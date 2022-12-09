ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

The Deadline to Enroll for Health Insurance in Idaho is December 15

BOISE — Idahoans looking for 2023 health insurance coverage have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, to apply and enroll in a plan through the state health insurance exchange, Your Health Idaho. Idahoans who do not have affordable coverage through their employer and are not eligible for Medicaid or Medicare can enroll through the exchange at YourHealthIdaho.org.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Sugar Mill Celebrates its 125th Birthday

It isn’t every day that a company celebrates its 125th birthday. Amalgamated Sugar, which operates factories in Nampa, Paul, and Twin Falls, marked 125 years of operations on Dec. 6. The Nampa Factory was built in 1942, the only sugar mill built during World War II, according to a...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho Senators Demand Amends for Military Members Punished Over Refusal of COVID Vaccine

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Idaho U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch recently joined Republican Senate colleagues in successfully securing a provision in the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act to rollback a COVID vaccine mandate for military service members from a COVID vaccine mandate. The Senators say the provision does not address the penalties and discharges previously incurred, and have sent a letter to President Biden requesting that reparations be made.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho panel mulls Nez Perce water agreement

BOISE — Thinking about the Nez Perce Agreement now — from short-term costs upstream to long-term benefits downstream — is well worthwhile even though the 30-year pact has 12 years remaining. That was the common sentiment expressed in a panel discussion that was part of a joint...
IDAHO STATE
Masks recommended, but won't be required with respiratory illnesses in WA, officials say

With COVID-19, RSV and flu cases brewing across Eastern Washington, officials recommend people wear masks, avoid large crowds and wash their hands as often as possible. Though case numbers continue to rise, giving credence to the fears of a “triple-demic” earlier this fall, DOH officials said multiple times during a media briefing on Tuesday that the return to statewide mask requirements is not being considered.
WASHINGTON STATE
Deaths Among Pregnant Women in Idaho More Than Doubled in 2020, Says Report

Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal Mortality Review Committee report published Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The review committee, which includes obstetricians, nurses, midwives, medical examiners and other professionals from across Idaho, identified 11 maternal...
IDAHO STATE
'Into the 21st century': Idaho's historical markers are getting an update

T hroughout Idaho’s highways and byways, brown wooden signs call out to passersby, looking to tell stories of the past to those who will listen. The Idaho Highway Historical Marker Program is a distinctly recognizable joint project by the Idaho Historical Society and the Idaho Transportation Department. A few years ago a series of events occurred that changed the program forever.
IDAHO STATE
More than half of Idahoans don't have REAL IDs

Having a Real ID will make certain aspects of life more convenient. So why haven’t more Idahoans tried to obtain one?. Nationwide, about 52% of driver’s licenses and ID cards are Real ID-compliant, according to the Associated Press, up from 43% in April 2021. But only around 43%...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson Won’t Return to House Until January

Idaho’s senior member of the U.S. House of Representatives will be gone from the halls of Congress until January, according to a staff member. U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, notified the clerk of the House in a letter Nov. 29 that he would be absent for votes and congressional proceedings. He tapped fellow Idaho Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher as his proxy.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Fish & Game to Soon Begin Winter Aerial Surveys and Capture Work in Clearwater Region

KAMIAH - Starting next week, the Idaho Fish & Game will begin winter capture work and aerial surveys in the Clearwater Region. According to the IDFG, elk and moose captures will begin the week of December 12th in units 8, 8A, 10A. The capture efforts are part of a larger elk and moose calf survivability study. Additional capture efforts will also take place in unit 14.
IDAHO STATE
Lawmakers mull new ways to fund school construction

BOISE — Lawmakers on a joint panel exploring how to better fund Idaho’s school construction needs had positive reactions to a tax-reform proposal from a group of school advocates on Thursday, but also indicated they may not be ready to endorse such sweeping changes to the state’s tax code.
IDAHO STATE
