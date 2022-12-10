ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

spectrumnews1.com

LA County reports 7,845 new COVID cases, 39 deaths since Saturday

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — With coronavirus infections continuing their upward trend in Los Angeles County, health officials Monday reported 7,845 new COVID-19 cases and 39 additional virus-related deaths since Saturday. Updated virus-related hospitalization data was not immediately available, but the latest state numbers, released Saturday, showed 1,267 people in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
wnctimes.com

CDC: Tripledemic, Mask Up Indoors

Health News -- December 12, 2022: Concerns about a tripledemic of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are spreading across the country, prompting the Centers for. Disease Control and Prevention to once again advise the public to wear face masks inside. Health professionals worry that the upcoming Christmas and New Year's...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA County reports 3,700 new COVID-19 infections, 17 deaths

One day after moving into the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, Los Angeles County logged 3,756 new infections Friday, along with 17 more virus-related deaths. The new cases lifted the county’s cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,577,685. Health officials have stressed the actual number...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Control vs. Science: California Govt. Medical Tyrants Agitating for Mask Mandates

It appears some politicians and members of the media are trying to foist another Covid winter on America, the Globe reported November 28th. “In California the pandemic never really ended. California Gov. Gavin Newsom still clings to his autocratic emergency powers under his March 4, 2020 Covid State of Emergency order, so why not perpetrate another crisis?”
beckersdental.com

Pacific Dental Services, MemorialCare form joint venture for dental-medical integration

Pacific Dental Services and Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare have formed a joint venture to integrate dental and medical care. The DSO and the health system plan to open at least 25 co-located locations in the next five years, with PDS-supported dental offices inside select MemorialCare Medical Group health centers across California's Orange and Los Angeles counties, according to a Dec. 12 news release MemorialCare shared with Becker's.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Flooding, debris, and other weather issues take place across Southern California

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Steady rain fell over Southern California, with minor flooding, mud, and debris flows closing some roads on Sunday, December 11th. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works reported that large parts of roads were closed due to mud and debris. In Pomona, the police department reported flooding, with several streets either closed or affected by flooding.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Cold temperature advisory issued for inland and coastal Orange County cities

The National Weather Service (NWS) has forecasted cold overnight temperatures throughout inland and coastal Orange County cities beginning Monday, December 12 through Friday, December 16. Overnight temperatures in some areas will dip to the low 40s. Colder-than-normal temperatures increase the risk of cold-related illnesses like hypothermia, especially for those who are more sensitive to extreme weather changes.

