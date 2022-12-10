ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Fast start propels St. Clairsville past Cambridge, 62-48 in Buckeye 8 tussle

By Kevin Sutton, The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago
A pair of Buckeye 8 teams looking for that elusive first win of the season hooked on Friday night inside Gene Ford Gymnasium. Visiting St. Clairsville entered the night at 0-3, while the Bobcats checked in at 0-2 so someone would end the night with a smile on their face.

For the young Bobcats, getting off slow starts have been the 'MO' thus far in the early going this young season. And unfortunately, that trend continued resulting in the Red Devils grabbing a lead after the first quarter and holding on for an 62-48 victory over Cambridge.

"We wanted to number one break their press and get layups," CHS head coach Kyle Pertuset explained. "And we did that sometimes, but we also missed some easy shots at the rim. Then in the half court, we wanted to make them guard us. We felt we could gain an advantage if we could make them do that."

"And we were able to accomplish those things pretty well in the second and third quarters. Which is a positive to build upon," Pertuset added. "Problem was we just did not execute well enough in the first quarter and dug ourselves into a big hole. That we just could not dig ourselves out of. But thought we fought hard all the way to the end, and that's another positive we can build on moving forward."

Junior Cole Thoburn was red-hot in the opening stanza and led the Red Devils quick start from beyond the 3-point line. Thoburn drilled a trio of triples en route to an eight point period, with sophomore Tyson Pastor adding six to give St. Clairsville a 22-8 advantage after one quarter of play.

"We have worked our tails off at practice, really since the beginning of the year," St. Clairsville head coach Ryan Clifford stated. "We thought we would be rewarded for all that hard work Tuesday, but we came up just short. So I'm glad to see the boys finally get some payback for their effort, because it has not been from a lack of effort we had not got that win yet."

In the second quarter, the Bobcats got a boost from a pair of young guards to trim that deficit to 36-25 with a 17-14 scoring edge.

Freshman Garrett Carpenter came off the bench and provided some instant offense for the Bobcats with eight quick points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Sophomore Jesiah Barnett was right behind with seven points as CHS attempted to stay in the game.

"We asked a couple young guys to grow up a bit tonight and they really answered the call," Pertuset added. "We kind of moved Jesiah off the ball a bit to free him up, and he did a nice job. And Garrett came in and knocked down some shots for us and gave us a lift."

St. Clairsville maintained control to open the second half with an 11-10 edge in the third quarter to lead 47-35 heading to the final quarter. Paster got loose for eight of the Red Devils points in the frame, while Bahr tallied six to pace the Bobcats' effort.

In the final stanza, St. Clairsville held on for its first win of the season by outscoring Cambridge by a slim 14-13 margin.

Paster finished with a game-high 23 points to pace St. Clairsville (1-3, 1-1 Buckeye 8), with Thoburn chipping in with 18 markers.

Bahr and Barnett each tallied 12 points to lead Cambridge (0-3, 0-2 Buckeye 8), with Carpenter finishing with eight points and senior Caden Moore contributed seven.

St. Clairsville collected a 52-29 win in the JV match-up with Micky Baleo leading the way with 17 points, Griffen Straub added 11. Trashaun Shaver led the young Bobcats (0-3) with 10 and Garrett Carpenter added nine markers.

NEXT −Cambridge will host Bellaire next Friday, while St. Clairsville will host Bellaire on Tuesday with 6 p.m. JV tip-offs at both sites.

Comments / 0

