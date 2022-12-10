ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to massive Warriors news

The Golden State Warriors have dominated the NBA for nearly a decade. Starting with the 2014-15 season, they have claimed six Western Conference titles and four NBA Championships. Golden State is also the most recent NBA champion, taking the crown in the 2021-22 season. One of the key figures on that team may soon be Read more... The post NBA world reacts to massive Warriors news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Associated Press

The Jordan Trophy: NBA rebrands, redesigns its MVP award

Michael Jordan was moments away from hoisting his third of what would become five NBA Most Valuable Player awards, and then-Commissioner David Stern greeted him at the midcourt ceremony with words that were both simple and profound. “You are simply the standard,” Stern said that night in 1992, “by which...
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to Celtics star’s unusual ejection

While the Boston Celtics have enjoyed many great games during the 2022-23 season, Saturday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors was not one of them. The Warriors won the NBA Finals rematch decisively, 123-107. And in the game’s final moments, the night only got worse for Boston’s Grant Williams. With 1:52 remaining in the Read more... The post NBA world reacts to Celtics star’s unusual ejection appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Trent Frederic Held Scoreless In Bruins Win Over Golden Knights

The Boston Bruins got their redemption against the Golden Knights on Sunday. The Black and Gold fought hard for their 3-1 victory over Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. Trent Frederic was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game, but was held scoreless in the contest. For more, check...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

David Pastrnak Carries Bruins Offense On Four-Game Goal Streak

David Pastrnak has had five goals over his last four games. The Boston Bruins go head-to-head with the Vegas Golden Knights in the final game of their road trip Sunday night. Pastrnak had a goal in the Bruins previous matchup against the Golden Knights at TD Garden last Monday. For...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Chaim Bloom Addresses Rafael Devers’ Future After Xander Bogaerts’ Exit

Rafael Devers soon will have a new partner on the left side of the infield in Boston. Devers played alongside Xander Bogaerts for the first five-plus seasons of his Red Sox tenure, and the duo quickly established themselves as one of the best infield tandems in all of baseball. But the Devers-Bogaerts pairing at Fenway Park is no more, as the latter left Boston to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres in free agency.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Boston Ends Road Trip With Revenge Win Vs. Vegas

The Boston Bruins got their revenge on the Vegas Golden Knights, earning a 3-1 victory Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 22-4-1, while the Golden Knights fell to 20-9-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. This game had every right to be a...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

