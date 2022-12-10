Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
LA County reports 7,845 new COVID cases, 39 deaths since Saturday
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — With coronavirus infections continuing their upward trend in Los Angeles County, health officials Monday reported 7,845 new COVID-19 cases and 39 additional virus-related deaths since Saturday. Updated virus-related hospitalization data was not immediately available, but the latest state numbers, released Saturday, showed 1,267 people in...
CDC urges a return to masks
Concerns are growing nationwide for rapidly increasing cases of what health officials have deemed a tripledemic.
wnctimes.com
CDC: Tripledemic, Mask Up Indoors
Health News -- December 12, 2022: Concerns about a tripledemic of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are spreading across the country, prompting the Centers for. Disease Control and Prevention to once again advise the public to wear face masks inside. Health professionals worry that the upcoming Christmas and New Year's...
Washington Examiner
Return of the mask? Some officials talk mandates as COVID-19 and RSV spread
As COVID-19, the flu, and an illness called respiratory syncytial virus spread heading into the holidays, some cities and states are considering the return of the indoor mask mandate. The concept of mandatory masking has grown explosively controversial in the two years since some jurisdictions began dropping their requirements, even...
LA County reports 3,700 new COVID-19 infections, 17 deaths
One day after moving into the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, Los Angeles County logged 3,756 new infections Friday, along with 17 more virus-related deaths. The new cases lifted the county’s cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,577,685. Health officials have stressed the actual number...
knewsradio.com
RivCo Urging People To Skip The Trip To The ER; Covid Testing & Treatment Offered At Local Clinics
Doctor in protective gloves and protective medical clothing holding open test tube and taking out sampling swab for novel Covid-19 test in laboratory. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Residents hoping to avoid crowded emergency rooms are being urged to be tested, then treated for COVID-19 at clinics located throughout...
Climate Change to Make Massive California Earthquake Even More Devastating
Records show California is overdue for a magnitude 8 earthquake, and scientists warn that wildfires and landslides may make the destruction even worse.
thedowneypatriot.com
Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center recognized as a ‘Best Hospital’ in maternity care
DOWNEY – Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a high performing “Best Hospital” in maternity care for 2022-23. Downey Medical Center joined 10 other Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Southern California in being listed on U.S. News’ national list of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.
One California City Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
californiaglobe.com
Control vs. Science: California Govt. Medical Tyrants Agitating for Mask Mandates
It appears some politicians and members of the media are trying to foist another Covid winter on America, the Globe reported November 28th. “In California the pandemic never really ended. California Gov. Gavin Newsom still clings to his autocratic emergency powers under his March 4, 2020 Covid State of Emergency order, so why not perpetrate another crisis?”
Blood bank’s supplies of one blood type `hours’ away from shrinking to zero
One of the Inland Empire’s largest blood banks is on the verge of completely exhausting its supply of the most commonly utilized blood type for transfusions, prompting calls Monday for blood donors to help prevent the shortage from becoming an all-out emergency that threatens patients’ lives. “We are...
Riverside, CA real estate market update
Riverside, CA real estate market updatePhoto bySuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the November 2022 and December 2022 real estate market for Riverside, California, which is located in Riverside County.
McKittrick: Southern California Facing Devastating Water Shortage? Not Everywhere.
The rapidly growing Los Angeles population threatens to deny the irrigation water California farmlands are dependent on and has reduced the Colorado River Aqueduct to historically low levels. There is plenty of blame to go around as city planners and politicians battle for the supply of water to meet the ever-growing population’s demand.
natureworldnews.com
Raging Storm to Bring Torrential Rainfall in California and Southwest Before Hitting Inland US Next Week
A major storm system is traversing the Western US this weekend, bringing potential torrential rainfall in California and Southwest before hitting the central and southern states early next week. The raging storm is expected to also bring mountain snow and showers, affecting coastal areas of the Golden State. Details of...
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school.
beckersdental.com
Pacific Dental Services, MemorialCare form joint venture for dental-medical integration
Pacific Dental Services and Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare have formed a joint venture to integrate dental and medical care. The DSO and the health system plan to open at least 25 co-located locations in the next five years, with PDS-supported dental offices inside select MemorialCare Medical Group health centers across California's Orange and Los Angeles counties, according to a Dec. 12 news release MemorialCare shared with Becker's.
Average LA County gasoline price drops for 30th straight day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 30th consecutive day, decreasing 2 cents to $4.672, its lowest amount since Jan. 31. The average gasoline price has dropped 63 times in 66 days since rising to a record $6.494 on...
WBBJ
Officials grant California girl’s request to keep unicorn
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named...
Bakersfield Channel
Flooding, debris, and other weather issues take place across Southern California
CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Steady rain fell over Southern California, with minor flooding, mud, and debris flows closing some roads on Sunday, December 11th. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works reported that large parts of roads were closed due to mud and debris. In Pomona, the police department reported flooding, with several streets either closed or affected by flooding.
oc-breeze.com
Cold temperature advisory issued for inland and coastal Orange County cities
The National Weather Service (NWS) has forecasted cold overnight temperatures throughout inland and coastal Orange County cities beginning Monday, December 12 through Friday, December 16. Overnight temperatures in some areas will dip to the low 40s. Colder-than-normal temperatures increase the risk of cold-related illnesses like hypothermia, especially for those who are more sensitive to extreme weather changes.
Comments / 2