ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

3 hospitalized after vehicle leaves roadway in Plano crash

PLANO, Texas - A small child was among three people taken to hospitals after a crash in Plano early Sunday morning. The wreck happened on W. 15th Street, near Central Expressway. Plano police said a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes, when it...
PLANO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

2 injured after single-engine plane crash lands on street outside Dallas

CARROLLTON, Texas - Two people are injured after a single-engine plane crash-landed outside Dallas on Monday night. The crash landing happened around 8 p.m. in the area of East Hebron Parkway between Marsh Ridge and Arbor Creek in Carrolton, about 20 miles north of Dallas. The aircraft was a Mooney...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Burglary suspect killed on I-20 while fleeing police

DUNCANVILLE, Texas - A suspected burglar was killed on Interstate 20 in Duncanville while trying to get away from police. The Duncanville Police Department said it happened just before 5 a.m. Monday. Someone called 911 to report a break-in at a business on Camp Wisdom Road. The caller said security...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound police arrest suspect in church mail thefts, check forgeries

The Flower Mound Police Department recently made an arrest in relation to several reported instances of mail theft and check forgeries at local churches. From Nov. 2-10, FMPD received multiple reports of mail theft and check forgeries and identified Garciela Carolina Munoz-Paz, 30, of Houston, as a suspect, the department said in a news release over the weekend.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
fox4news.com

Man’s body recovered from Trinity River

DALLAS - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the death of a man who was found in the Trinity River. Dallas police someone noticed the body in the water Sunday near Canada Drive and Sylvan Avenue in West Dallas. Dallas Fire-Rescue was called in to help recover the...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Former Dallas Police Officer Arrested for Murder

A former Dallas police officer was taken into custody for allegedly murdering a man over a dispute over a necklace, according to police. 43-year-old Cathryn Lafitte was charged with murder after she allegedly killed her neighbor, JaMarlon Clardy, 46, over a dispute regarding a necklace. Fort Worth police responded to...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Man dies after DWI arrest in Denton, police say

DENTON, Texas — A 46-year-old man died a little more than a week after an arrest on a charge of driving while intoxicated in Denton, police said Friday. Andrew Louden was arrested by Denton police on Nov. 30. On Thursday, police said they were notified that Louden, who had been taken to a hospital, had died, according to a police news release.
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Charter bus and FedEx truck collide on I-20, sending 2 to hospital

SANTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An accident involving a charter bus and a FedEx truck has sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened around 2:56 p.m. on Dec. 9 on I-20. According to the Department of Public Safety, the FedEx driver – later named as Jon L. Coffey, 64, of Durant, Oklahoma – possibly suffered a medical condition and crossed over from eastbound traffic to westbound traffic. Coffey was transported to a local hospital. His condition is not currently known. A passenger, who was sleeping at the time of the accident, was unharmed.The charter bus was carrying kids, parents and school officials...
MANSFIELD, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

FBI searching for Denton bank robber

The FBI Dallas Division is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who robbed a bank in Denton last month. On Nov. 10, the suspect parked a red Dodge Challenger in front of the Wells Fargo Bank at 601 West University Drive, walked inside and waited in the teller line while wearing all black clothing, gloves, a hood pulled over his head and goggles or a paintball-style mask over his face, according to a news release put out Monday by FBI Dallas. He had a black semi-automatic handgun.
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

WATCH LIVE: NWS Issues Tornado Warnings for Grayson, Cooke, Hood, and Erath Counties

Tuesday will start quite stormy across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A line of storms is expected to move through impacting the morning drive and school drop-off. Tornado Warnings have been issued for parts of Grayson County, Cooke County, Hood County, and Erath County. NWS advised residents to take cover, get to the lowest interior floor of a building, and avoid windows.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Driver Arrested After Hit-and-Run Death

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday in relation to a hit-and-run death last month in northeast Dallas, according to The Dallas Morning News. Eddaria Lawrence was arrested on charges of manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving a death. According to police, the accident...
DALLAS, TX
B93

Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy