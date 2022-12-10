ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaren Jackson Jr. shows two-way dominance, Memphis Grizzlies pull away from Pistons

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
There's a reason Jaren Jackson Jr. has earned the nickname, "the Block Panther." The Detroit Pistons became the latest invitees to the block party hosted by the Memphis Grizzlies forward.

In his 10th game played this season, Jackson recorded his seventh game of three or more blocks. The Grizzlies rejected the Pistons' attempt at winning in a 114-103 victory on Friday night at FedExForum.

Memphis (17-9) had one of its most evenly distributed scoring nights of the season. Jackson, Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke and Tyus Jones all scored in double figures.

Jackson led the Grizzlies with 20 points on eight of 12 shooting.

The Grizzlies have won five consecutive games. Detroit (7-21) was led by Bojan Bogdanovic's 19 points.

Here are some takeaways from the game.

Ziaire Williams working his way back

The Grizzlies are the NBA's No.1 ranked team in rebounding, and the Pistons are 25th. Detroit made a lineup change by moving its best rebounder, Jalen Duren to the starting unit. Duren has been one of the best rookie rebounders in the NBA. Steven Adams, who was questionable to play, started and battled on the boards with the Pistons rookie.

Ziaire Williams is still slowly working his way back into the rotation. He checked in for the first time at the start of the second quarter. He was the only Grizzlies player that played in the first half and did not score. His first basket came in a familiar fashion. Williams threw down an alley-oop dunk after a pass from Tyus Jones. He finished with two points and four rebounds in 16 minutes.

Adams left the game midway through the fourth quarter. He limped to the locker room with the help of Grizzlies staff and teammate Xavier Tillman Sr. Adams did not return to the game.

Grizzlies defense finding its groove behind Jaren Jackson Jr.

After a slow defensive start to the season, the Grizzlies have turned up the intensity. The latest defensive masterpiece came against the Pistons. This game was a solid example of Jackson's impact. When speedy Pistons guard drove past Grizzlies defenders, Jackson was there to protect the paint. When Marvin Bagley got hot in the first half, Memphis switched Jackson onto him to limit his scoring. Jackson

Jackson's defense carried over to the offensive end. He continued showing his inside dominance by attacking the basket against a smaller Pistons frontcourt. Jackson also made three 3-pointers on five attempts.

Ja Morant plays angry

Morant came into the second half with a different mentality. It started in the opening seconds of the third quarter when he intercepted the inbounds pass under the basket and made a layup. Morant carried that energy over to the defensive end, where he hounded Pistons guard Killian Hayes by picking him up at halfcourt and knocking the ball out of bounds. A seven-point first half may be the reason why Morant came out so dominant. Detroit did a good job of containing Morant as a scorer and creating a wall in the paint when he drove to the basket.

Morant's third quarter energy carried over to the rest of the Grizzlies as they started to pull away. Memphis extended its lead from eight to 21 points during the third quarter. Morant finished with 15 points and 12 assists.

What's next

Memphis will get a rare two days off before its next home game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. The Hawks are off to a solid start in the Eastern Conference, but star two-way guard Dejounte Murray recently suffered an ankle injury and will be unavailable against Memphis. Most eyes will be on the star-studded point guard matchup between Morant and Trae Young. Both players started in the all-star game last season.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Jaren Jackson Jr. shows two-way dominance, Memphis Grizzlies pull away from Pistons

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

