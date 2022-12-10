Read full article on original website
KYTV
Springfield doctors say more people are seeking urgent care for various respiratory illnesses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Flu, cold and COVID-19 season is ramping up across the Ozarks. If you need urgent help from a doctor in Springfield you may be waiting for a while. “We’re going to say wow this seems so much worse than last season. But we say that every year,” said Dr. Jamie Jones with CoxHealth.
KYTV
Missouri bill discusses human trafficking training for hospital officials
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A bill that will go to lawmakers in January will discuss training to detect human trafficking for hospital staff. ”We have an opportunity as healthcare providers to identify those victims, and help them get the resources that they need, and also begin that healing process, if that’s where they’re at in that journey. So I think it’s really important that we get that information out there. I’m definitely an advocate for that,” said Elyse Nimmo with Mercy Hospital.
KYTV
Dealing with grief during the holiday season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Losing a loved one is complex and can make it challenging to be joyful during the Christmas season. If you lost someone earlier this year or recently, celebrating Christmas without them is difficult. Leaders at the Lost and Found Grief Center have tips on handling your...
KYTV
WATCH: KY3 Christmas Greetings
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tis’ the season to spread Christmas cheer. Check out these KY3 holiday messages to your family. Cindy Barrett & family, Alyssa Kelly, Stan Bess & family:. KY3 Christmas Greetings: Mark Spillane & family, Leigh Moody & family, Francque Pierce & family:. KY3 Christmas Greetings: The...
KYTV
Doctors said vaccine fatigue could be a reason for high flu numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As flu cases rise across the Ozarks, doctors say now is the time to get the flu shot to battle the virus. Dr. David Barbe, department chair of primary care for Mercy Springfield, said across the Ozarks, they are seeing a scary trend. “There is a...
KYTV
Springfield neighborhood concerned after man leaves machete under porch
Agricultural experts says shoppers shouldn’t worry about poultry, as bird flu flies across the state. Christmas Greetings: Paul Adler & family with Jaxon Baker. Daniel Posey & family. Due to the continuing drought, Missouri farmers and ranchers will have a tough winter ahead of them.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin schools selected for James River Church “Season of Giving” campaign
JOPLIN, Mo. — Christmas has come early for more than 1,800 southwest Missouri school children. As part of its annual “Season of Giving” campaign, James River Church is spreading holiday cheer gifts to kids in Springfield and Joplin. The church has done this, now, for almost 25 years.
KYTV
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
KYTV
Schools in the Ozarks discuss uptick in flu cases
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - School leaders around the region are going to war against the flu with case numbers rising. Springfield, Nixa, and Republic school districts all have had significant increases in flu cases in just the past few weeks but all said it isn’t alarming right now. The...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Young daughter's heroics lead to life saving measures
A Bradleyville man has been given the opportunity to live another day, thanks to quick thinking by his heroic 9 year old daughter. Dustin Gross of Bradleyville was doing repair work to his truck on Monday, Dec. 5, when the unthinkable happened. Gross said as he was working beneath the truck, it began to roll and ran over him, crushing his chest cavity.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Springfield, Missouri
While there’s no doubt about it, Springfield is a prominent city in Missouri. So you need to see classic representations of this city, like the state capitol building, the James River, or even Drury University. Fortunately for you, there are plenty of things to do in Springfield, Missouri. Wonders...
KYTV
Queen of Clean: Homemade dishwasher detergent tabs
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to make dishwasher detergent tabs at home. 5. 15-20 drops of lemon essential oil or any fragrance you prefer. 6. Mix the ingredients in a bowl and then pack them into an ice cube tray. Allow drying for 1 – 2 days until firm, then transfer to a labeled container with a lid.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: $1000 reward to find a 98 year old woman’s missing dog
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re looking for an elderly woman’s constant companion. It’s been more than a week since Prince got away from his home in the 1200 block of north Hillcrest in Springfield. An A-T-and-T crew was working in the yard at the time and left the gate open.
KYTV
Would you wait 12 hours to get a burger? Someone did at the opening of the new Republic Whataburger
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The first of what will be five new Whataburger franchises in the Springfield area opened on Monday at 11 a.m. in Republic. And if you wanted to be first in line to get a burger?. “We got here at 11:30 last night so we’ve been here...
KYTV
Several areas around the Ozarks to experience lane closures this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From highway work to lane closures in downtown Springfield, several areas around the Ozarks will be seeing lane closures starting this week. First, MoDOT will work more on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson from December 12-16. This week the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 65 will close between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson.
KYTV
Agricultural experts say shoppers shouldn’t worry about poultry as bird flu flies across the state
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bird flu is raging across Missouri. Agricultural leaders thought it would die down by now. In late November Missouri agriculture officials said 9,000 laying hens in Webster county died from the bird flu. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said more than 52 million birds have died...
kjluradio.com
Suspected drunk driver crashes head-on into State Trooper in southwest Missouri
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper escapes serious injuries when he’s struck head on by a suspected drunk driver. The patrol reports Trooper Justin Cleeton, 32, of Springfield, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Fair Grove early Monday when he was hit. The patrol says the other driver, Cameron Brooks, 33, of Fair Grove, was traveling south in the northbound lanes when he struck Cleeton’s SUV head-on.
