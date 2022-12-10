NE Lottery

RUSTON, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022-- The largest independent blood-plasma donation center operator in the world is coming to Ruston. ImmunoTek Plasma opens its Ruston location on December 13, 2022. ImmunoTek has deep Louisiana roots; the company started in 2013 and now has donation centers operating in 13 states, including one other Louisiana location in Slidell. The company has accepted more than six million donations from blood-plasma donors since it launched nearly ten years ago. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005030/en/ Donors can have the chance to donate their life-saving plasma at ImmunoTek Plasma and earn money while they save lives. (Photo: Business Wire)

RUSTON, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO