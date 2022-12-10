NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 14-22, White Balls: 7-11
(Red Balls: fourteen, twenty-two; White Balls: seven, eleven)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
04-23-31-44-46, Lucky Ball: 5
(four, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-four, forty-six; Lucky Ball: five)
Mega Millions
08-19-53-61-69, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 4
(eight, nineteen, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 2, Day: 22, Year: 3
(Month: two; Day: twenty-two; Year: three)
Pick 3
5-3-8
(five, three, eight)
Pick 5
05-10-23-34-36
(five, ten, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
