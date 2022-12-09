Read full article on original website
Idaho Emergency Rental Assistance Program to Pause as Funds run dry
The Idaho Housing and Finance Association plans to pause applications for emergency rental assistance funds on Dec. 29 because federal funds are quickly running dry for areas beyond Ada County — a problem the agency hopes the Idaho Legislature can help with in January. The Emergency Rental Assistance program...
The Deadline to Enroll for Health Insurance in Idaho is December 15
BOISE — Idahoans looking for 2023 health insurance coverage have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, to apply and enroll in a plan through the state health insurance exchange, Your Health Idaho. Idahoans who do not have affordable coverage through their employer and are not eligible for Medicaid or Medicare can enroll through the exchange at YourHealthIdaho.org.
Idaho Sugar Mill Celebrates its 125th Birthday
It isn’t every day that a company celebrates its 125th birthday. Amalgamated Sugar, which operates factories in Nampa, Paul, and Twin Falls, marked 125 years of operations on Dec. 6. The Nampa Factory was built in 1942, the only sugar mill built during World War II, according to a...
Idaho Senators Demand Amends for Military Members Punished Over Refusal of COVID Vaccine
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Idaho U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch recently joined Republican Senate colleagues in successfully securing a provision in the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act to rollback a COVID vaccine mandate for military service members from a COVID vaccine mandate. The Senators say the provision does not address the penalties and discharges previously incurred, and have sent a letter to President Biden requesting that reparations be made.
Risch Blocks Snake River Dam Breaching Language From Water Resources Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Idaho U.S. Senator Jim Risch's office says that due to strong and direct opposition by Risch, attempts to breach the lower Snake River dams were removed from the Water Resources Development Act, which will be included in the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. “The Water...
Idaho panel mulls Nez Perce water agreement
BOISE — Thinking about the Nez Perce Agreement now — from short-term costs upstream to long-term benefits downstream — is well worthwhile even though the 30-year pact has 12 years remaining. That was the common sentiment expressed in a panel discussion that was part of a joint...
Masks recommended, but won't be required with respiratory illnesses in WA, officials say
With COVID-19, RSV and flu cases brewing across Eastern Washington, officials recommend people wear masks, avoid large crowds and wash their hands as often as possible. Though case numbers continue to rise, giving credence to the fears of a “triple-demic” earlier this fall, DOH officials said multiple times during a media briefing on Tuesday that the return to statewide mask requirements is not being considered.
Deaths Among Pregnant Women in Idaho More Than Doubled in 2020, Says Report
Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal Mortality Review Committee report published Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The review committee, which includes obstetricians, nurses, midwives, medical examiners and other professionals from across Idaho, identified 11 maternal...
Legislation Pre-Filed to Repeal WA Cares Long-Term Care Tax
OLYMPIA - Lawmakers in the state Legislature began prefiling bills this week for introduction in the 2023 session, which begins January 9th. One of those bills would repeal the state's new long-term care insurance and payroll tax, which is scheduled to take effect in July. The controversial WA Cares program...
Oregon, California and Tribal Leaders Praise Removal of Four Dams on Klamath River
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland met alongside tribal leaders Thursday to celebrate the largest dam removal in U.S. history, which is set to begin next year. The project involves the removal of four dams along the Klamath River, which flows...
Tribes seek federal help to curb Canadian mining threats to Northwestern states
Indigenous leaders from the Northwest renewed their call this week for the federal government to pressure Canada to stop additional mining activity in British Columbia, which they say contaminates waters and threatens Native American ways of life in Alaska, Montana and Idaho. As British Columbia plans to expand its profitable...
Supporters tell Washington Supreme Court: Uphold the Capital Gains tax
Four amicus briefs filed Monday with the Washington Supreme Court argue in favor of the constitutionality and necessity of the state’s capital gains tax. The briefs were filed by four groups variously representing legal scholars, rural business interests, child and family advocates and taxpayers. Last year, the Democratically-controlled state...
'Into the 21st century': Idaho's historical markers are getting an update
T hroughout Idaho’s highways and byways, brown wooden signs call out to passersby, looking to tell stories of the past to those who will listen. The Idaho Highway Historical Marker Program is a distinctly recognizable joint project by the Idaho Historical Society and the Idaho Transportation Department. A few years ago a series of events occurred that changed the program forever.
More than half of Idahoans don't have REAL IDs
Having a Real ID will make certain aspects of life more convenient. So why haven’t more Idahoans tried to obtain one?. Nationwide, about 52% of driver’s licenses and ID cards are Real ID-compliant, according to the Associated Press, up from 43% in April 2021. But only around 43%...
Pair of Lewiston Students Selected as 4th, 5th Grade Winners of 2022 Holiday Art Contest
LEWISTON - The Idaho State Department of Education has selected winners for the 2022 Holiday Card art contest for elementary students across Idaho. Representing the Lewiston School District, Michelle Dotson (Webster Elementary) and Kate Cole (Orchards Elementary) were selected as the 4th and 5th grade winners. In total, more than...
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson Won’t Return to House Until January
Idaho’s senior member of the U.S. House of Representatives will be gone from the halls of Congress until January, according to a staff member. U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, notified the clerk of the House in a letter Nov. 29 that he would be absent for votes and congressional proceedings. He tapped fellow Idaho Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher as his proxy.
Idaho Fish & Game to Soon Begin Winter Aerial Surveys and Capture Work in Clearwater Region
KAMIAH - Starting next week, the Idaho Fish & Game will begin winter capture work and aerial surveys in the Clearwater Region. According to the IDFG, elk and moose captures will begin the week of December 12th in units 8, 8A, 10A. The capture efforts are part of a larger elk and moose calf survivability study. Additional capture efforts will also take place in unit 14.
Lawmakers mull new ways to fund school construction
BOISE — Lawmakers on a joint panel exploring how to better fund Idaho’s school construction needs had positive reactions to a tax-reform proposal from a group of school advocates on Thursday, but also indicated they may not be ready to endorse such sweeping changes to the state’s tax code.
Idaho Parents Frustrated by Empowering Parents Grant Program Delays
Boise resident Shannon Orr and her three children are exactly the type of people the Idaho Legislature intended to help through the Empowering Parents Grant Program. She has been homeschooling her children for nearly three years, her family’s income is below $60,000 and she needed more educational materials for her lesson plans.
Inslee Previews 'Significant Investments' in Behavioral Health
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee, speaking from the University of Washington Medical Center Northwest in Seattle at a Friday morning press conference, mentioned in broad terms five behavioral health policy proposals he would be asking of lawmakers during next year’s legislative session that is a month away. The governor...
