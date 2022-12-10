ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Missouri bill discusses human trafficking training for hospital officials

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A bill that will go to lawmakers in January will discuss training to detect human trafficking for hospital staff. ”We have an opportunity as healthcare providers to identify those victims, and help them get the resources that they need, and also begin that healing process, if that’s where they’re at in that journey. So I think it’s really important that we get that information out there. I’m definitely an advocate for that,” said Elyse Nimmo with Mercy Hospital.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Dealing with grief during the holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Losing a loved one is complex and can make it challenging to be joyful during the Christmas season. If you lost someone earlier this year or recently, celebrating Christmas without them is difficult. Leaders at the Lost and Found Grief Center have tips on handling your...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

WATCH: KY3 Christmas Greetings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tis’ the season to spread Christmas cheer. Check out these KY3 holiday messages to your family. Cindy Barrett & family, Alyssa Kelly, Stan Bess & family:. KY3 Christmas Greetings: Mark Spillane & family, Leigh Moody & family, Francque Pierce & family:. KY3 Christmas Greetings: The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Schools in the Ozarks discuss uptick in flu cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - School leaders around the region are going to war against the flu with case numbers rising. Springfield, Nixa, and Republic school districts all have had significant increases in flu cases in just the past few weeks but all said it isn’t alarming right now. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Young daughter's heroics lead to life saving measures

A Bradleyville man has been given the opportunity to live another day, thanks to quick thinking by his heroic 9 year old daughter. Dustin Gross of Bradleyville was doing repair work to his truck on Monday, Dec. 5, when the unthinkable happened. Gross said as he was working beneath the truck, it began to roll and ran over him, crushing his chest cavity.
BRADLEYVILLE, MO
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Springfield, Missouri

While there’s no doubt about it, Springfield is a prominent city in Missouri. So you need to see classic representations of this city, like the state capitol building, the James River, or even Drury University. Fortunately for you, there are plenty of things to do in Springfield, Missouri. Wonders...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Queen of Clean: Homemade dishwasher detergent tabs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to make dishwasher detergent tabs at home. 5. 15-20 drops of lemon essential oil or any fragrance you prefer. 6. Mix the ingredients in a bowl and then pack them into an ice cube tray. Allow drying for 1 – 2 days until firm, then transfer to a labeled container with a lid.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Several areas around the Ozarks to experience lane closures this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From highway work to lane closures in downtown Springfield, several areas around the Ozarks will be seeing lane closures starting this week. First, MoDOT will work more on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson from December 12-16. This week the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 65 will close between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

Suspected drunk driver crashes head-on into State Trooper in southwest Missouri

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper escapes serious injuries when he’s struck head on by a suspected drunk driver. The patrol reports Trooper Justin Cleeton, 32, of Springfield, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Fair Grove early Monday when he was hit. The patrol says the other driver, Cameron Brooks, 33, of Fair Grove, was traveling south in the northbound lanes when he struck Cleeton’s SUV head-on.
FAIR GROVE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy