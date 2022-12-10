SANTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An accident involving a charter bus and a FedEx truck has sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened around 2:56 p.m. on Dec. 9 on I-20. According to the Department of Public Safety, the FedEx driver – later named as Jon L. Coffey, 64, of Durant, Oklahoma – possibly suffered a medical condition and crossed over from eastbound traffic to westbound traffic. Coffey was transported to a local hospital. His condition is not currently known. A passenger, who was sleeping at the time of the accident, was unharmed.The charter bus was carrying kids, parents and school officials...

MANSFIELD, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO