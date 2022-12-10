Barnes scores 20 points, Kings rally to beat Cavs
CLEVELAND (AP) – Harrison Barnes scored 20 points and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 18 rebounds as the Sacramento Kings rallied for a 106-95 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Kevin Huerter made two 3-pointers in 56 seconds late in the fourth quarter, fueling a 21-2 game-ending run by Sacramento.Well-known soccer writer dies at World Cup match
The Cavaliers had held their largest lead at 93-85 on Caris LeVert’s 3-pointer with 5:40 remaining.
LeVert had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists for Cleveland, which had its seven-game home winning streak snapped.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0