and-roll, the hosts repeatedly generated high-quality shots, dictating terms and processing ...
Jaylen Brown Reveals Why Celtics Lost to Warriors
Brown believed the Celtics tensed up against the Warriors.
Allen Iverson Shockingly Reveals He Would Have Preferred Not To Play In 2001 NBA Finals
Allen Iverson made a shocking revelation regarding the 2001 NBA Finals, where he took his Philadelphia 76ers against the overpowered Los Angeles Lakers led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Allen Iverson is one of the most influential players of all time due to his style of play, the way...
NBA world reacts to massive Warriors news
The Golden State Warriors have dominated the NBA for nearly a decade. Starting with the 2014-15 season, they have claimed six Western Conference titles and four NBA Championships. Golden State is also the most recent NBA champion, taking the crown in the 2021-22 season. One of the key figures on that team may soon be Read more... The post NBA world reacts to massive Warriors news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Red Sox Coach Slams Team After Botched Negotiations With Xander Bogaerts
Things aren't going well in Boston at the moment
Knicks Land Bulls’ Zach LaVine In Bold Trade Scenario
The 2022-23 NBA season hasn’t been kind to either the Chicago Bulls or New York Knicks. Is there room here for the two teams to get a trade done involving All-Star guard Zach LaVine?. If you pay attention, people will tell you who they really are. NBA teams will...
The Jordan Trophy: NBA rebrands, redesigns its MVP award
Michael Jordan was moments away from hoisting his third of what would become five NBA Most Valuable Player awards, and then-Commissioner David Stern greeted him at the midcourt ceremony with words that were both simple and profound. “You are simply the standard,” Stern said that night in 1992, “by which...
'Everything's on the Table': Knicks Prepare to Deal With Jalen Brunson's Painful Sunday
The New York Knicks won the battle but face a proverbial war when it comes to Jalen Brunson's immediate future.
Patrice Bergeron Believes Non-Icing Call In Bruins-Coyotes Up For Debate
Boston Bruins fans were perplexed Friday night when a non-icing call led to the game-winning goal for the Arizona Coyotes at Mullet Arena. And Patrice Bergeron thinks it could be up for debate. The puck hit off the post as it made its way down the ice. Jeremy Swayman decided...
NBA world reacts to Celtics star’s unusual ejection
While the Boston Celtics have enjoyed many great games during the 2022-23 season, Saturday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors was not one of them. The Warriors won the NBA Finals rematch decisively, 123-107. And in the game’s final moments, the night only got worse for Boston’s Grant Williams. With 1:52 remaining in the Read more... The post NBA world reacts to Celtics star’s unusual ejection appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Former Red Sox Infielder and PC Great Merloni Out at WEEI, According to Reports
Former Boston Red Sox infielder — and Providence College graduate — Lou Merloni is out at WEEI according to reports. Merloni and Christian Fauria are each leaving their afternoon drive show with Meghan Ottolini reported MassLive. Merloni is leaving the all-sports radio station after 11 years; Fauria, who...
Trent Frederic Held Scoreless In Bruins Win Over Golden Knights
The Boston Bruins got their redemption against the Golden Knights on Sunday. The Black and Gold fought hard for their 3-1 victory over Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. Trent Frederic was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game, but was held scoreless in the contest. For more, check...
David Pastrnak Carries Bruins Offense On Four-Game Goal Streak
David Pastrnak has had five goals over his last four games. The Boston Bruins go head-to-head with the Vegas Golden Knights in the final game of their road trip Sunday night. Pastrnak had a goal in the Bruins previous matchup against the Golden Knights at TD Garden last Monday. For...
How Warriors Will Honor Celtics Icon Bill Russell Prior To NBA Finals Rematch
All NBA teams will retire Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey in honor of his legacy, but the Golden State Warriors will highlight the Boston Celtics legend’s local connections before the NBA Finals rematch Saturday. Russell died at the age of 88 on July 31. The Basketball Hall of...
Chaim Bloom Addresses Rafael Devers’ Future After Xander Bogaerts’ Exit
Rafael Devers soon will have a new partner on the left side of the infield in Boston. Devers played alongside Xander Bogaerts for the first five-plus seasons of his Red Sox tenure, and the duo quickly established themselves as one of the best infield tandems in all of baseball. But the Devers-Bogaerts pairing at Fenway Park is no more, as the latter left Boston to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres in free agency.
Bruins Wrap: Boston Ends Road Trip With Revenge Win Vs. Vegas
The Boston Bruins got their revenge on the Vegas Golden Knights, earning a 3-1 victory Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 22-4-1, while the Golden Knights fell to 20-9-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. This game had every right to be a...
