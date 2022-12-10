AP all-state football: Grand Ledge, East Lansing players honored in Division 1-2

The East Lansing football program has had plenty of talented receivers in recent seasons, including a few who went on to play at Division I programs.

Senior Evan Boyd put together one of the best seasons out of them all.

The Central Michigan commit set a school record with 994 receiving yards this season and is part of the Associated Press Division 1-2 all-state first team. Boyd finished with 61 catches, with six touchdowns, while helping the Trojans to an 8-4 mark that included capturing a Division 2 district championship.

Boyd was one of three players from Greater Lansing to earn AP all-state recognition in Division 1-2. CAAC Blue champion Grand Ledge had a pair of players honored in senior lineman Teddy Williams and senior quarterback Shawn Foster.

Williams, a Grand Valley commit, joined Boyd as a first team selection. The tight end and defensive end had 14 catches for 433 yards and six touchdowns and registered 51.5 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 18.5 tackles for loss and 12 pass break-ups.

Foster, who is also committed to Grand Valley, was a second team selection after putting together a big season while transitioning from receiver to quarterback. He rushed for 1,489 yards and 21 touchdowns and threw for 893 yards and nine touchdowns.

Foster and Williams combined to help the Comets to a 9-3 mark that also included a Division 1 district title.

Associated Press Division 1-2 all-state

The Michigan Associated Press Division 1-2 All-State football team.

Player of the Year

Brady Drogosh, Warren De La Salle, Sr.

FIRST TEAM

Quarterbacks

Brady Drogosh, Warren De La Salle, Sr.

Bryce Underwood, Belleville, So.

Running Backs

Jeremiah Beasley, Belleville, Jr.

Ethan Clark, Clarkston, Sr.

Cole Cabana, Dexter, Sr.

Brock Townsend, Caledonia, Jr.

Sean Hodges, Detroit Cass Tech, Sr.

Receivers

Braylon Isom, Saginaw Heritage, Jr.

Evan Boyd, East Lansing, Sr.

Corey Sadler, Detroit Cass Tech, Fr.

Brady Prieskorn, Rochester Adams, Jr.

Linemen

Jalen Thompson, Detroit Cass Tech, Sr.

Cooper Terpstra, West Ottawa, Sr.

Mason Muragin, Warren De La Salle, Sr.

Nate Johnson, Belleville, Jr.

Teddy Williams, Grand Ledge, Sr.

Bruce Williams, Ann Arbor Huron, Sr.

Amir Herring, West Bloomfield, Sr.

Cole Dellinger, Clarkston, Sr.

Linebackers

Derek Pennington Jr., Caledonia, Jr.

James McDonald, Warren De La Salle, Sr.

Brayden Courser, Detroit Catholic Central, Sr.

Kari Jackson, West Bloomfield, Jr.

Defensive backs

Brad Raredon, Hudsonville, Sr.

Micah Davis, Dexter, Sr.

Alex Graham, Detroit Cass Tech, So.

Amare Snowden, Roseville, Sr.

Jalen Todd, Southfield A&T, Jr.

Specialist

Darius Whiteside II, Troy, Sr.

Kicker

Tarik Ahmetbasic, Clinton Twp Chippewa Valley, Sr.

Punter

Leeshaun Mumpfield, Detroit Cass Tech, Sr.

Coach of the Year

Phil Jacobs, Dexter

SECOND TEAM

Quarterbacks

CJ Carr, Saline, Jr.

Shawn Foster, Grand Ledge, Sr.

Running back

Reed Seabase, Traverse City Central, Sr.

Dahmir Farnum, Mona Shores, Sr.

Receivers

Brennan Parachek, Dexter, Sr.

Eli VanderVeen, Hudsonville, Sr.

Triston Nichols, Warren De La Salle, Sr.

Semaj Morgan, West Bloomfield, Sr.

Jaylen Vinton, Mona Shores, Sr.

Linemen

Crandall Quinn, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, Sr.

Brandon Davis-Swain, West Bloomfield, Jr.

Bo Wheeler, Macomb Dakota, Sr.

Jesse Love, Mona Shore, Sr.

Linebackers

Stellan Bowman, East Kentwood, Jr.

Chase Kern, Hartland, Sr.

Tyler Harper, Macomb Dakota, Sr.

Caiden Bolduc, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer, Jr.

Defensive backs

Desman Stephens, Clarkston, Jr.

Specialists

Trey Brueggemann, Temperance-Bedford, Sr.

Shamar Heard, Cliinton Township Chippewa Valley, Jr.

Coaches

Derek Pennington, Caledonia

Dan Rohn, Warren De La Sall

