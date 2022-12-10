Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WWE Live Results 12.11.22 in Charleston, West Virginia: Karrion Kross & Scarlett Team Up, More
WWE held a live event in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday, with Scarlett & Karrion Kross working a mixed tag match and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Shinsuke Nakamura. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team...
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 12.12.22 – Austin Theory Talks US Title Match with Seth Rollins, and More!
-RAW ended with Adam Pearce firing Bobby Lashley. Interesting! Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. They immediately get to the huge news of Bobby Lashley being fired by Adam Pearce. -Other headlines: Seth Rollins is the new #1...
Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include The Rock grinding at work in the gym, Zelina Vega gearing up for some Fortnite, Maryse Cut in her pink outfit for The People’s Choice Awards, Giovanni Vinci striking a pose, Maxxine Dupri enjoying the poolside December weather in Orlando, Shotzi, Dana Brooke, and “Cowgirl” Lacey Evans. You can check out some of those photos below:
Bobby Lashley ‘Fired’ On WWE Raw By Adam Pearce
Bobby Lashley has been “fired” by Adam Pearce, with the moment coming at the end of tonight’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Lashley battle Seth Rollins in the main event for a shot at Austin Theory and the WWE United States Championship. The end of the match came when the referee rolled out of the ring to avoid Lashley and Rollins, the latter of whom was in the Hurt Lock, but injured his ankle in the process. Lashley got a nearfall with a spear and argued with the referee, only to have Rollins recover enough to counter another spear attempt into the Pedigree to win.
Details On NXT Call-Up Pitch Process, Names Pitched
A new report has some details on how WWE is handling their process for pitching NXT call-ups to the main roster. Fightful Select reports that the process of talent appearing on WWE Main Event is being done as it gives them a more accurate picture of how a talent would connect with main roster audiences as opposed to the regulars that appear on NXT TV. That said, it was also noted that appearing on Main Event doesn’t necessarily mean there’s been a pitch or plans for a call-up, and that WWE is instead just seeking to get looks at talent on the road outside of the Performance Center. It was also noted by several NXT talent that they view an appearance on WWE Main Event as a reward.
Athena Wins ROH Women’s Title At Final Battle
There is a new ROH Women’s World Champion as Athena defeated Mercedes Martinez to win the belt at ROH Final Battle. She threw Martinez into an exposed turnbuckle and then hit the O-Face to score the victory. Athena is only the fourth champion since the belt was introduced in...
Bruce Prichard On RVD’s Push To The Main Event In 2002, If HHH & HBK Disliked RVD
On a recent edition of Something To Wrestling, Bruce Prichard talked about the dream match, or lack thereof, between Shawn Michaels and Rob Van Dam. The demise of Shock TV and attempt to get Steve Austin return. Some highlights are below. On Vince McMahon declaring shock TV dead: “Shock TV...
Sami Zayn Pays Tribute To Jamie Noble After His Last Match
As previously reported, Jamie Noble wrestled his last match last night at a WWE live event in Charleston, West Virginia. He teamed with Braun Strowman and the Brawling Brutes to beat the Bloodline, when Noble pinned Sami Zayn. In a post on Twitter, Zayn paid tribute to Noble after the match and said it was an honor.
Impact Wrestling Winter Warfare TV Taping Spoilers
– Arturo Muscarelli sent us the following TV taping results for last night’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida.:. * Taylor Wilde beat Kilynn King. * Eddie Edwards is said to have won a “good match” against Delirious. After the match was over, they shook hands, but Edwards turned on Delirious. Jonathan Gresham then came out to make the save.
Tony Khan Says ROH TV Will Be On HonorClub, Service Has Relaunched
PWInsider report that during the media scrum following ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan announced that Ring of Honor will have a weekly show on the newly-relaunched Honorclub. The new service can be found here and will be $9.99 a month. As for when ROH will debut, he said that there will be an announcement on that “soon after” AEW’s big events in Seattle and Los Angeles.
WWE NXT Deadline Dark Match Results
PWInsider reports that WWE had two dark matches before tonight’s NXT Deadline event at the WWE Performance Center. Here are the results:. * Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) def. Javier Bernal & Xyon Quinn.
Note on NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw
Another couple of NXT stars are backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are at the show and are likely to work the WWE Main Event taping. Blade and Enofe have worked as a tag team in NXT, recently getting an...
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night Nine Results & Updated Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of the Super Junior Tag League today at Ehime Uwajima City General Gymnasium. You can find results below, via Fightful:. * Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita def. Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima. * Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer) def. YOSHI-HASHI,...
Ronda Rousey Open To A Run As A Tag Team Champion
During her latest Youtube livestream (via Wrestling Inc), Ronda Rousey spoke about being open to a run as a tag team champion, noting she’s ready to change things up. She said: “Yes. I’m happy just to have a tag title. I don’t need a singles title. A tag run would be fun. I mean, both is cool. I’ve been doing singles for so long, I’m ready to change it up. That’s another thing, too, people forget I only have a year-and-a-half of in-ring experience.“
Update On William Regal’s New Job In WWE
As previously reported, William Regal will leave AEW at the end of the year and is expected to start with WWE again next month. Specifically, he will be back in the company in the first week of January. PWInsider reports that Regal has officially come to terms on his new...
Sting Reveals He Had Surgery On His Knees, Talks Importance Of Physical Therapy
Sting has revealed during a recent podcast appearance that he underwent surgery several weeks ago. The AEW star appeared on The K&C Masterpiece for a new interview, and during it he noted that he had surgery “six or seven weeks ago” to get his knees cleaned out, while also talking about how important it is to go through the therapy process of recovery.
WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Set For January 10
During tonight’s NXT Deadline, WWE announced that the next NXT special event, New Year’s Evil, will happen on January 10, 2023. This will be a special episode of NXT instead of a premium live event. This will be the third event with his name overall.
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 12.12.22
We are crawling towards the Royal Rumble and it seems like the build has been put on the back burner for at least a few more weeks. This time around the main focal point is finding a new #1 contender for the United States Title as Bobby Lashley faces Seth Rollins in what should be a good one. Let’s get to it.
Update On Possible AEW Return for Thunder Rosa
As previously reported, Thunder Rosa gave an update on her back injury and noted that she is able to lift again. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a possible return date was provided for the former AEW Women’s World Champion. While there were some speculating that Rosa could be...
FTR’s Dax Harwood Shows Off Knots in His Forehead From ROH Final Battle Match
– As noted, The Briscoes won a bloody dog collar match against FTR to recapture the ROH Tag Team Championships last night at ROH Final Battle 2022. Dax Harwood shared photo on Twitter, revealed the knots in his forehead he received as a result in the match. Dax Harwood wrote...
