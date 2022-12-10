ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

The Future of the Bull Run Plant

Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel. All in all, McGhee Tyson ranked as the third worst among the top-100 airports Forbes looked into. 'It's OK to say no:' How to make the holidays less stressful. Updated: 4 hours ago. The holiday season...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Beloved cat at Marble Springs State Historic Site missing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cinnamon, a cat resident at Marble Springs State Historic Site, has been missing for weeks leading officials to believe he moved on, according to a Facebook post. “It is with great sorrow we share the news about Cinnamon,” Executive Director Kyle Dickson said. “Cinnamon has been...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Historical artifacts donated to Monroe County museum

Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel. All in all, McGhee Tyson ranked as the third worst among the top-100 airports Forbes looked into. Updated: 2 hours ago. The drug, Lecanemab, is a monoclonal antibody treatment. It will be most effective for people...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Newport business damaged in shooting

An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of Rocky Top Grafix. The suspect in the shooting is Gary Ball, who was taken into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Newport business damaged in shooting. An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of...
NEWPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

New Alzheimer’s treatment sparks hope for patients and families

Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel. All in all, McGhee Tyson ranked as the third worst among the top-100 airports Forbes looked into. 'It's OK to say no:' How to make the holidays less stressful. Updated: 4 hours ago. The holiday season...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

The Gallery Shopping center has all the holiday shopping

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Let’s take a look into one of Knoxville’s oldest shopping centers to get that last minute holiday shopping center done. Give the gift of style and for some, necessity. According to studies done by Mayo Clinic, over 55 percent of women experience hair...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

HIGHLIGHTS: East Tennessee holds off Knoxville in 2nd Rivalry Showcase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Throughout its short history the Rivalry Showcase is evenly split - not just in wins, but points - between Knoxville and East Tennessee. The East Tennessee all-stars bested those from Knoxville Saturday night, 21-14. That’s the same score as last season’s inaugural Rivalry Showcase when Knoxville beat East Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting. Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. Dandridge’s Revolutionary Graveyard. Tennessee Athletics Inventory...
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
wvlt.tv

Ben tracks a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday

Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel. All in all, McGhee Tyson ranked as the third worst among the top-100 airports Forbes looked into. 'It's OK to say no:' How to make the holidays less stressful. Updated: 9 hours ago. The holiday season...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI responds to Oliver Springs shooting, investigation underway

Your headlines from 12/12 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Mayor Jacobs asks to terminate ambulance deal, Diesel stolen from gas station, Artemis back on earth. Hendon Hooker secures UT’s highest Heisman finish since 1997. Updated: 20 hours ago. Although he was not a finalist, Hendon Hooker earned the...
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
wvlt.tv

Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An anonymous customer at Golden Corral in Sevierville gave $100 to each worker on Thursday. The manager accepted the large tip and later gave an envelope with the money to each worker during an impromptu staff meeting. All 67 employees, including management, received $100. Melnee Clayton,...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

AAA: Tennessee gas prices fall 13 cents in past week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee gas prices are continuing their downward trend this week, falling 13 cents over the last week, according to data released by AAA – The Auto Club Group. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.85 which is nearly 47 cents less expensive than one...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy