Second person arrested in Fort Worth shooting death of Dallas man after 'minor crash'
FORT WORTH, Texas — A second man has been arrested and charged with murder in the August shooting death of Dallas resident Chin "Jin" Shin. According to Fort Worth police, Shin was shot and killed after a "minor accident" led to an argument. The incident happened at 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 15 at the intersection of South University Drive and the Interstate 30 entrance ramp.
3 hospitalized after vehicle leaves roadway in Plano crash
PLANO, Texas - A small child was among three people taken to hospitals after a crash in Plano early Sunday morning. The wreck happened on W. 15th Street, near Central Expressway. Plano police said a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes, when it...
2 injured after single-engine plane crash lands on street outside Dallas
CARROLLTON, Texas - Two people are injured after a single-engine plane crash-landed outside Dallas on Monday night. The crash landing happened around 8 p.m. in the area of East Hebron Parkway between Marsh Ridge and Arbor Creek in Carrolton, about 20 miles north of Dallas. The aircraft was a Mooney...
1 person killed in shooting outside of Arlington restaurant, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — One person is dead and an investigation is underway after a shooting outside of an Arlington restaurant, police said Monday evening. The shooting was reported as happening just before 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Lisa's Chicken in the 1600 block of W. Division Street, Arlington Police told WFAA.
Burglary suspect killed on I-20 while fleeing police
DUNCANVILLE, Texas - A suspected burglar was killed on Interstate 20 in Duncanville while trying to get away from police. The Duncanville Police Department said it happened just before 5 a.m. Monday. Someone called 911 to report a break-in at a business on Camp Wisdom Road. The caller said security...
Missing service dog last seen Sunday night found deceased, Denton police say
DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton shared an update Monday afternoon that a service dog that went missing Sunday night has been found dead. The department says Violet the German Shepherd was last in the 3300 block of Colorado Boulevard and hasn't been seen since 9 p.m. Her owner was taken to a hospital.
DPS: 1 killed in I-20 crash along Parker, Palo Pinto County line involving four 18-wheelers, car
PARKER COUNTY, Texas — One person has died from a crash on Dec. 9 along Interstate 20 near the Parker County and Palo Pinto County line, Texas DPS said. DPS told WFAA that deputies responded to the crash, which happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 9, involving four 18-wheelers and one passenger car.
Flower Mound police arrest suspect in church mail thefts, check forgeries
The Flower Mound Police Department recently made an arrest in relation to several reported instances of mail theft and check forgeries at local churches. From Nov. 2-10, FMPD received multiple reports of mail theft and check forgeries and identified Garciela Carolina Munoz-Paz, 30, of Houston, as a suspect, the department said in a news release over the weekend.
Man’s body recovered from Trinity River
DALLAS - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the death of a man who was found in the Trinity River. Dallas police someone noticed the body in the water Sunday near Canada Drive and Sylvan Avenue in West Dallas. Dallas Fire-Rescue was called in to help recover the...
Sister of woman killed in Fort Worth hit-and-run hopes driver involved is caught
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are still looking for the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month. The sister of the woman killed is now sharing about the kind of person she was, and she's also asking anyone who knows anything to come forward. Police have...
12-Year-Old Boy Apprehended and Suspect of Fatal a Hit and Run, Killing 82-Year-Old Dallas Woman
Charged is a 12-year-old boy who was taken by the police for the death of an 82-Year-Old Dallas woman, Kristine Kelly, she died in a hit-and-run involving the suspect, reported NBCDFW. Based on the detail released by the Dallas Police; saying the elderly woman in her gray sedan was struck...
Former Dallas Police Officer Arrested for Murder
A former Dallas police officer was taken into custody for allegedly murdering a man over a dispute over a necklace, according to police. 43-year-old Cathryn Lafitte was charged with murder after she allegedly killed her neighbor, JaMarlon Clardy, 46, over a dispute regarding a necklace. Fort Worth police responded to...
Man dies after DWI arrest in Denton, police say
DENTON, Texas — A 46-year-old man died a little more than a week after an arrest on a charge of driving while intoxicated in Denton, police said Friday. Andrew Louden was arrested by Denton police on Nov. 30. On Thursday, police said they were notified that Louden, who had been taken to a hospital, had died, according to a police news release.
Fatal accident closes I-20 in Duncanville
Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner says you should avoid eastbound I-20 in Duncanville if possible. Police are investigating a fatality on the interstate following a police chase.
Charter bus and FedEx truck collide on I-20, sending 2 to hospital
SANTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An accident involving a charter bus and a FedEx truck has sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened around 2:56 p.m. on Dec. 9 on I-20. According to the Department of Public Safety, the FedEx driver – later named as Jon L. Coffey, 64, of Durant, Oklahoma – possibly suffered a medical condition and crossed over from eastbound traffic to westbound traffic. Coffey was transported to a local hospital. His condition is not currently known. A passenger, who was sleeping at the time of the accident, was unharmed.The charter bus was carrying kids, parents and school officials...
FBI searching for Denton bank robber
The FBI Dallas Division is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who robbed a bank in Denton last month. On Nov. 10, the suspect parked a red Dodge Challenger in front of the Wells Fargo Bank at 601 West University Drive, walked inside and waited in the teller line while wearing all black clothing, gloves, a hood pulled over his head and goggles or a paintball-style mask over his face, according to a news release put out Monday by FBI Dallas. He had a black semi-automatic handgun.
WATCH LIVE: NWS Issues Tornado Warnings for Grayson, Cooke, Hood, and Erath Counties
Tuesday will start quite stormy across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A line of storms is expected to move through impacting the morning drive and school drop-off. Tornado Warnings have been issued for parts of Grayson County, Cooke County, Hood County, and Erath County. NWS advised residents to take cover, get to the lowest interior floor of a building, and avoid windows.
Fort Worth Officer No Billed After Being Arrested, Accused of Family Violence
A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer accused in November 2021 of family violence. The Fort Worth Police Department said Azle Police obtained an arrest warrant for Fort Worth police officer Nickolas Honea for an allegation of family violence dating back to Nov. 30. 2021.
Driver Arrested After Hit-and-Run Death
A 22-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday in relation to a hit-and-run death last month in northeast Dallas, according to The Dallas Morning News. Eddaria Lawrence was arrested on charges of manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving a death. According to police, the accident...
Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger
If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
