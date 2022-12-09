Idaho’s senior member of the U.S. House of Representatives will be gone from the halls of Congress until January, according to a staff member. U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, notified the clerk of the House in a letter Nov. 29 that he would be absent for votes and congressional proceedings. He tapped fellow Idaho Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher as his proxy.

