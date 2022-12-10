ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Barnes scores 20 points, Kings rally to beat Cavs

By BRIAN DULIK - Associated Press
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) – Harrison Barnes scored 20 points and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 18 rebounds as the Sacramento Kings rallied for a 106-95 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kevin Huerter made two 3-pointers in 56 seconds late in the fourth quarter, fueling a 21-2 game-ending run by Sacramento.

The Cavaliers had held their largest lead at 93-85 on Caris LeVert’s 3-pointer with 5:40 remaining.

LeVert had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists for Cleveland, which had its seven-game home winning streak snapped.

