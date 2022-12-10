One person with life-threatening injuries after fire in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was hospitalized on Friday evening with life-threatening injuries stemming from a house fire on Friday evening.

Reports of a grass fire came in at 8:52 p.m. for a house fire in the 1200 block of N Wilbur Ln. near the intersection of Ridge Rd and W 13th St N.

When crews arrived, they upgraded the call to a house fire. The fire was found in the basement of the house.

A victim was located and transported to a hospital with “life-threatening” injuries.

There was only one person inside in the home, according to the Wichita Fire Department (WFD).

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

